Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Apps, cuddles and tough decisions for French unionists

From state visits to new apps, the 'crunch day' for pension strikes and French regional stereotypes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about this week.

Published: 11 February 2023 08:28 CET
Inside France: Apps, cuddles and tough decisions for French unionists
Do people really drink a lot in Brittany? Here's president Jacques Chirac sampling some local cider during a visit in 2001. Photo by PATRICK KOVARIK / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Le crunch

Will Saturday be the crunch day for pension strikes? It’s something that we discuss with politics expert John Lichfield in our latest Talking France episode, and is the question that many in France are asking right now.

The one-day strikes are gradually becoming less and less effective (with nothing like the disruption seen in 2019) and unions are facing a tough decision; keep on with the current tactics that appear to be fading or go ‘all out’ and risk alienating the public?

Listen here or on the link below. 

Cuddles

The purpose of his visit was of course deadly serious and the background tragic, but one side note of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Paris was seeing two of the greatest huggers on the world stage in action.

Emmanuel Macron, as we know, is a notably tactile guy when meeting fellow world leaders or members of the public, but Zelensky is also a great hugger – witness his embrace of a Ukrainian journalist in London. 

Seeing the two of them together performing a three-stage hug really is like watching Nadal and Djokovic or Muhammed Ali and Sonny Liston. 

There’s a hack for that

For many outside France, the notion persists that this is still the country of paper forms, rubber stamps and old-fashioned admin. While the bureaucracy is undoubtedly still a thing, it’s really no longer the case that France is an old-fashioned paper-based society.

A lot of the drive towards modernisation and digitalisation comes from the Macron government and Macron’s stated aim to make France ‘the start-up nation’. So it seemed to me a particularly Macronist flourish for transport minister Clément Beaune to announce plans for a nationwide travel app/card via a ‘hackathon’.

Whatever format it eventually takes, it sounds extremely practical to have a single app or card that will allow you to buy Paris Metro tickets, train tickets, Bordeaux tram tickets, Brittany bus tickets etc all in the same place. 

Italian style

Speaking of trains, I still love a French TGV but I recently discovered that Italian high speed trains are even better (the seats are bigger and they bring you round espresso and little biscuits shaped like a heart if you have a first class ticket).

Map of the week 

They may complain that their reputation as stubborn, miserable drunks is unfair (and I’ve met some entirely delightful and very sober Bretons) but the people of Brittany didn’t help dispel their reputation as heavy drinkers with their responses to this survey.

French regional stereotypes: Grumpy Parisians and drunk northerners

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Dossiers, dentures and the trauma of French deportations

From the darkest period of France's history to the increasingly weird discourse around pensions, via sex and bureaucracy, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 4 February 2023 09:26 CET
Inside France: Dossiers, dentures and the trauma of French deportations

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Ageing badly?

When I’m 64 . . I’ll be nearly dead, as The Beatles didn’t quite sing.

The age of 64 is is the news because Emmanuel Macron wants it to be the new standard age for retirement (up from 62) and his idea is hugely unpopular – more than a million people took to the streets for a second time to protest against it on Tuesday.

But one thing I have noticed around the discourse is the idea that this proposal will force people to work until they are ancient, withered crones on the brink of death – not a picture most 64-year-olds I know would recognise.

Here’s a few signs from recent demos; 

Signs reading, clockwise from top left, Metro, work, grave; Retirement before arthritis; Factory exit; No dentures on the building site. All photos: AFP

But let’s leave the last word to Charlie, 15 . . . 

Shadow of history

This tweet, from British children’s author and poet Michael Rosen, speaks for itself as a reminder of one of the darkest periods of France’s history.

In towns, cities and villages across France you will find plaques remembering people deported and murdered during the four years of the French occupation.

The ones I find most moving are the individual plaques that are placed on homes, schools and offices, reminding us that each one of the 80,000 people deported from France during this period were individuals who lived, worked, shopped and socialised in the same places we do now.

The hidden history that tells the story of Paris’ brutal and bloody occupation 

Talking France

This week’s podcast tackles more serious subjects, including the ongoing strikes, but my favourite bit was chatting to academic Emile Chabal about where the stereotype of France as the home of romance and sex comes from. His answers were not at all what I expected.

Listen here or on the link below.

Best moment of the week

And I’m sure that anyone who has been involved in French admin will appreciate the sheer heart-thumping, pulse-racing joy of receiving an email like this concerning that mainstay of life in France; the dossier.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

SHOW COMMENTS