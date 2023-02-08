Read news from:
French government announces plans for nationwide transport pass

Transport Minister Clément Beaune has announced a 'hackathon' with a single aim - to create a digital travel pass that can be used on all types of French public transport.

Published: 8 February 2023 16:42 CET
A man buys a train ticket at the entrance of the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Beaune said on Wednesday that he hoped to develop a billet unique that can be used on long-distance SNCF trains, local transport services and city public transport such as the Paris and Marseille Metro.

But there’s a catch – it hasn’t been invented yet.

In an interview with 20 Minutes, Beaune said that he hopes the single ticket would “revolutionise the daily life of public transport users in France”.

What is the billet unique?

As we mentioned it doesn’t exist yet, so there are plenty of details as yet unconfirmed, but the plan as outline by Beaune would be to have a single travel pass that is compatible with all public transport system.

So for example users could use it on buses, trams and the Metro in Paris, get a train ticket to Marseille with the pass and then use it to get around Marseille via Metro or bus.

At present all French cities have their own transport operators, who all have different tickets, travel passes and apps which are not compatible with each other. For trains, users must buy tickets from SNCF (either on paper or via the SNCF Connect app).

Beaune’s proposal is to create a single pass or app that can be used anywhere, although individual apps/passes will remain in operation – one ring to rule them all, if you like.

Individual pricing for tickets would remain the responsibility of local authorities or SNCF. 

When will it be available? 

The objective is by 2025.

Beaune told news website 20 Minutes that previously he thought it would take “at least ten years to do this, but I’m convinced that within two years we can develop a single ticket to go everywhere in France”.

But it doesn’t exist yet?

No, it’s being developed as we speak.

Back in November, Beaune announced a “hackathon” – an event where people engage in rapid and collaborative computer science, typically in a short period of time like 24 or 48 hours – at the Cité des Sciences et Industrie in Paris. The event was set to run from February 7th to 8th.

The hackathon has one goal – innovating and designing the “transport ticket of the tomorrow” or the billet unique.

A jury at the hackathon will now select the best idea for producing a single-ticket compatible for travel across France. Over 70 different groups – from start-ups to individuals – participated in the event.

After the hackathon, the plans for the transport ticket will be taken to a government established working group whose job will be to “define the procedures for implementing a single transport ticket on a national scale,” according to French daily Le Parisien.

A ‘hackathon’ – does that mean it will be a digital ticket?

Baune said that an app would “obviously be the easiest, as E-tickets can be recognised and read everywhere”. 

However, the minister did note that the single-ticket system would still need to be accessible to those less adapted to digital technology, particularly for the elderly.

Referencing Germany’s €49 ticket – intended to improve train travel across the country – Beaune mentioned that the ticket could also come in a paper version.

“We’re not starting from scratch,” the minister said, referencing the Navigo pass in the Paris region, and the Korrigo pass in Brittany.

Eventually, Beaune said that he hoped such a ticket might be available on a Europe-wide scale, pending initial success in France.

How much could it cost?

Pricing for transport tickets will be left to local authorities, as it is now. However the minister added that it may be possible for the common ticket itself to lead local authorities to offer the same rates over time.

STRIKES

French train services cancelled on Wednesday after unions continue strike

Travelling by rail in France is set to remain disrupted on Wednesday, as two major unions decide to extend Tuesday's strike action again pension reforms.

Published: 7 February 2023 18:00 CET
French train services cancelled on Wednesday after unions continue strike

Two major unions representing rail workers announced plans on Tuesday evening to extend their strike action into Wednesday, forcing rail operators to cancel trains.

The unions CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail called for more walkouts in protest against the government’s planned pension reform. 

According to France’s national rail service, SNCF, the strike action will lead to a delays and cancellations, with an average of two in three high-speed TGV trains continuing to run according to normal operating schedules. High-speed train operations in the east of the country will operate almost normally.

As for other regions, two in three TGV trains in the north will run; half of trains in the west will run, and three in five trains in the south east will run.

The budget train operator Ouigo will also be affected, with two out of every three trains running on Wednesday.

The strike will also limit TER regional services to one in every two trains running, according to Franceinfo.

The SNCF website on Tuesday recommended that those who can cancel or postpone trips on Wednesday do so. If you believe your travel plans might be impacted by strike action, you can find more information at the SNCF website here.

As for the Paris region, normal services are expected on the RER A and B on Wednesday. The RER E will run two trains out of three, and half of RER C trains will run. The RER D will only have two in five trains running, and connection between Châtelet-les-Halles and Paris Gare de Lyon will be suspended.

Transilien operations may be disrupted, with the P and U lines running three out of four trains on average. Lines H, J and L will run two trains out of three. Half of the line N trains will run. Line R will run one train out of every five.

Intercité nighttime operations will not run, and daytime ones will see half of trains operational. 

International traffic may be disrupted on Wednesday as well. The Eurostar is expected to operate normally, and Thalys will be slightly disrupted. However, Lyria will run three out of five trains. 

Rail workers will not be the only ones continuing to strike on Wednesday. Oil refinery workers had already announced their intention to continue their 72-hour industrial action into February 8th.

