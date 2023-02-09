Macron and Zelensky to fly together to Brussels after Paris dinner

The two leaders will leave Villacoublay, near Paris, at around 08.30 am on Thursday. They are expected to arrive in Brussels at 10am.
The Ukrainian president, who is on a surprise tour of Europe, is leaving his country for the second time since the beginning of the Russian offensive on February 24th, 2022. He travelled to Washington in December.
On Wednesday, he went to London, his closest ally after the United States in terms of military aid, and then to Paris, where he dined at the Elysée Palace with Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before spending the night.
Zelensky urged leaders in both capitals to deliver fighter aircraft “as soon as possible” to push back the Russian offensive in his country.
Macron and Scholz have promised to continue to support Ukraine, including militarily, “as long as necessary” until “victory”.
Hommage à l’Ukraine et à son peuple.
Hommage à toi, cher Volodymyr, pour ton courage et ton engagement. pic.twitter.com/6sN2iVUWrl
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 9, 2023
While in Paris, Macron presented Zelensky with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the highest honour a French president can bestow on another head of state.
