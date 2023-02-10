For members
Reader question: What are the best French TV channels and how can I watch them?
Watching French TV is a great way to learn a little about the country and improve your French - but knowing what to watch and how to access it can be a little daunting.
Published: 10 February 2023 15:37 CET
Watching TV in France - how hard can it be? Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters
How do the French really feel about Valentine’s Day?
France is often thought of as the country of love and romance, with Paris topping lists every year for the 'best spots to visit for Valentine's Day'. But this does not necessarily mean that the French love 'la Saint-Valentin', as it is called in France.
Published: 10 February 2023 14:18 CET
Updated: 10 February 2023 17:03 CET
