Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

CULTURE

Reader question: What are the best French TV channels and how can I watch them?

Watching French TV is a great way to learn a little about the country and improve your French - but knowing what to watch and how to access it can be a little daunting.

Published: 10 February 2023 15:37 CET
Hand changing channel on TV remote
Watching TV in France - how hard can it be? Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters

Once upon a time, all you needed to watch TV in France was an aerial, an electrical socket, a TV, and a TV licence. 

These days, it can be slightly more complicated – though the initial TV tuning process is much easier, less sweary, and takes less time than it does to set up your so-called smart TV – and of course you can also watch on a laptop or tablet.

The basics

You still can, in France, buy a new TV, plug it in and watch what’s available. You don’t even need a TV licence, after President Emmanuel Macron axed the €138-a-year payment following his re-election in 2022.

READ ALSO What now for France’s public service broadcasters after TV licence axed?

New TVs will, as standard, allow access to the Télévision Numérique Terrestre, or TNT channels. This is a bundle of 26 free-to-air channels, most of which were at least part-funded by the TV licence fee; plus Canal Plus, which is a pay-TV channel but does broadcast some free-to-air content. 

Older TVs may require you to have a set-top box. These are available in stores.

Channels you will be able to watch are: TF1, France 2, France 3, France 5, M6, arte, C8, W9, TMC, TFX, NRJ12, France 4, CStar, Gulli, TF1 Series Movies, 6ter, RMC Story, RMC Discovery, Cherie 25; sports news channel L’Equipe 21; and news channels BFM News, CNews, political news channel LCI Public Senate, LCI and Franceinfo. Plus, as noted, Canal Plus is on there.

Outside the news and sport channels, most are general broadcasters, so you’ll get the range of news and current affairs shows, reality TV programmes, dramas, comedies and documentaries. 

READ ALSO Five reasons the Bake Off is better in France than in Britain

Watch out for imported TV shows – and there are plenty, notably from the US or UK –  marked VM (Version Multilangue) which means dubbed into French or VOST (Version Originale Sous-Titrée) in English with French subtitles.

All offer Replay services, so if you missed something when it was broadcast, you can catch up later.

Bundles

The TNT option is a decent start, but most people these days get their TV services as part of a bundle from their telephone and internet provider. Note, they include actual TVs as part of their offers, these days…

The four major telephone-mobile-internet-TV providers in France are: Orange, SFR, Bouygues, and Free

All offer access to the TNT channels, add a few dozen more of their own, and then bundle together additional channels in several packages for you to subscribe to, based on your preferences – sport, for example, or films.

READ ALSO When your favourite films and TV shows will be available in France

All offer Replay services, so if you missed something when it was broadcast, you can catch up later. They also offer video on demand services, allowing you to rent or buy films or series. And gaming, too, if that’s your bag.

Pay-TV

On top of the bundles offered by your provider, there are the pay-TV broadcasters, who – basically – offer their own bundles that you can subscribe to, on top of those offered by your TV services provider.

The main one in France is Canal Plus. It offers the usual range of programming – generalist channels, a dedicated movie channel, live sport channels (it has French men’s professional rugby, F1, and golf, for example). 

Rival OCS was originally available only to those who got their services through Orange, but is now also offered across Bouygues Telecom, CanalSat, and SFR for a premium.

Sports fans may also wish to pay for beIN Sports and RMC Sport.

READ ALSO 7 TV shows that will help you understand France

Streaming VOD services

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Apple TV, the gang’s all here in France – and you can set your language preferences to English, if you prefer … and if you’ve never heard Brad Pitt’s French-dubbed voice before, it can come as something of a shock. 

READ ALSO Five Netflix series that will teach you French as the locals speak it

What to watch

Watching French TV is a great way to improve your language skills and pick up a bit of French culture, but knowing where to start can be daunting. 

News – the state-funded channels TF1 and France 2 both run daily news shows and TF1, in particular, is where politicians with announcements to make frequently show up. If you’re looking for a commercial news channel there is BFM TV which has a slightly more tabloidey approach or C News (which is right-wing and sometimes described as the ‘French Fox News’).

Entertainment – if you would rather have a bit of divertissement, France has a lot of téléréalité (reality TV shows). Probably the biggest show is Koh-Lanta, the French version of UK show survivor, on TF1. Other alternatives are Le Meilleur Pâtissier and Top Chef which are baking and cooking contests or L’amour est dans le pré, which is a dating show for farmers (just go with us on this one, it’s strangely addictive). They can be found on the commercial channel M6. 

Arts – if you fancy something a little more cerebral, the French-German channel Arte offers a lot of arts content, plus some really great dramas. 

Drama – talking of drama, pay channel Canal Plus has made several acclaimed dramas from Engrenages to Baron Noir. The terrestrial channels also frequently offer re-runs of American shows as well, usually dubbed into French (it can be quite something to hear the cast of Friends suddenly speaking French with someone else’s voice, but it’s actually a good way to pick up some vocab, since you likely already know the plotlines).

Sports – if you want to watch French domestic or international fixtures you will find a decent selection on the terrestrial channels like TF1. If, however, you want to watch your home country’s team play, you’re likely to need to pay for one of the specialist sports channels like Canal Plus or L’Equipe. Terrestrial TV seems to show a lot of skiing, so maybe it’s time to get involved in a new sport?

Here’s our pick of 7 French TV shows that will help you understand France

Can I watch French TV outside France?

It depends on the channel and the package that you have, but plenty of the commercial channels have websites where you can stream their shows, although usually on a catch-up basis rather than live. M6 (home of all those reality TV shows) has the 6play.fr site which works both in France and abroad, while bfmtv.com also allows live or catch-up viewing outside of France. Pay-for channels like Canal Plus work anywhere once you have an account. 

The state-funded broadcasters like TF1 are not, however, available outside France. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FRANCE EXPLAINED

How do the French really feel about Valentine’s Day?

France is often thought of as the country of love and romance, with Paris topping lists every year for the 'best spots to visit for Valentine's Day'. But this does not necessarily mean that the French love 'la Saint-Valentin', as it is called in France.

Published: 10 February 2023 14:18 CET
Updated: 10 February 2023 17:03 CET
How do the French really feel about Valentine's Day?

An IPSOS survey of French adults in 2022 found that a significant proportion – over 60 percent – of French people believe Valentine’s Day is a “commercial holiday” and only approximately 36 percent of French people planned to mark the day. That number did rise for 41 percent for French people in relationships, however.

For the French people who do celebrate, the average gift budget in 2022 was €114 in total – which actually represented an increase of €12 when compared with 2021. 

Compare this to the US where a Forbes survey found that 76 percent of Americans believed it was important to show love on Valentine’s Day, while CNBC reported that on average Americans planned to spend $193 on Valentine’s Day, and millennials budgeted for over $300.

READ MORE: Where does the ‘romantic, sexy French’ stereotype come from?

Some French people do like it, however. “I think the holiday is commercial but I still really like to celebrate it!” Michelle, a Frenchwoman who lives in Brittany, told The Local.

“I think that when you love and are loved, the celebration can be enjoyable because you get to experience a deep feeling of community with others, but when you aren’t in a loving relationship, you don’t care as much because it is all commercial”.

Amé S, aged 24, also said that she likes to celebrate Valentine’s Day. “For me, I know that there is no specific date to show your love, but I use this day to show it a little more”.

She added that she appreciates that “many bars organise events for singles to meet, and stores have sales on new arrivals and products in honour of the holiday. It’s a win-win situation”.

How do the French celebrate?

Camille Chevalier-Karfis, French language expert and head of the language-learning French Today website, who spent 17 years living in the United States, said that “French people celebrate Valentine’s Day with food”.

“People will try to go to a nice, romantic restaurant or cook a special meal at home”, explained Chevalier-Karfis.

The language expert added that in terms of gifts, the typical thing to offer is flowers: “Red roses are popular, but you can always choose a different type of flower too”. 

“There is one big difference with the United States – in France, it is not very common to give chocolates on Valentine’s Day,” she clarified.

According to the IPSOS survey, almost half of French couples planning to mark the event planned to do so at home. A little over a third (35 percent) said they would go out to a restaurant, and almost a fifth (17 percent) had a “romantic weekend” planned.

For the ones who celebrate, Le Figaro reported in 2016 that the vast majority (99 percent) give some kind of gift.

Retailers are usually pretty keen on the day, however, and you will see Valentine’s promotions and decorations in shops and restaurants. 

French florists see a boom in sales around Valentine’s Day – the 2015 FranceAgriMer report quoted the cut-flower industry, who said that “Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly the biggest day in the calendar”.

Jewellery stores and sellers also see a rise in sales around the lover’s day – according to Franceinfo, French jewellery brands typically see a boost of about 60 percent in sales when compared to the first quarter of the year thanks to Valentine’s Day.

One important thing to note is that in France, Valentine’s is for people in romantic/sexual relationships – it’s not traditional to use February 14th to celebrate your love for friends and family. 

Culture clashes

While the French attitude to February 14th is fairly typical in Europe, it can come as a surprise to Americans, who generally make much more of a big deal about Valentine’s Day. 

“It was very difficult for me to come to terms with the fact that the most romantic city in the world couldn’t care less about Valentine’s Day!” Andrea Alvarez, American Paris resident, told The Local.

READ MORE: ‘Frenchmen aren’t that great in bed’ – Five French dating myths exploded

“The only people here that seem to care are restaurants and jewellery stores. That’s simply because they realise that if they cater to tourists and expats, holidays like this are money makers”. 

Another American living in France, Gyn Elle, told The Local. “My French husband doesn’t care about the holiday at all, but then again neither do I. From what I gather, it’s just an excuse for French people to have dinner out (not that they need an excuse when it comes to food)”.

Meanwhile, other Americans, like Laura Harlan, appreciate the difference in approach to Valentine’s Day.

“It’s commercialisation at it’s finest. I am glad it is not a French thing: you love all year, not just one day,” Harlan told The Local.

Meanwhile, French people living in the United States are also trying to come to terms with the different cultural expectations surrounding Valentine’s Day.

French Morning, a news and culture website for French people living in the United States, authored a piece trying to help explain to perplexed French residents understand the US attitude to Valentine’s. 

Titled Pourquoi les enfants fêtent-ils la Saint-Valentin aux Etats-Unis ? (Why do children celebrate Valentine’s Day in the United States), French Morning seeks to explain to its readers that in France, Valentine’s Day is “far from reaching the proportions it has in the United States” and “remains the prerogative of couples”. In contrast, in the United States “children are the heart of the event”, a difference that “never ceases to amaze French families living in the United States”. 

Chevalier-Karfis herself noticed a “huge difference between how Americans and French people celebrate” during her time in the United States. “In the US, Valentine’s Day is for everyone. My daughter, when she was just four years old, would give cards to all her classmates”, she said.

“In the US, it seems Valentine’s Day is about love in the general sense, whereas in France it is really the lovers’ day. You would not wish a Joyeuse Saint-Valentin to your baker (…) It is really about romantic love, period, in France”.

Who was Saint Valentine, anyway?

Saint Valentine was a clergyman born in present-day Italy around 226 who ministered to persecuted Christians and was martyred by the Romans for his faith, probably by being beheaded.

The anniversary of his execution – February 14th – was initially celebrated as a standard saints’ day. He became associated with romantic love in the 14th century, thanks in part to a poem called ‘Parliament of Foules’ by English author Geoffrey Chaucer.

He doesn’t just deal with lovers though – Valentine is also the patron saint of beekeepers and epilepsy and is believed to be able to help with fainting, the plague and travelling. 

SHOW COMMENTS