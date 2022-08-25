Read news from:
Austria
CULTURE

7 TV shows that will help you understand France

The international image of French culture tends to veer towards the highbrow - but you shouldn't underestimate the role of TV in helping you to really understand what the country is all about (and giving you a free French class).

Published: 25 August 2022 11:26 CEST
7 TV shows that will help you understand France
Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

French TV has an international reputation as dull, formulaic and amateurish, packed with cheesy talent contests and stuffy panel shows full of philosophers – and both those shows do exist in primetime schedules.

But there’s more to it than that, and watching some TV is a good way to get some insight into a country’s culture, as well as improving your language skills and giving you something to chat to neighbours and colleagues about.

Le village préféré des Français (France’s favourite village)

This will help you to very literally discover France, as the programme takes a tour around the country, showing off the different regions and their traditions.

It’s an annual event, usually presented by French TV fixture Stéphane Bern in the early summer, and its title is fairly self-explanatory as it allows TV viewers to vote every year for the country’s ‘best’ village.

The shortlist of around 14 villages shows off each place and there are usually events based on local industries and traditions so it’s a great way to learn a bit more about each region.

The competition is a closely-fought one as the winning village usually gets a good boost in tourist revenue, so if you’re looking for ideas for your next French holiday, look no further.

READ ALSO

L’amour est dans le pré (Love is in the meadow)

This actually started life as a UK TV show called The Farmer wants a Wife, but while the UK series ended in 2009, franchises in the USA, Australia and France have proved a lot more popular and enduring.

It’s a reality TV show based on the premise of setting up farmers (and other agricultural workers) on dates in the hope that they will find love.

There have been 16 seasons of L’amour est dans le pré so far and its popularity shows no sign of waning, perhaps due to the importance of agriculture in France’s self image.

More than half of mainland France is still agricultural land and farming, produce and food are regarded as an important part of France’s patrimoine. French governments carefully protect the country’s agriculture and a visit to the annual farm show in Paris is regarded as a must for anyone who aspires to be French president.

The show is also unashamedly romantic so you get a good insight into dating codes, as well as a vision of how ordinary French people live. 

The show is on terrestrial channel M6 and you can find old episodes online at 6play.fr (which also works outside France).

READ ALSO How I used cold callers and lovelorn farmers to learn French

Le Meilleur Pâtissier (the best baker)

Food-based reality TV shows are popular the world over and France is a country that takes its cuisine very seriously, so it really shouldn’t be a surprise that there are lots of foodie shows in France.

Among the most popular are TopChef and Le Meilleur Pâtissier (the French version of The Great British Bake Off), while MasterChef returned this summer after a hiatus of several years.

READ ALSO 5 reasons the Bake Off is better in France than the UK

As well as learning about the country’s fine pâtisserie tradition, Le Meilleur Pâtissier also teaches you about French attitudes to swearing – the family baking show is littered with ‘putain‘ whenever the bakers screw up – and sex – in a feature very much not copied from the UK original, the French show has a 50 nuances de crème (50 shades of cream) week which is dedicated to erotic baking. 

Contestants are also often asked to create bakes that reflect an aspect of themselves, their jobs or their home region – one episode featured bakers making cakes that featured a ‘northern stereotype’ or a ‘southern stereotype’ – so you get to learn all sorts of useful snippets about modern France.

This is another M6 one, and past series can be viewed online at 6play.fr

Quotidien

If you want to follow the news and politics in France there are plenty of good options, with the main terrestrial channels running daily news programmes at 8pm – Journal de 20 heures (often known as 20h) on France 2 is still the place where politicians wanting to make announcements can be found.

But if you want something slightly less serious, try Quotidien, a daily talk-show on commercial channel TMC where presenter Yann Barthès and his guests – usually a mixture of journalists, entertainment figures and politicians – dissect the events of the day.

“National and international politics, music, cinema, culture, social issues, sport: Quotidien examines everything with a touch of impertinence” – is the show’s mission statement and it’s a good way to get an overview of what’s going on with a few laughs.

Below is a clip of their famous sketch broadcast after France’s health minister posed semi-topless in order to encourage take-up of the Covid vaccine. 

It’s on TMC, Monday to Friday at 7.25pm.

Tour de France

Hear us out. Even if you’re among those who think that watching a big clump of cyclists riding bikes faster than you ever could isn’t that interesting, give it a shot next July.

Not only might you actually surprise yourself by finding the three weeks of afternoon TV surprisingly entertaining (you may even miss it on the rest days), you can also learn fascinating little snippets about towns and villages that otherwise zip past in a flash of sweaty lycra. And the aerial views of the country from the helicopters can be, frankly, stunning.

It helps, too, that the commentators are professionals and generally speak clearly.

Vendredi, Tout est Permis  

At the end of a long week, you need a laugh. Enter Vendredi, Tout est Permis avec Arthur. Think of it as an in-studio cross between Whose Line is It, Anyway? and Taskmaster. 

Basically, between six and eight leading French stars of stage, screen and comedy, take part in a series of light-hearted challenges, while host Arthur (real name Jacques Essebag) keeps something that looks vaguely like order if you squint.

You might not pick up everything that’s said, in between the occasionally very rapid-fire delivery and the fact you’re laughing too much, but you’ll keep coming back for the humour and – imperceptibly – your ear for the language will get better and better … and you might learn some exciting new ways to swear, too.

Unsurprisingly given the name, it’s on late on Friday nights, on TF1.

Miss France

No, we have no idea why this is still given a primetime Saturday night slot in France when most other countries have quietly dropped their versions of it. 

Most younger French people will tell you that it’s an embarrassing anachronism, but it reliably pulls in big viewing figures so clearly someone is watching it.

It does have an educational aspect though, as contestants are tested on their knowledge of French history, geography and culture.

QUIZ: Do you know France well enough to be Miss France?

It’s usually screened on a Saturday night by TF1 in December.

France’s most-watched TV

A quick look at France’s TV shows with the highest ever audience figures would suggest that the French people love only two things – Emmanuel Macron and football.

Macron’s speech to the nation in April 2020, announcing the first Covid lockdown, had the country’s highest ever recorded viewing figures with 36 million viewers.

Macron’s April speech was broadcast over multiple channels and it was an exceptional event, but his viewing figures are not a fluke – he also takes the number 2, 3, 5 and 7 slots with other Covid speeches (most of which occurred during lockdown when there wasn’t a lot else to do in the evening) and he also takes number 8 with his 2018 speech in response to ‘yellow vest’ protests.

His predecessor François Hollande comes in at number 9 with his speech to the nation after the Charlie Hebdo terror attack in 2015.

The only non-political events in the top 10 are both football – the finals of the 2018 and 1998 World Cups.

FILM

Puns, sex and urban legends: How English movie titles are translated into French

If you've ever browsed French cinema listings or Netflix, you will instantly notice that the titles of English-language movies often have quite unexpected translations.

Published: 23 August 2022 10:54 CEST
Puns, sex and urban legends: How English movie titles are translated into French

It is of course completely normal for the titles of books, films, TV series and other artworks to be translated in a non-literal way – usually the translator will try and get something that conveys the sense and message of the artwork, rather than going for a word-for-word translation.

But from concepts that get lost in translation to untranslatable puns and – of course – the French fondness for English phrases, some titles may surprise you. 

The untranslatable ones

Some concepts just don’t cross international borders.

Groundhog DayUn jour sans fin (an endless day) – Groundhog day in the US and Canada is a festival celebrated on February 2nd that is said to predict spring weather.

The festival doesn’t exist in France, or in the UK come to that, but while British audiences just had to accept a film with a weird title, in France it was translated as ‘an endless day’, which more accurately describes what the film is all about.  

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking BarrelsArnaques, Crimes et Botanique (scams, crimes and botanicals) – the film’s English title is a pun on the phrase ‘lock, stock and barrel’ which means complete, with ‘smoking barrels’ as a nod to the gun storyline.

Puns are pretty hard to translate in general, but a mixture of two puns obviously had the French translators reaching for the white flag. Instead they’re gone for a three-word list that offers a pretty fair overall summary of what the film is all about. 

The Shawshank RedemptionLes Évadés (The Escaped) – Frank Darabont’s slow-burn classic prison drama based on Stephen King’s short story couldn’t really translate into French, so you can’t blame them for not trying. Instead, they kept it simple.

Home AloneMaman, j’ai raté l’avion (Mummy I missed the plane) – another example of deciding not to bother trying to translate a phrase and just giving a straightforward description of what the film is about comes from Home Alone.

Con airLes ailes de l’enfer (the wings of hell) – the 1997 US film centres on a prison break aboard the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System aircraft, nicknamed ‘con air’, with ‘con’ the English abbreviation for convict (prisoner). Not having an exact French-language equivalent, the translators went for the frankly much more poetic ‘the wings of hell’.

Die HardPiège de cristal (The Crystal Trap) – Bruce Willis’s famously festive film gets a completely different name in French – and Spanish and Italian, come to that.

It gave French distributors a bit of a problem when the sequels came out, but they solved it by ignoring any links between the first film and those that followed completely. Die Hard 2: Die Harder translated to 58 Minutes Pour Vivre (58 Minutes to Live), while Die Hard with a Vengence – which, in English, also pretty much glossed over Die Hard 2 for aesthetic reasons –  became Une journée en enfer (A Day in Hell)

The totally different 

TwilightLe saga du désir interdit (the story of forbidden desire) – Stephenie Meyer’s series of teen vampire romance novels, later turned into a film franchise, appeared in the English-speaking world with the series name ‘twilight’.

A French translation of this time of day of course exists (crépuscule) but instead French translators decided to spell out the theme of the series – forbidden desire. The books appeared in France under the titles of Fascination (fascination) Tentation (temptation) Hésitation (hesitation) Révélation (revelation) L’Appel du sang (the call of blood) and Midnight Sun.

The A TeamL’agence tous risques (the risk-all agency) – similarly with The A Team, French film distributors apparently decided that audiences needed to be clearly informed of the premise – a group of agents who would take on any mission, even the most risky.

Airplane!Y a-t-il un pilote dans l’avion? (Is there a pilot on the plane?) – they kept the name of the 1980 disaster movie spoof, surely? No, the French decided to rename that, too  … and don’t call me Shirley.

The improvements

No time to dieMourir peur attendre (death can wait) – if you didn’t know better you might assume that the cool, classy ‘death can wait’ was the original title of the latest James Bond film and ‘no time to die’ the awkward translation. In fact, it was the other way round.  

JawsLes dents de la mer (the sea’s teeth) – the title of the Spielberg movie in English just refers to the shark, but the title in French refers to both the shark itself and the greater sense of the unknown dangers of the deep. 

The weird and/or sexist  

Mean GirlsLolita malgré moi (Lolita despite myself) – French schoolgirls are mean, bitchy and cliquey too, so there are plenty of options in French for a near-literal translation of the title of high-school drama Mean Girls.

Instead the translator went for the fairly problematic option of ‘Lolita despite myself’ – by which we can assume he never read Nabakov’s classic novel (first published in France, incidentally) telling the story of the paedophile Humbert Humbert and his victim Lolita.

Little WomenLes 4 filles du docteur March (the four daughters of Dr March) – it’s a film (based on a book) entirely about the lives of women, the four March sisters and their mother. Dr March barely features (because he’s away fighting in the American Civil War) but that doesn’t stop the French version from deciding that it’s all about him.  

The inexplicably sexy ones 

Sometimes English language movie titles remain in English but with different titles – for example The Hangover in France is Very Bad Trip. But there is also a distinct trend to just add the word ‘sex’ or ‘sexy’ to an English language title to, well, sex it up a bit . . .

Not Another Scary Movie – Sex Academy 

Out Cold – Snow, Sex and Sun

Wild Things – Sex Crimes

Euro Trip – Sex Trip

The English titles for French films

With all the effort that goes into translating English titles into French, you might get a surprise when you start viewing something with an English title, only to find that it’s as French as a snail-filled baguette.

Family Business – the Netflix series about a Paris family who get drawn into international drug smuggling is smart, funny and completely French – it just has an English title.

LOL – although there is an American remake of the teen film LOL, the French version (starring Sophie Marceau) came first.

In France people use the acronym MDR (mort de rire or died laughing) in text speak, but the filmmakers obviously reckoned that the English acronym was well enough known for the title.

The film is entirely in French, with only a very brief foray into English when the characters go on a school trip to London (and experience rain and horrible food, naturally).

MILF – the American acronym MILF (Mom I’d like to F**k) really hit the mainstream thanks to the 2003 film American Pie and by 2018 French film-makers were confident that it was well enough known even in France to use as the title of a French movie.

The film depicts three older women who take a road trip to try and rediscover their youth and friendship – no prizes for guessing what they end up doing.

We asked our French friends if there is a French equivalent of MILF and no-one could suggest one. 

Canada

For all that French cinema distributors are happy to have the odd partially or wholly English title, strict language rules in French-speaking Canada means that movies there often have completely different titles.

For example American Pie – released under its English name in France – became Folies de graduation (graduation madness) in Quebec, while Ghost also kept its original title in France but was released as Mon Fantôme d’amour (My ghost love) in Quebec.

. . . and the myth

There’s an urban legend that The Matrix appeared in France as Les jeunes qui traversent des dimensions en portant des lunettes de soleil (young people who travel in dimensions while wearing sunglasses) but in fact the film appeared in France as Matrix, although it was La Matrice in Quebec. 

