SOUTH WEST FRANCE

South west France news: New bridge, historic festival and star signings

From festivals and visits from a few famous faces to plans for a new bridge and anti-drought measures, here's our round-up from south west France.

Published: 30 January 2023 15:08 CET
This aerial photograph shows the Simone Veil Bridge under construction, which will connect the right and left banks of Bordeaux, southwestern France (Photo by MEHDI FEDOUACH / AFP)

Pension protests in the region

As France prepares for another day of widespread strike action on Tuesday, January 31st in protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed changes to the retirement system, demos are planned across the south west.

In Bordeaux, mobilisation will begin at noon at the Place des Quinconces, and the procession will go down to the Garonne and along the quays.

Around 20 percent of Bordeaux public transport employees have declared that they will walk out, according to Le Figaro. Tram services will be normal for the A line, but the B, C and D lines will experience delays. Additionally, several bus lines will not run. 

There will also be other protests in other parts of the south west. The local newspaper, Sud Ouest, put together a map of where people in the region plan to mobilise on January 31st. You can see the locations for the south west (in green) below:

A new bridge for Bordeaux

Scheduled to open in June 2024, the Simone Veil Bridge will soon connect the right and left banks of the Garonne in Bordeaux.

In January, the bridge passed a symbolic milestone: construction began on the left bank (as shown in the image below) to link up with construction from the right bank.

Construction on the bridge first began in 2018, but disagreements between the construction company and local authorities within the Bordeaux greater urban area have led to delays.

Local residents can get excited about a bridge that is intended to both ease traffic congestion and provide a place for pedestrians and cyclists to cross over the Garonne, with tree-lined sidewalks and bicycle lanes, according to Actu FR.

Jean Touzeau, the vice president of the greater urban area for Bordeaux, said that at 545-metres long it will be a “new generation” bridge and that it offer “unique look”.

It comes as residents of Bordeaux are being consulted about a plan to install cable cars over the river

Drought plan

Over the summer, France saw over 48,000 hectares of land burn amid forest fires, with the worst of them hitting Gironde. Some parts of France’s south west continue to have water restrictions in place (you can see the map HERE).

Now France’s environment minister Christophe Béchu announced a drought plan for this summer, including plans to develop “a form of Ecowatt water, on which we will find the pressure on water supply locally”. 

The Ecowatt app shows users the risk of power cuts in their areas – the water app would be similar and users will also receive advice on how to reduce their water use.

You can read more about how France will tackle future droughts here.

Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts

Property taxes

All property owners in France will have to complete an extra tax declaration this year, including those who may own a second home in the south west, but normally live in another country.

Do not fear – this isn’t an extra tax, it’s simply an extra piece of paperwork that has to be filled in, known as a Déclaration d’occupation, and this declaration is concerned with whether the property is your main residence or a second home.

The French tax authorities are asking people to fill out this déclaration in order to help them determine who should pay the taxe d’habitation property tax. In France there are two types of property tax – the taxe foncière which is paid by the property owner and taxe d’habitation which is paid by the property occupier. If you own your home home, traditionally you paid both.

However, the French government is in the process of scrapping the taxe d’habitation for most people, and now only high-earners and second-home owners pay it. The problem is that the tax office don’t have a record of whether a property is used as a main home or a second home and therefore don’t know who to send bills to. You can learn more about this new form and how to fill it out here.

France brings in new tax declaration for property-owners

Video of the week

Last week marked the 50th edition of the Angoulême International Comic book festival. Check out the video below of the Guez-de-Balzac chapel which hosted a ‘sound and light’ exhibition of the work of bande-dessinée artist Philippe Druillet.

In the camp

Local autograph-hunters, plus school and youth teams, turned up in force to wish the French team luck ahead of the tournament beginning on Sunday. 

SOUTH WEST FRANCE

South west France news: 2022’s tourism boom and finding a nearby doctor

From the millions earned in the south-west thanks to Airbnb travel in 2022, taxes to know about when extending your French property and winter weather, here is your weekly roundup of the news and issues in south-west France.

Published: 20 January 2023 13:49 CET
South west France news: 2022's tourism boom and finding a nearby doctor

A tourism boom in 2022

As tourism rebounded across the whole of France in 2022, the south west was not left behind. In particular, Airbnb rentals increased significantly in 2022, so much so that the platform Airbnb paid €148 million in tourist tax to French municipalities in 2022, according to Le Parisien.

This amount represented an increase of 60 percent when compared to 2021, according to Airbnb.

The holidaymaker – or tourist – tax was first introduced in 2018, and it is proportional to the number of nights spent in a property and is paid by the tenants at the end of their stay. It is paid twice a year to the local council on behalf of the hosts, professionals and individuals.

READ MORE: France earns €148 million in tourist taxes from Airbnb

As for the south west, six municipalities in the region made it to the list of the top 50 cities in France who received the most tax revenue from the holiday maker tax. In total, these six locations collected €3.84 million, “breaking records,” according to reporting by France Régions.

You can see a map, created by France régions, of the municipalities below:

Bordeaux remained fifth place out of the top 10 French cities that collected the most money from the holidaymaker tax, earning €1.3 million. 

Biarritz also saw a significant increase in revenues from the holidaymaker tax from Airbnb – a rise of 106 percent when compared to 2021. In 2022, it came in 11th place for the national ranking. The city’s finance minister, Edouard Chazouillères, told France régions that these funds represent “significant revenue for the proper functioning of Biarritz” and for “promoting it as a [tourist] destination.”

One city in the south west did lose its spot in the top 10, in 2021 La Rochelle came in sixth place nationally, but it 2022 it was bumped out by other cities, like Montpellier, that improved in the ranking.

Rural France in general saw an increase in tourists staying at Airbnbs in 2022 as well. About 30 percent of the earnings from the tourist tax went to rural communities – or localities with less than 3,500 inhabitants. 

As a region, Nouvelle Aquitaine earned €17.7 million, in comparison to the €13.4 earned in 2021.

Taxes

If you’re planning an extension to your French property (or installing an outdoor feature such as a swimming pool or shed) you should know that there is a one-off property tax payable on extensions.

And this year, the rate for the tax has risen from January 1st.

Property taxes – how much will it cost to extend your French home? 

Healthcare

Large parts of south west France, Dordogne in particular, have been designated ‘medical deserts’ – meaning there are not enough doctors there to take care of the population.

This shortage primarily affects GPs but can make it hard to find other medical practitioners like dentists, gynaecologists or physiotherapists, as well increasing waiting times for specialists.

The government says it has a plan to address the shortage of doctors who chose to become généralistes (GPs) but while we’re waiting for that to take effect, we’ve taken a look at what you can do if you live in a medical desert.

Photo of the week

This lovely photo of a frosty morning in the Charente village of Massignac was sent in by reader Pat Seaward.

Video of the week 

Still on the frosty theme, here’s a video to bring joy to the hearts of ski resort owners, if perhaps not to local drivers.

Snowplough operators in La Mongie in the Pyrenees work hard to keep the roads open amid heavy snow. Ski resorts in the Pyrenees, along with those in the Alps and Jura, were forced to close in early January because of a lack of snow.

Over the last few days, many areas of the Pyrenees have seen heavy snowfalls, with more to come. 

