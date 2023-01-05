Bordeaux plans to install cable cars as part of city public transport system

Local authorities in Bordeaux are currently running a public consultation on installing a cable car over the Garonne river, which bisects the city, in order to link up the tram systems on either side of the river.

The télécabines (cable cars) are planned to run on a 2km route from the suburb of Lormont on the east bank of the river to Baclan on the west bank, within the city boundary. The journey over the river will take seven minutes in glass ‘cabins’ suspended from a cable.

However there are some alternative routes up for consultation, including one that goes from the city’s futurist wine museum the Cité du vin

The purpose of the cable car is: “To open up areas that are not sufficiently served, particularly those on the right bank, which have long been left out”, according to local authorities.

Lormont mayor Jean Touzeau said the cable cars “will be a very fast means of daily transportation for inhabitants, an attractive emblem for tourists and an architectural pride for all those who will visit it”.

The proposed budget is €53m to €73m, depending on the route chosen, and the public consultation lasts until February 13th – share you views here.

The French cities of Brest and Toulouse already have cable cars as part of their public transport system, as well Grenoble in eastern France, while there are plans to install a cable car in the Paris suburbs.