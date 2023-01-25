For members
ENVIRONMENT
Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts
France's environment minister Christophe Béchu has announced a series of measures to reduce French people's water consumption, as the country grapples with rising temperatures and more frequent droughts.
Published: 25 January 2023 11:34 CET
The shores and dam of the artificial lake of the Saint-Peyres in Angles, southwestern France, in August, 2022. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments