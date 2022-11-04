Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TALKING FRANCE

Inside France: Language tests, wine prices and Europe’s newest country

From a racist outburst in the French parliament to language tests for foreigners, via the cheapest wine in France and Europe's 'new' country, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 5 November 2022 08:57 CET
Inside France: Language tests, wine prices and Europe's newest country
Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Immigration has come back onto the political scene in France this week, after a relatively long break – which even mostly included the elections earlier in the year, when all polling showed that voters were more concerned about the cost-of-living and other day-to-day issues.

But the appalling murder of a 12-year-old girl in Paris in which the main suspect is a woman who was living in France illegally has seen it hit the headlines again, with far-right activists parading with the girl’s picture (until her devastated parents begged them to stop) and France’s hardline interior minister announcing a new immigration bill.

READ ALSO French exam for foreigners – what we know so far

The upshot of all this is that foreigners in France are again facing the possibility of a language exam in order to get a residency card. While few people would argue with the general idea that foreigners in France should learn French, the prospect of a written test is a deeply stressful one for many – particularly the elderly and those who struggle with exams.   

Racist outburst 

Despite a political landscape that many see as moving firmly to the right, there was shock and condemnation on Thursday after a racist outburst in parliament from one of the newly-elected MPs of the far-right Rassemblement National party.

Grégoire de Fournas, of Marine Le Pen’s RN party, insisted that he yelled “Qu’ils retournent en Afrique” (they should get back to Africa) and not “qu’il retourne en Afrique” (he should get back to Africa) – and that he was referring to the migrants that black MP Carlos Bilongo was asking a parliamentary question about, and not the MP himself.

Either way, it’s embarrassing for Le Pen, whose main goal over many years has been to ‘detoxify’ her party. Although I would suggest that anyone who is shocked by this did not read Le Pen’s 2022 manifesto

Good news on the economy

Inflation in France is the lowest in the EU, new data reveals, but that doesn’t mean that French residents haven’t also had to deal with rising prices, especially for food and petrol. In fact, as The Economist journalist Sophie Pedder spotted, wine is now cheaper at the pump than petrol.

This type of arrangement is common in southern France at vineyards and markets – you take along your own container and fill it with wine from the ‘pump’ for the bargain price of between €1.50 – €2 a litre.

It’s fair to say that the wine you get isn’t exactly a grand cru, but in most cases it’s perfectly drinkable.

The average price of petrol at the pump in France is currently €1.70. 

Piss-take of the week

And have you ever heard of the country of Listenbourg?

Before you start to worry about your lack of geographical knowledge, know that Listenbourg doesn’t actually exist.

It’s a fake country, made up by jokers on the internet, apparently in France or at least on French-speaking accounts, and adopted by a surprising number of people and companies – here’s the official account of the Paris 2024 Olympics announcing the arrival of the Listenbourg team.

And the reason for this? I’m sorry to say that it’s taking the piss out of Americans, and their perceived lack of geographical knowledge of Europe (although, in fairness, most Europeans can’t accurately place US states on a map).

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Will cars always be king in rural France and how angry are the French right now?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back - looking at the latest in the tense French political situation and why rural France is so dependent on cars, when Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral is re-opening, why everyone is talking about 'KB9' and where to find the best - and stretchiest - French cheese.

Published: 20 October 2022 10:03 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 09:23 CEST
PODCAST: Will cars always be king in rural France and how angry are the French right now?

We start with a look at France’s rather fractious political scene – from strikes to fuel blockades and the government’s controversial powers to push legislation through parliament.

Listen on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

Our political columnist John Lichfield told us: “I think this is the beginning of a period of social unrest.

“Tuesday’s strike, not very well supported, was partly a testing of muscles on both sides, just to see what the strengths would be.

“But I think if we do come to a dispute over pension reform then the moderate unions would also call their troops out on the streets and then you would have a much, much bigger social unrest.”

We’re also looking at why France – especially rural France – is so dependent on cars, and whether anything is likely to change for country-dwellers.

We’re looking at where in France has the stretchiest cheese, which footballer the French both love and love to hate, and when Paris’ fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral is likely to re-open.

And we know that lots of people loved Emily in Paris – but if you want a view of France beyond those few wealthy parts of Paris that tourists love, we’ve got some recommendations for French films that show a very different side of the country.

Talking France will now be taking a short break during the school holidays, but we will be back on November 10th, and until then you can find our complete back catalogue HERE.

If you liked the podcast, don’t forget to share it, or give us a rating on whichever platform you listen on. Merci! 

SHOW COMMENTS