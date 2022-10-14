Read news from:
LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: How to stroll, drink and enjoy café terraces like the French

From the glorious pedestrian-friendly nature of French cities to the importance of tabacs and unravelling French drinking habits, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:36 CEST
La Belle Vie: How to stroll, drink and enjoy café terraces like the French
Customers shop at a 'tabac' in Perthus, France in 2018. (Photo by RAYMOND ROIG / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films.

Adjusting to life in a new country is always difficult – whether you have just moved to France, are planning to do so, or perhaps are just looking forward to your next holiday, there are bound to be things that surprise or confuse you as you navigate a different culture from your own.

For many native-English speakers, it can be discouraging (if not shocking) to have your French publicly corrected by a stranger.

The experience of having a boulangerie worker tell you that it is une baguette, not un baguette is not a pleasant one. But this interaction might be more emblematic of a cultural difference than the baker having a personal vendetta against you – in France, it is rarely considered rude or offensive to correct a foreigner speaking French.

There are several unwritten rules to life in France, just like in any country. Learning these implicit cultural rules can help your life in France move a bit more smoothly.

The six unwritten rules that explain life in France

One of the six unwritten rules is about adjusting your expectations – particularly around how long things take.

You might be used to going into a restaurant or bar and being immediately served. Foreigners often complain about slower service in France and – while this depends on the restaurant or bar you are visiting – eating and drinking typically takes longer in France than it might in a place like the United States, for example. 

But there is something very special about cafés in France: in any French city you can rest assured that there will always be one in walking distance. 

You might get a little cosier with the people sitting next to you on a French terrace than at a drive-thru Starbucks, but there is a certain joy in sitting at a French café, sipping an espresso or Spritz, and reading a book or watching the people walk by. 

Elbows in: An essential guide to French café terrace etiquette

Walkability is definitely one of the top benefits to life in France – in towns and cities you will likely be able to walk from your home to the grocery store, florist, bakery, and pharmacy. 

If you are visiting Paris, walking is one of the best ways to see the sites. Foreigners are often pleasantly surprised by how walkable the city of light is – in fact, if you try to walk across the city from east to west, it would take less than three hours (depending on your speed, of course). 

France’s capital is home to some really beautiful streets that are well worth a Sunday stroll.

The ten Paris streets you just have to walk down

And as you enjoy your weekend balade, you might notice that certain establishments on French streets always seem to be bustling.

This “cornerstone of French culture” is more than just a place to buy cigarettes (though you can do that here). In fact – even though the name might insinuate otherwise – you don’t even need to be a smoker to enjoy these shops.

Underneath the iconic red signs, tabacs are a place to socialise – buy a beer, have a coffee, and even pay your taxes. 

There are several practical things you can do at a tabac, and you are sure to find at least one in every French town. 

Why the tabac is essential to life in France – even if you don’t smoke

If you decide to stop in for a drink while passing by a tabac, and you have a little too-good of a time, you might find yourself looking for a specific set of French vocabulary words.

Oddly enough, the French have a very extensive drinking-related lexicon, and the direct translations into English can be quite funny. For example – if you drank quite a bit more than you meant to, you can use the phrase “se péter la gueule” which translates literally to ‘to break your face.’ It’s a rough, colloquial way of saying you got ‘plastered,’ though sometimes its funnier to imagine the exact word-for-word translation. 

From getting just a little pompette to your gueule de bois the next morning, you’ll want to know these French expressions for the next time you have a few too many in France.

‘I broke my face’: How to say you’ve had too much to drink in French

But are these phrases becoming less useful in France?

French drinking habits have been changing a lot over the last 70 years. These days, just one in 10 French people report drinking alcohol every day, which is a significant decrease from the days when an average French worker might consume a litre of wine per meal.

Did you know that at one point, wine was such an important part of French life that children under the age of 14 used to drink it at school?

While the French have not foregone their love for wine entirely, they certainly are drinking less of it than they used to. The Local spoke with experts to find out why that is, and what French drinking culture looks like today. 

ANALYSIS: Why the French are drinking less and less wine

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Bisous, beaches and France’s regional languages

From the best French Netflix series to cheek kisses and France's most beautiful beaches, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:39 CEST
La Belle Vie: Bisous, beaches and France's regional languages

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films.

As the weather gets colder and autumn creeps forward, it can feel more challenging to motivate yourself to spend time outdoors. If you are tempted to cozy up on the couch with a soft blanket, some tea and flick on the latest Netflix series, consider making it a French one.

If you prefer you can always watch with English subtitles, but if you want to challenge yourself, try watching with French captions. I personally spent much of last fall and winter enjoying Dix Pour Cent with the French subtitles and it was at-times difficult, but overall very rewarding.

It feels like such an accomplishment once you find yourself laughing along to a French joke that you genuinely understood. 

Five Netflix series that will teach you French as the locals speak it

And as the air gets chillier, the sniffles come out. Cold and flu season is upon us once more, which makes this French tradition – which is already a bit awkward for many anglophones – all the more intimidating.

At one point during the pandemic, we may have thought this greeting would be replaced by the more sanitary elbow taps, but alas – bises (check kisses) are here to stay.

I had always assumed that French people were born knowing to start the bise on the right cheek, but I was very surprised to learn that there is a great regional debate whether it should begin on the left or the right, as well as how many kisses to give. 

If you have found yourself lost and embarrassed with bisous – or accidentally gone in for an uncomfortable hug – then this article on this tricky custom is just for you:

La bise: Who to kiss in France, how many times and on which cheek

When you say hello – and perhaps attempt to omit the cheek kissing – you might be tired of the typical bonjour and au revoir over and over again. 

You might slip in a salut or a coucou to mix things up, but you could also opt for a greeting that is not French at all.

France is home to several regional languages, all with their own different ways of saying hello and goodbye to people. Learning a few phrases in each of them is a great way to make yourself familiar with the diverse, different strands of French culture.

So, you may have heard of Brittany’s regional Celtic language, Breton, but do you know how to say hello in it? 

Au revoir to bonjour? Six alternative ways to say hello in France

While France is certainly not a monolith, knowing some of the basics before going to a French dinner can get you a long way wherever you are in the country. The Local created a helpful A to Z dinner guide to get you through this important French meal.

For example, “A is for andouillette” – you won’t be offered this at every French household, but if you are, you might want to know what it is beforehand (hint: it is a type of sausage).

Or what about “Q for Queuing?” This is a question I get often when friends come visit: “how far in advance should we make a reservation?” There is no hard-and-fast rule, but some more traditional restaurants do not take reservations and they are well-worth every minute’s wait in line. 

From frogs to foie gras: Your guide to French dinner etiquette

If you are invited to a French person’s home for dinner, you also might be thinking about bringing a gift. Wine is often a go-to in anglophone countries, but if your French friends know a lot about wine (and it is not your area of expertise) you might be a bit nervous to offer that as a gift. 

Personally, I like to bring small American desserts – my home-cooked chocolate chip cookies definitely don’t compare to delicious boulangerie level pastries, but they usually go over well.

Of course, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts. If you are looking for some inspiration there are several easy – yet thoughtful – gift options that your French friends are sure to adore.

Reader question: What kind of gift should I give a French person?

Finally, France’s beaches are worth the visit any time of year, and the off-season can be one of the best moments to go – the calmer atmosphere can make the country’s already-relaxing coastline even more calming.

Even though visiting a new place is always fun, it can be even more exciting to have personal recommendations on where to go, what to eat, and what to see. The Local reached out to readers to find out their best tips for vacationing in France, specifically along its coastline. 

From traditional hotel-restaurants in Brittany to the family-friendly beaches of Narbonne along the Mediterranean, The Local’s readers have plenty of worthwhile recommendations for your next beach holiday in France:

Readers reveal: The best beaches and coastal resorts in France

