Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS

The ten Paris streets you just have to walk down

Paris is best explored on foot - so we asked the experts at Localers walking tours to come up with a list of the most unmissable streets in the French capital. See how many you have walked along. (No, the Champs Elysées is not one of them).

Published: 26 May 2015 13:30 CEST
Updated: 13 October 2022 13:11 CEST
The ten Paris streets you just have to walk down
People walk on rue Montorgueil in August 2014 in Paris. (Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)

Yes, Paris is an amazing city for a stroll, but some streets simply stand out more than the others. From charming walkways to extravagant roads – here are ten that you should really prioritize.

And be prepared for a few you might not have heard of before.

1. Rue des Barres

This picturesque path slopes up toward a half-timbered home from the 15th century as the gargoyles of Église Saint-Gervais-Saint-Protais survey the scene. Warm afternoons bring clued-in locals to the terrace seating of tearoom L’Ebouillante for fresh salads, while at the base of the street sit the popular Chez Julien restaurant and Café Louis Philippe, where Johnny Depp once filmed a scene for The Ninth Gate.

READ MORE: Tell us: What are your top tips for visitors to Paris?

Google Maps image showing Rue des Barres

2. Rue de l’Abreuvoir

How do you leave Paris without leaving Paris? Answer: Montmartre. Covered with wisteria in the spring and toboggans when it snows, this lazily winding street encapsulates the rustic throwback charm Montmartre is known for…without all of the tourists Montmartre is known for. Pop into miniscule La Maison Rose for a drink to toast the famous footsteps you’ve just traced – notably those of Picasso, Renoir, and Degas.

Google maps image of Rue de l’Abreuvoir

3. Cour du Commerce-Saint-André

In this 18th century alley you’ll find the city’s first coffee house, Le Procope, next to the subsequent birthplace of the guillotine at #9—proving that caffeine is a hell of a drug. Another pair of addresses vie for the area’s best hot chocolate title: La Jacobine and Un Dimanche à Paris. A local’s tip: if the gate across from Le Procope is open, slip in discreetly for a hidden series of cozy courtyards.

Google maps image of Cr du Commerce Saint-André

4. Rue Montorgueil

Sure you can’t quite pronounce its name correctly, but don’t miss this street’s exciting slice of local life and outdoor market ambience. Start at the southern end with an empty stomach and nibble your way through high-end purveyors of all things French and tasty. Old-school butchers next to fishmongers and fromageries provide a snapshot of the pre-supermarket glory days. Don’t pass up Stohrer, Paris’ first boulangerie from 1730, and endless people-watching opportunities in the street’s bistros and bars.

Google maps image of Rue Montorgueil

5. Rue Crémieux

Travelling to or from Gare de Lyon? Tug your luggage a few extra steps to Rue Crémieux for a colorful oasis of charm. Affectionately nicknamed the “Notting Hill of Paris”, brightly-hued facades complete with picture-perfect bicycles, potted plants, and scaling ivy offer a quaint respite from the nearby clamor of train-goers. Book a room at Hotel Corail and make this wistful walkway part of your daily Paris routine.

Google maps image of Rue Crémieux

6. Rue des Rosiers

Following the curve of an 800 year-old medieval rampart, this cobblestone lane of the Jewish Quarter is a postcard straight out of the Middle Ages. Kosher bakeries and synagogues sit side by side with trendy boutiques and life-changing falafels. Speaking of which: if the employee outside L’As du Falafel tries to drag you into the queue for a sandwich, let him. Add a sweet finish with handmade macarons from Damyel.

Google maps image of Rue des Rosiers

7. Rue Lepic

Start with the titillating teases of the Moulin Rouge before hiking up to Café des Deux Moulins, movieland workplace of the quirky character Amélie. Le French Burger across the street proves that Parisians have finally cracked the code to a decent hamburger, sourcing 100 percent of their ingredients from the merchants of Rue Lepic. Further up the hill is historic bistro La Pomponette and Vincent Van Gogh’s old pad at #54.

Google maps image of Rue Lepic

8. Rue Saint-Antoine

1789 saw this street packed with a bloodthirsty mob on its way to La Bastille. Things have chilled out since then; it’s now a popular foodie strip. Start at the Saint-Paul-Saint-Louis church, grab some sheep’s milk cheese at Laurant Dubois, a bottle of red next door at Caves Saint-Antoine, and baguettes at Miss Manon for a memorable Paris picnic. A place to sit, you say? The classy grass of Place des Vosges is just a stone’s throw away.

Google maps image of Rue Saint-Antoine

9. Avenue Winston Churchill

Paris always shines brightest when it knows someone’s watching, which was the case when the Grand Palais and Petit Palais were built for the 1900 World’s Fair. Their unapologetic opulence reflects the champagne-soaked Belle Epoque from which they sprung. This avenue culminates in the elegant Pont Alexandre III for prime views of the Eiffel Tower and Les Invalides. A local’s secret: dash into the garden of the Petit Palais (entry is free) for a café break with a killer view.

Google maps image of Avenue Winston Churchill

10. Quai de Jemmapes

Plug into the buzz of the hippest hood this side of Brooklyn by following this street northward along the Canal Saint-Martin. Bask in the area’s untouched local vibe today before the guide books discover it tomorrow and tip off the rest of the planet. Grab a wine & cheese pairing at La Vache dans la Vigne or a cocktail at the Congo-inspired cabinet of curiosities Le Comptoir Général. French cinema fans should continue up the canal to the iconic Hôtel du Nord.

Google maps image of Quai de Jemmapes

These tips were provided by the folks at Localers, the friendliest walking tour guides in Paris, who offer small group and private tours of the French capital. Browse their selection of over 30 excursions and experiences by visiting them HERE.

Member comments

  1. Avenue Winston Churchill not that special. And I have no idea what the picture is.

    What’s special on that street, of course, are the palais, esp. le petit with its free art museum

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PARIS

Tourists and locals: Paris Metro tickets, passes and apps explained

Whether you're a full-time resident of Paris or a one-off visitor, there is a ticket option for you among the various passes, apps, cards, carnets and tickets for the city's public transport system - although finding the right one can be a challenge.

Published: 6 October 2022 16:47 CEST
Tourists and locals: Paris Metro tickets, passes and apps explained

You might have seen headlines about Paris phasing out paper Metro tickets, but in fact the public transport system has for some time had extra options of cards, travel passes and apps.

Whether you’re a regular Metro passenger, an occasional user of city public transport or a tourist here for a short visit, there is an option for you.

Overview

The Paris public transport system is an integrated one, so tickets and passes cover either the Metro, bus, tram or suburban RER trains. The city’s Velib’ bike hire scheme and the e-scooters are not covered by travel passes, but some of the city apps provide options for hiring them too.

You need to pay attention to the zones, because once you are outside the city boundaries – including trips to Paris’ two airports or the Stade de France – your journey won’t be covered by the standard city single ticket or day pass and if the ticket inspectors catch you they will fine you for travelling without a ticket and arguing, crying or pretending that you don’t speak French will not save you (believe us, we’ve tried).

Likewise if you’re using a Navigo pass or app you need validate it for each journey – at Metro stations this is done at the entrance to the station but if you’re on the bus or tram you need to swipe your card on the reader once on board to validate it, travelling without a validated ticket will see you fined if there is an inspection. 

Cardboard tickets

Although there are reports of these being phased out, at present this only affects the carnet – the book of 10 tickets which works out cheaper than buying 10 single tickets.

Single cardboard tickets can still be bought from machines, ticket kiosks and some shops, and they cost €1.90 for a journey within Paris.

Tickets that get you into the greater Paris region cost more, while a ticket between central Paris and Charles de Gaulle airport sets you back a whopping €10.30.  

Be careful how you store your cardboard tickets, they have a tendency to ‘demagnetise’ if you keep them next to coins or cards and always make sure you hang onto your validated card for the duration of your trip – if you cannot produce it during a ticket inspection you’re likely to get fined. 

Carnet 

The carnet (pronounced car-nay) is a way of buying 10 single tickets at the same time for €14.90 – working out at the cheaper price of €1.49 per ticket.

The cardboard versions of these are gradually being phased out, but you can still buy a ‘virtual carnet‘ via various apps (see below).

Navigo pass

The pass that most people know about is the monthly Navigo pass – you pay a flat rate of €75.20 and for that you get unlimited travel within Paris and the greater Paris region. It’s also possible to buy slightly cheaper passes (€65-€68) that limit you to certain zones or weekly passes.

Before you buy one, it’s worth working out how often you actually use public transport to see if it’s worth the cost – if you don’t use public transport every day it may be cheaper to buy a different type of card or pass, or just buy single tickets are carnets as you need them.

Also, keep in mind that if the Navigo pass requires a picture, you can take one inside the photo booths inside metro stations and past it onto the pass. This helps to identify that the card is yours, so remember to add this if the card you are buying calls for it.

If you are an employee who uses public transport to get to work, your employer should pay at least half of the cost of the monthly Navigo pass.

Other Navigo passes

Recently the city has introduced several ‘pay as you go’ type passes which are aimed at more occasional transport users. They were introduced to encourage cycling and other green transport by giving you the option to pay less and use public transport less often (only when it’s raining for example) but they’re ideal for people who want to have a pass but don’t use public transport enough to make it worth paying €70 a month for the Navigo pass.

Navigo Easy is a plastic card that you pay €2 for, and can then top up with single tickets, carnets or day passes. You can also use it to buy the reduced price single tickets that the city puts on sale during peak pollution periods.

Navigo Liberté is another plastic card that is basically a virtual ‘carnet‘ – you load it up with books of 10 tickets at the reduced price of €1.49 per ticket and use them as and when you need them.

These two cards do not qualify you for a subsidy from your employer.

Discount cards – there are also discount cards available for students, children and pensioners although will need to live in the greater Paris region to benefit from these.

Apps

There are also several apps that enable you to use your smartphone to buy virtual passes or tickets.

Instead of having to remember to have your Navigo card with you, the phone itself acts as the ticket and you simply buy a ticket or pass and then swipe your phone over the Navigo card-reader at the entrance of the Metro stations, or validate it on the bus or tram. Via a clever little system called NFC this will work even if your phone is turned off or has run out of battery. 

Ile de France Mobilities and Bonjour RATP are the most commonly-used apps. They’re created by the RATP network and sell tickets at the official prices.

Both allow you to buy tickets, carnets or passes while Bonjour RATP also has options for e-scooters and to hail a taxi (although this app doesn’t work on all types of iPhone).

Fare-dodging

You will notice that fare-dodging is pretty endemic and plenty of people (the young and physically fit, that is) just casually vault over the barriers or squash through the barrier with you.

This is an art best left to the locals – there are fairly regular ticket inspections on the network and you will be fined by the notoriously merciless transport police if caught without a valid ticket. Plus, obviously, if everyone dodged the fare there would be no money to keep the transport network going.

Bikes/scooters

Not part of the RATP public transport network, but Paris also has options to hire bikes or e-scooters for short periods.

The bike hire network is called Velib, while the officially licensed scooter companies are Tier, Dott and Lime – each has its own app.

The city has quite strict rules for cyclists and scooter users including speed limits, a ban on riding on the pavements and a ban on having more than one person on a scooter. Are they well enforced? We’ll let you make your own judgement on that, but each of these offences can net you a fine if police see you.  

Walk 

And finally, there’s always the simple option of walking. Paris is a remarkably compact capital and you can walk the entire way across the city in two hours, while most of the major tourist sites are clustered close together.

If you’re using a mapping app like CityMapper or Google maps it’s always worth checking the walking times as well as the public transport times – it’s not at all uncommon for a journey of five stops on the Metro to be only about a 15 minute walk.

Walking also has the obvious advantage of letting you drink in the many fascinating and beautiful sites of Paris.  

SHOW COMMENTS