La Belle Vie: Bisous, beaches and France’s regional languages

From the best French Netflix series to cheek kisses and France's most beautiful beaches, our weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:39 CEST
In 2012, people demonstrated in western France to the safeguard of their regional Breton language. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films.

As the weather gets colder and autumn creeps forward, it can feel more challenging to motivate yourself to spend time outdoors. If you are tempted to cozy up on the couch with a soft blanket, some tea and flick on the latest Netflix series, consider making it a French one.

If you prefer you can always watch with English subtitles, but if you want to challenge yourself, try watching with French captions. I personally spent much of last fall and winter enjoying Dix Pour Cent with the French subtitles and it was at-times difficult, but overall very rewarding.

It feels like such an accomplishment once you find yourself laughing along to a French joke that you genuinely understood. 

Five Netflix series that will teach you French as the locals speak it

And as the air gets chillier, the sniffles come out. Cold and flu season is upon us once more, which makes this French tradition – which is already a bit awkward for many anglophones – all the more intimidating.

At one point during the pandemic, we may have thought this greeting would be replaced by the more sanitary elbow taps, but alas – bises (check kisses) are here to stay.

I had always assumed that French people were born knowing to start the bise on the right cheek, but I was very surprised to learn that there is a great regional debate whether it should begin on the left or the right, as well as how many kisses to give. 

If you have found yourself lost and embarrassed with bisous – or accidentally gone in for an uncomfortable hug – then this article on this tricky custom is just for you:

La bise: Who to kiss in France, how many times and on which cheek

When you say hello – and perhaps attempt to omit the cheek kissing – you might be tired of the typical bonjour and au revoir over and over again. 

You might slip in a salut or a coucou to mix things up, but you could also opt for a greeting that is not French at all.

France is home to several regional languages, all with their own different ways of saying hello and goodbye to people. Learning a few phrases in each of them is a great way to make yourself familiar with the diverse, different strands of French culture.

So, you may have heard of Brittany’s regional Celtic language, Breton, but do you know how to say hello in it? 

Au revoir to bonjour? Six alternative ways to say hello in France

While France is certainly not a monolith, knowing some of the basics before going to a French dinner can get you a long way wherever you are in the country. The Local created a helpful A to Z dinner guide to get you through this important French meal.

For example, “A is for andouillette” – you won’t be offered this at every French household, but if you are, you might want to know what it is beforehand (hint: it is a type of sausage).

Or what about “Q for Queuing?” This is a question I get often when friends come visit: “how far in advance should we make a reservation?” There is no hard-and-fast rule, but some more traditional restaurants do not take reservations and they are well-worth every minute’s wait in line. 

From frogs to foie gras: Your guide to French dinner etiquette

If you are invited to a French person’s home for dinner, you also might be thinking about bringing a gift. Wine is often a go-to in anglophone countries, but if your French friends know a lot about wine (and it is not your area of expertise) you might be a bit nervous to offer that as a gift. 

Personally, I like to bring small American desserts – my home-cooked chocolate chip cookies definitely don’t compare to delicious boulangerie level pastries, but they usually go over well.

Of course, at the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts. If you are looking for some inspiration there are several easy – yet thoughtful – gift options that your French friends are sure to adore.

Reader question: What kind of gift should I give a French person?

Finally, France’s beaches are worth the visit any time of year, and the off-season can be one of the best moments to go – the calmer atmosphere can make the country’s already-relaxing coastline even more calming.

Even though visiting a new place is always fun, it can be even more exciting to have personal recommendations on where to go, what to eat, and what to see. The Local reached out to readers to find out their best tips for vacationing in France, specifically along its coastline. 

From traditional hotel-restaurants in Brittany to the family-friendly beaches of Narbonne along the Mediterranean, The Local’s readers have plenty of worthwhile recommendations for your next beach holiday in France:

Readers reveal: The best beaches and coastal resorts in France

La Belle Vie: French standards for cheese, manners, and music

From cheese etiquette to the best day-trips out of Paris and the French words you did not know you were already using, our new weekly newsletter La Belle Vie offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 30 September 2022 11:28 CEST
La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, Gallic habits to films.

I must admit that I am no wine expert. But I am a sucker for an interesting-looking label on a bottle of wine, and I live near a cave called the Liquiderie that boasts all of the new, trendy beverages – from locally brewed beers to “natural” wines. The artistic labels are plentiful.

Every time I enter the store, the owner does his best to sum up everything new that is in stock, and what they might pair nicely with.

Here is where I must also admit that sometimes I will look for the vin naturel designation simply because it feels like the “nice” wine to bring to a dinner party. Extra points if it’s an orange wine.

If you are at all like me, then you might also be interested in actually learning a bit about organic wine. Is it all it’s cracked up to be? Does it really have a unique taste, and what should I look out for when buying it? 

Bio, natural, biodynamic: 5 things to know about organic French wine

And regardless of whether or not you’ve joined the natural wine craze, you’ll probably sip something while munching on cheese and charcuterie during apéro. 

Cheese boards are popular everywhere, even outside of France, but they are so popular in France that you can even order a ready-made “boite-apéro” that is perfectly suited for your early-evening plans.

However, if you are looking to lean into the satisfaction that comes from building your own cheese board, then you’ll want to know a bit of cheese etiquette ahead of time.

While you may have already heard the advice to divide your cheese into three categories (hard, soft, and blue/goat cheese) there are several other tips, like what accompagnements to use and how to store the fromage authentically. 

Best Briehaviour: Your guide to French cheese etiquette

Though you might be scratching your head, wondering whether it genuinely matters how the cheese is stored, or whether mixing up vous with tu will really get you in trouble. Just like in any culture, some “rules” are more important than others, and of course it depends on the person or group you are dealing with.

This can be a bit tricky for anglophones, particularly when it comes to language, because English (both written and spoken) tends to be less formal.

Style and dress can also be a source of confusion – you may have heard your American friends living in France claim to have the telepathic ability to distinguish when a random person on the street is also American. While they probably do not get it right 100 percent of the time, clothing can serve as a clue.

Here is what you need to know about la politesse:

Are the French really obsessed with manners and etiquette?

As discussed above, culture can be a tricky thing, particularly when you expect there to be overlap. Both the French language and culture have blended into anglophone ones over the last several centuries, and vice versa. 

In France, this has been a bit of a controversy in recent years, with the Académie Française (the official gatekeepers of the French language) decrying anglicisms and the use of English words in French. With the rise of the internet and streaming services, the languages seem to mix more than ever before, so much so that French companies have been known to advertise using English words.

But what about the reverse – when French is used in English? There are many terms – some you might use on a daily basis – that come from our French friends. You have probably déjà vu some of these terms: 

17 French words we’ve stolen and reinvented in English

And when you are in France, you can test out some of your pre-existing French vocabulary – perhaps while doing a bit of travelling. 

If you are visiting France, chance are you have taken in Paris – in 2022, the French capital was ranked as the second most visited city in the world. 

But whether you’re visiting or you live here, sometimes it’s nice to get out of the city and there are loads of interesting places to visit that are within easy travel distance of Paris.

The Local put together a guide for all of the best (and easiest) day trips outside of the city:

Ten of the best day trips out of Paris

Finally, on your road trip or train ride outside of Paname, you’ll want some tunes to jam to, of course! Why not make it a fun learning experience?

Build your travel playlist with these French musicians to test your listening skills, and simply enjoy some music you might not have been exposed to before:

The 10 best singers to listen to if you’re learning French

