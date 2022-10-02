Strikes, health, singers and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

This is an issue that’s going to run and run.
Last week thousands of people took to the streets in a wave of national strikes- with many vowing to create an autumn of chaos if president Emmanuel Macron pushes ahead with highly controversial pension reform plans. Here’s a look at what is happening and why.
‘The start of a social battle’ – what you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform
On to health matters. Experts have warned of a particularly bad flu epidemic this winter in France due to a combination of lowered immune systems and ‘vaccine apathy’ – urging high-risk groups to get their shot as soon as the flu vaccination campaign begins in October.
Experts warn of high levels of flu in France this winter
Every year in September and October the French tax office sends out bills to households across France relating to property taxes. These autumn bills are usually made up of three parts; taxe foncière, taxe d’habitation and the redevance audiovisuelle.
However, system changes to all three parts mean that for some people bills will be much lower than last year, while others will have nothing at all to pay. Here, we explain what has changed – and why.
What to expect from your 2023 French property tax bills
Important to know – if you’re living in France and you’re not a French citizen, certain scenarios can get you expelled from the country. Although this isn’t an everyday occurrence there are a wide range of offences that can see you kicked out of France.
Overstaying, working without a permit and polygamy – what can get you deported from France?
Music can be an effective way of progressing in a language while having fun. Whether you’re a beginner in search of vocab, or an advanced learner hoping to hone your accent and learn some cool slang, these musicians will help you improve your French.
The 10 best singers to listen to if you’re learning French
Speaking of linguistic matters, have you noticed that you may have started dropping French words into your everyday English? After a while you end up speaking a weird mixture of French and English. Here are some of the most common French additions.
The 13 French words that English-speakers just can’t stop using
