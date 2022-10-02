Read news from:
Austria
LIVING IN FRANCE

Strikes, health, singers and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France

Health, taxes and - this being France - strikes are the staples of life, so we're taking a look at those in our 6 essential articles for French life, as well as some music recommendations, and weird language quirks.

Published: 2 October 2022 08:44 CEST
Strikes, health, singers and taxes: 6 essential articles for life in France
Listening to French music can be a great way to brush up on your vocab and accent. Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP

This is an issue that’s going to run and run.

Last week thousands of people took to the streets in a wave of national strikes- with many vowing to create an autumn of chaos if president Emmanuel Macron pushes ahead with highly controversial pension reform plans. Here’s a look at what is happening and why.

‘The start of a social battle’ – what you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform

On to health matters. Experts have warned of a particularly bad flu epidemic this winter in France due to a combination of lowered immune systems and ‘vaccine apathy’ – urging high-risk groups to get their shot as soon as the flu vaccination campaign begins in October.

Experts warn of high levels of flu in France this winter

Every year in September and October the French tax office sends out bills to households across France relating to property taxes. These autumn bills are usually made up of three parts; taxe foncière, taxe d’habitation and the redevance audiovisuelle.

However, system changes to all three parts mean that for some people bills will be much lower than last year, while others will have nothing at all to pay. Here, we explain what has changed – and why.

What to expect from your 2023 French property tax bills

Important to know – if you’re living in France and you’re not a French citizen, certain scenarios can get you expelled from the country. Although this isn’t an everyday occurrence there are a wide range of offences that can see you kicked out of France. 

Overstaying, working without a permit and polygamy – what can get you deported from France?

Music can be an effective way of progressing in a language while having fun. Whether you’re a beginner in search of vocab, or an advanced learner hoping to hone your accent and learn some cool slang, these musicians will help you improve your French.

The 10 best singers to listen to if you’re learning French

Speaking of linguistic matters, have you noticed that you may have started dropping French words into your everyday English? After a while you end up speaking a weird mixture of French and English. Here are some of the most common French additions.

The 13 French words that English-speakers just can’t stop using

PROPERTY

What to expect from your 2023 French property tax bills

The annual demands for property taxes have begun arriving at households across France - and many people will notice quite a difference to last year's bill.

Published: 29 September 2022 17:26 CEST
What to expect from your 2023 French property tax bills

Every year in September and October the French tax office sends out bills to households across France relating to property taxes – these are separate to income tax bills, which arrive over the summer.

The autumn bills are usually made up of three parts; taxe foncière, taxe d’habitation and the redevance audiovisuelle.

However, system changes to all three parts mean that for some people bills will be be much lower than last year, while others will have nothing at all to pay.

Here’s what changes;

Redevance audiovisuelle – this was the TV licence and was charged at €138 per household, with some exceptions for pensioners or people who had no TV.

This year, it has been scrapped for everyone (including second-home owners) so most people’s bills are €138 less than last year.

Taxe d’habitation – this is the householder’s tax, paid by the inhabitant of the property – whether you rent it or own it. This is gradually being phased out, a process that started in 2019. It has been done based on income, with those on lower incomes having the charge scrapped first until it is gradually scrapped for everyone – with the exception of very high earners and second home owners.

So depending on your income level, you may have already had the tax phased out, or it may be phased out for you this year, or you may be paying a reduced rate this year.

These two changes are part of a tax giveaway from president Emmanuel Macron, and at the bottom of your tax bill you will find a note explaining how the charges have changed this year, and what you would have paid without the reductions.

It will look something like this;

Taxe foncière – this is the property owners’ tax and is paid on any property that you own – if you own the home you live in you may need to pay both taxe d’habitation and taxe foncière and if you are a second-home owner you will also pay both.

In contrast to the other two taxes, however, this one has been going up in many areas.

In fact, it’s connected to the taxe d’habitation cut – local authorities used to benefit from taxe d’habitation, so the phasing out has left many of them short of money. In some areas, they have reacted by raising taxe foncière.

This tax is calculated based partly on the size and value of the property you own (which is why if you do any major renovations or add a swimming pool you need to tell the tax office) and partly on the tax level decided by your local authority. 

This means that the actual rate varies quite widely between different parts of France, but in some areas it has gone up by 20 percent.

You can find more about how the tax is calculated, and how to challenge your bill if you think it is excessive, HERE.

