WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week
It's the week that France goes back to work, some extra help for motorists kicks in and several events for film fans - here's what is happening in France this week.
Published: 29 August 2022 08:55 CEST
"C'est la rentrée" (Its the Start of the school year) in France this week. Photo by Denis CHARLET / AFP
WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE
What changes in France in September 2022
Fuel prices, back-to-school bonus, heritage days and of course la rentrée - here's what is happening in France in September this year.
Published: 24 August 2022 08:17 CEST
Updated: 27 August 2022 05:29 CEST
