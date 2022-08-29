On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

La rentrée

Thursday, September 1st marks the start of the new school year in France. Not only do classes resume but most people will also have returned from summer breaks by September, offices and shops reopen and normal service is largely resumed.

No parliament

The French parliament usually resumes sitting in September, but because the summer session continued until the unusually late date of August 7th, this year the Assemblée nationale will not resume full sittings until October 3rd. There will still be regular meetings of the cabinet, however.

Fuel prices

Another break for motorists struggling with high prices at the pumps. The government’s “fuel discount” rises from €0.18 per litre to €0.30 for two months from September 1st.

The discount will remain at this level until November 31st, after which it will fall back to €0.10.

On top of the temporary increase in the government’s fuel discount, energy giant TotalEnergies announced in July that it would discount prices by €0.20 per litre at its fuel stations from September 1st to November 1st, and then by €0.10 per litre until December 31st.

National council launch

Emmanuel Macron has announced the launch of a Conseil national de la refondation, which will come into effect on September 8th. Although there’s not a lot of detail on exactly what this is yet, it seems that the idea is a kind of extended consultation exercise aimed at helping the government pass legislation through the deadlocked parliament.

The French government spokesman said it will “bring together the leaders of political parties, the leaders of parliamentary groups, representatives of associations of elected officials from the territories, representatives of intermediary bodies, and trade unions in partnership with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council”.

Home loan insurance

From September 1st, the Lemoine law applies to all mortgage holders in France – and that means they will be able to change home loan insurance providers at any time and without charge.

Streaming service

Subscribed to Amazon Prime? Bad news … Due, according to the company, to “increased operating costs for Prime in France”, monthly charges will go up from September 15th to €6.99 per month, or €69.90 for those who pay for their subscriptions annually.

New books

September is also the peak season for publishing new books in France in the ‘rentrée litteraire‘, so if you’re looking for something new to read, then head down to your nearest bookshop.

Heritage Days

Saturday, September 17th and Sunday, September 18th, mark the Journée du patrimoine – heritage days – when some of France’s most famous venues (including the president’s Elysée palace) fling open their doors and welcome visitors. Visits are free but for most venues must be booked in advance – a full schedule is usually released a couple of weeks in advance.

Restaurant tickets

In July, the limit for France’s “tickets resto” fell from the temporary level of €38 per day during the pandemic back down to €19 per day. That drop did not last long. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has announced an increase in the ceiling for restaurant tickets to €25 per day from September 1st.

“In these difficult times for our compatriots, I want to make life less expensive,” he said.

The tickets are distributed to employees who work at large companies that don’t have a workplace canteen.

Collège bursaries

If your child is entering collège (for ages 11 up) in September 2022, you may be eligible for a bursary. This aid can be combined with other aid such as the back-to-school allowance (ARS). Applications begin on September 1st and Service-Public.fr informs you of the steps to take, the amounts and the payment dates for the grant. If you think you are eligible, you can apply here.

Back-to-school bonus

Approximately 10.8 million households in France with children attending primary school, collège or lycée will receive an “exceptional” back-to-school bonus of up to €100 around September 15th. Those eligible households will receive the bonus automatically.

Student grants

From the start of the 2022/23 academic year, student grants will be increased. The government has announced a 4 percent increase in grants based on social criteria

Pensions and benefits

If you’re eligible for a French state pension, the 4 percent increase you were expecting in August will finally appear this month, after the increase was postponed to September 9th.

Likewise several French benefits including the top-up benefit RSA have been increased, and the new levels will begin to be paid out from September.

Green energy

Green energy supplier OHM Energie has announced that monthly electricity prices will increase from this month.

. . . and what doesn’t change

Electricity and gas prices will not change for the majority of customers in France, as the price freeze (for gas) and four percent cap (for electricity) remain in place until the end of the year.