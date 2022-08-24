For members
What changes in France in September 2022
Fuel prices, back-to-school bonus, heritage days and of course la rentrée - here's what is happening in France in September this year.
Published: 24 August 2022 08:17 CEST
What changes in France in August 2022
The long sultry days of summer are usually fairly quiet in France, as parliament breaks for the summer and huge swathes of the population head to the beach. But 2022 is not an ordinary year - here's what changes in August.
Published: 27 July 2022 10:46 CEST
Updated: 1 August 2022 08:20 CEST
