Reader Question: When will the new dual-strain Covid vaccines be available in France?
The next generation of Covid-19 vaccines have been designed to combat both the original strain of the virus that kicked off the pandemic in 2020, and later Omicron variants that are currently dominant around much of the world.
Published: 24 August 2022 16:37 CEST
Reader question: What’s the deal with the ‘traffic light’ labels on French food?
If you're shopping in France you're likely to have noticed labels on food giving nutritional scores, but what do they mean and why do some food not have them?
Published: 23 August 2022 15:31 CEST
