COVID-19

Reader Question: When will the new dual-strain Covid vaccines be available in France?

The next generation of Covid-19 vaccines have been designed to combat both the original strain of the virus that kicked off the pandemic in 2020, and later Omicron variants that are currently dominant around much of the world.

Published: 24 August 2022 16:37 CEST
(Photo: Clement Mahoudeau / AFP)

Reader question: I see the UK has approved new a ‘dual-strain’ Covid vaccine – when will these be available in France?

Currently, the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants account for more than 95 percent of the confirmed cases in France, although experts are – as ever – cautious about the possibility of new variants emerging in the months to come.

Two so-called “bivalent” vaccines – one made by Pfizer and the other Moderna – that target both the original and omicron variants have been developed.

The UK has already approved the dual-strain Moderna vaccine, and ministers have said that it will form part of the country’s autumn booster campaign, while the US is expected to give its decision shortly on Pfizer’s dual-strain vaccine.

France is part of the EU’s vaccine procurement programme and so far in the pandemic has waited for new vaccines to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before using them in France.

Both Pfizer and Moderna submitted their applications for approval for dual-strain vaccines to the EMA in mid July, and the EMA said on August 8th that the review process had started, but a decision is not expected until September.

Meanwhile, a third vaccine – described as “a bivalent recombinant protein vaccine” – is being evaluated by the EMA. It has been developed by Spanish lab Hipra and is reportedly confers protection against the BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. It is intended as a booster dose for people aged 16 or over.

The European Commission announced in early August that it had signed a contract to acquire up to 250 million doses of this vaccine, once it is approved.

In France, the seventh wave of the virus has passed and confirmed cases are in decline, but experts have already warned that a new wave is likely to begin in September, when offices and schools are again full.

Like most countries, France is anticipating an autumn vaccination programme, most likely administered in combination with the seasonal flu vaccines. 

However a second booster – a fourth dose for most people – of Covid-19 vaccine is now available for certain groups of people.

In order to qualify as of now, you must have received your first booster shot more than six months ago and be either:

  • Aged 60 or over
  • Aged 18-59 with a serious medical condition such as cancer patients, dialysis patients or transplant patients that puts you at high risk of developing the most serious forms of the virus
  • Aged 18-59 with a condition that puts you at higher risk of developing more serious forms of the virus. 
  • A pregnant woman
  • Either living with or in regular close contact with a person at high risk from the virus 

So far in France, 32.5 percent of eligible 60-79 year olds have received a second booster dose, and 45.2 percent of those aged 80 and over, while 75.3 percent of those over 18 have received three doses of the vaccine. 

Earlier this month experts from the World Health Organisation recommended that those most at risk of the Covid-19 virus be offered a second booster dose.

FOOD & DRINK

Reader question: What’s the deal with the ‘traffic light’ labels on French food?

If you're shopping in France you're likely to have noticed labels on food giving nutritional scores, but what do they mean and why do some food not have them?

Published: 23 August 2022 15:31 CEST
Question: I like the French food labelling system as it helps me to eat healthily, but I’ve noticed that not all foods have a nutritional score – why is that?

The food labelling system, known as NutriScore, arrived in French supermarkets in 2018 and since then has been gradually expanding into more brands.

The system gives a score from A to E on all processed foods containing more than one ingredient. The score is based on a combination of factors including the levels of sugar, fat and salt in a food product, whether it is processed or not and its vitamin, protein, calorie and fibre content.

A is given to the healthiest foods and E to the least healthy.

The NutriScore system is, however, completely voluntary for food companies – although the health ministry has been involved in promoting the system and encouraging manufacturers to use it, it has stopped short (so far) of making it compulsory. The EU has also discussed making food labelling compulsory, but nothing is at present in force.

It’s probably fair to say that the majority of foods on display in supermarkets now do display the score, with shoppers being able to draw their own conclusions on why, for example, a packet of chocolate chip cookies isn’t displaying a food score.

The scheme has attracted some criticism from France’s artisan producers, however, who say that the scoring system places too much evidence on fat and salt content – giving traditional French produce like Roquefort cheese and charcuterie an E rating – and does not pay enough attention to the health problems that come with ultra-processed food.

If you’re keen to find out how healthy an unlabelled item is, the French app Yuka allows you to scan the bar code of any food product and be given a detailed nutrition score. You can also use it on cosmetics to check their composition.

If you’re looking to improve your diet, the official recommendations from French public health body Santé publique France are;

  • Increase your consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, dried vegetables (lentils, beans, chickpeas, etc.) and unsalted nuts (nuts, hazelnuts, almonds, etc.), increase homemade food and physical activity.
  • Choose seasonal foods, produced locally, eat alternately fatty fish and lean fish, wholemeal or cereal bread, cereals, pasta, semolina and wholemeal rice, rapeseed, walnut and olive oil, and have a sufficient but limited consumption of dairy products.
  • Reduce alcohol, sweetened products and beverages, salted products, meat, deli meats, products with a Nutri-Score D and E label and reduce time spent sitting.
