Reader Question: When will the new dual-strain Covid vaccines be available in France?

Reader question: I see the UK has approved new a ‘dual-strain’ Covid vaccine – when will these be available in France?

Currently, the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants account for more than 95 percent of the confirmed cases in France, although experts are – as ever – cautious about the possibility of new variants emerging in the months to come.

Two so-called “bivalent” vaccines – one made by Pfizer and the other Moderna – that target both the original and omicron variants have been developed.

The UK has already approved the dual-strain Moderna vaccine, and ministers have said that it will form part of the country’s autumn booster campaign, while the US is expected to give its decision shortly on Pfizer’s dual-strain vaccine.

France is part of the EU’s vaccine procurement programme and so far in the pandemic has waited for new vaccines to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) before using them in France.

Both Pfizer and Moderna submitted their applications for approval for dual-strain vaccines to the EMA in mid July, and the EMA said on August 8th that the review process had started, but a decision is not expected until September.

Meanwhile, a third vaccine – described as “a bivalent recombinant protein vaccine” – is being evaluated by the EMA. It has been developed by Spanish lab Hipra and is reportedly confers protection against the BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. It is intended as a booster dose for people aged 16 or over.

The European Commission announced in early August that it had signed a contract to acquire up to 250 million doses of this vaccine, once it is approved.

In France, the seventh wave of the virus has passed and confirmed cases are in decline, but experts have already warned that a new wave is likely to begin in September, when offices and schools are again full.

Like most countries, France is anticipating an autumn vaccination programme, most likely administered in combination with the seasonal flu vaccines.

However a second booster – a fourth dose for most people – of Covid-19 vaccine is now available for certain groups of people.

In order to qualify as of now, you must have received your first booster shot more than six months ago and be either:

Aged 60 or over

Aged 18-59 with a serious medical condition such as cancer patients, dialysis patients or transplant patients that puts you at high risk of developing the most serious forms of the virus

Aged 18-59 with a condition that puts you at higher risk of developing more serious forms of the virus.

A pregnant woman

Either living with or in regular close contact with a person at high risk from the virus

So far in France, 32.5 percent of eligible 60-79 year olds have received a second booster dose, and 45.2 percent of those aged 80 and over, while 75.3 percent of those over 18 have received three doses of the vaccine.

Earlier this month experts from the World Health Organisation recommended that those most at risk of the Covid-19 virus be offered a second booster dose.