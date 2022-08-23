Read news from:
France’s schools start new year with 4,000 unfilled teacher posts

It's just over a week until pupils and teachers return to school at the start of September - and nearly 4,000 teaching positions remain unfilled, despite recruitment drives.

Published: 23 August 2022 10:22 CEST
(Photo by Fred Tanneau / AFP)

Less than two months after he had publicly promised there would be “a teacher in front of each class in all schools in France”, Minister of Education Pap Ndiaye was to visit a dedicated recruitment office in Créteil, greater Paris, on Tuesday, to see how education officials are working to ease the acute teacher shortage. 

The office was set up by the Créteil academic rectorate to respond quickly to requests from schools to allow the best conditions for students on their return.

Créteil’s move is being repeated across the country, and is being scrutinised by unions and education professionals, amid a potentially serious teaching crisis heading into the new school year.

“The start of the new school year is taking place in a particular context of teacher recruitment,” the Ministry of Education has conceded. 

According to the Ministry’s figures, 4,000 teaching positions in primary and secondary education were not filled this year despite various recruitment drives. The number of primary school teaching posts filled at the start of the school year was 83.1 percent, according to official figures, compared to 94.7 percent last year.

At collège and lycée level, a total 83.4 percent of teaching posts are filled, compared to 94.1 percent the previous year. But the shortfall is not uniform across teaching disciplines. Only 55 percent of German language teaching posts are filled, along with 66.7 percent of physics and chemistry posts, and 68.5 percent of maths teacher jobs.

“It is a catastrophic year for recruitment,” the president of the national union of high schools and colleges told franceinfo, while the general secretary of the Snes-FSU estimated on France Inter that the country was “close to a state of emergency in national education”.

Low morale and low salaries in the teaching profession are in part to blame for the exodus of talent, but stricter rules, which came into force this year, on who can take teaching exams are also limiting the number of new recruits, experts have said.

Gabriel Attal, Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts, confirmed this summer that national education will benefit from a €3.6 billion increase in funding to plug the gap.

“We have the ambition to rethink the teaching profession in a broad way. This cannot be done in the space of a summer,” Ndiaye told MPs in early August.

But that does not solve the acute situation heading into the new school year. 

In Créteil and Versailles, where the teaching crisis is particularly severe, substitute teachers are being brought in on short-term contracts. In Versailles, 400 contractual staff have been renewed and 600 new contractual teachers were to be recruited for the new school year.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Revealed: The best cities in France to be a student

Every year, QS best student cities releases its ranking of the world's most student-friendly locations. This year four French cities made the list.

Published: 30 June 2022 12:20 CEST
Revealed: The best cities in France to be a student

As a student, some cities are more attractive than others. Each year QS rankings assess 140 cities around the world based on what they have to offer students in terms of their affordability, quality of life, the opinions of former students who studied there, as well as general desirability, employer activity, and how many students live there. 

This year, for the 2023 ranking, five French cities – Paris, Lyon, Toulouse, and Montpellier – made the list, with Paris making the top 10. 

Paris, Lyon and Toulouse have been listed in the ‘best cities’ ranking for several years, but this will be the first year for Montpellier. In order to be included, the population must be a minimum of 250,000 people and the city must be home to at least two universities that have been listed in the QS World University Rankings.

READ ALSO 8 ways to save money as a student in France

This year, France’s cities have moved up in the list. Across the board, two factors improved: “student mix” and desirability. The former measures what proportion of the city is made up of students, as well as the diversity of students and the inclusivity of the city and country for students, while the latter measures general questions like safety, pollution, and how appealing the city is to respondents.

On the other hand, affordability and “student voice” – the rating students gave the city’s friendliness, sustainability, diversity, etc, as well as how many students continue to live there after graduation – went down this year. However, affordability has decreased across the board in student cities around the world. 

France’s cities

Paris – The French capital came in 8th place worldwide and remains an extremely attractive destination for potential students. Paris is home to nine institutions ranked on the QS World University Rankings, and scored well with employment prospects.

The city came in seventh place for “employer activity” this year. The ranking said this is due to Paris graduates being “highly respected by employers” and that “there are lots of international firms based in the city’s business district which frequently hire skilled graduates.” In the student survey, the prospect of being surrounded by “beautiful monuments, history and culture” was appealing, as well as Paris’ nightlife. 

READ ALSO These are the culture shocks you will experience as a foreign student in Paris

Lyon – The gastronomy centre of France ranked 45th in the world, scoring well in terms of “student mix” and affordability. Lyon was credited for low tuition fees for international students. In surveys, students reported enjoying the ‘diversity of students from across the world’ in Lyon.

Toulouse – La ville rose in France’s south west moved up eight places in the ranking this year. Making it into the top 100, Toulouse came out at 78th. Toulouse was praised for its cost of living, as the city offers significantly lower average costs for rent – for example, a one bedroom apartment in the city centre an average of €712 per month, compared to €1,410 in Paris.

Montpellier – This year was Montpellier’s debut on the list, ranking 199th. The city performed well for its first year, especially in terms of affordability – ranking 35th.  

What about the non-French cities?

An overall trend is that cities are becoming less affordable for students.

In terms of rankings, London, held onto its first place spot, which it has had for the past four years, while Seoul and Munich tied for second place. The other European cities to make the top 10 list were Zurich (4th) and Berlin (6th). 

