South west France authorities put in forest activity bans over wildfire fears

The region surrounding Bordeaux, the Gironde département, has moved to 'red alert' status for wildfires, according to local authorities. Here is what that means for visitors and residents.

Published: 1 August 2022 12:09 CEST
South west France authorities put in forest activity bans over wildfire fears
This aerial view taken on July 29, 2022 shows smoke billowing after wildfires near La Teste-de-Buch, in southwestern France. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Local authorities for the Gironde département – home to Bordeaux – have placed the département on ‘red alert’ for forest fires, according to a statement by the préfecture.

This alert is the fourth highest out of five levels of vigilance, and will apply to ‘predominantly forested communities‘ such as Arcachon, la Test-de-Buch and Landiras – the full list of predominantly forested areas in the département can be found HERE.

Local authorities announced the alert on Sunday, July 31st, and it went into effect Monday, August 1st.

As the south-west region of France prepares for temperatures to rise again this week, local authorities hope to prevent further forest fires from occurring.

Specifically, the alert prohibits people and vehicles from moving in forested area between 2pm and 10pm.

This applies both to vehicles and modes of transport without engines (e.g. bicycles). Circulation during this timeframe will not be allowed on forest roads, rural roads, logging roads, bicycle paths and all other paths and roads in forested areas open to the public.

This rule will apply to professional activities in the forests as well – such as logging, forestry, civil engineering, coal and sawmill  operations.

Leisure and sports activities will also be prohibited in such locations during these hours, unless they are carried out specifically in recreational centres or beach areas.

The préfecture also prohibits certain activities within a distance of 200 metres from the woods and forests. These include the use/ setting of fires, smoking, throwing away any flammable or burning trash, incinerating bio (green) waste, wild or isolated camping, and shooting off fireworks in affected areas.

The ‘red alert’ announcement comes after the region has already been significantly impacted by wildfires. Currently, the fire that burned over 7,000 hectares of forest in La Teste-de-Buch (located in the Arcachon Basin) is now classified as “under control,” as of Friday, but it has not yet been extinguished.

Meanwhile, in the Landiras area, located in the southern part of the département, where 13,800 hectares of forest went up in smoke, the fire is no longer spreading, but it is not totally under control yet. 

Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect in France in August?

French weather forecaster Météo France has issued five new weather warnings for extreme heat this week, although it is not expected that August will see a repeat of record-breaking temperatures - here's what is forecast for the week.

Published: 1 August 2022 09:09 CEST
Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect in France in August?

Monday

The heatwave begins on Monday in the south and east of the country. Five départements are on orange alert – the second-highest level – for high temperatures; Ardèche, Drôme, Gard, Pyrénées-Orientales and Vaucluse.

Temperatures of between 35C and 40C are expected across the area. As well as high daytime temperatures the nights are expected to be unusually warm. Overnight from Sunday to Monday, it was still 27.2C in Perpignan, 24.6C in Nîmes-Courbessac, 25.5C in Avignon and 23.6C in Montélimar.

This is expected to continue in the days to come, making for some sticky and uncomfortable nights.

Tuesday

On Tuesday the heatwave will start to move north and west, encompassing the whole of the south, central and eastern France. 

Wednesday 

Wednesday is expected to be the peak, with the heatwave expanding to cover almost the whole country, with the exception only of the coastline of northern France.

Temperatures of 35C-39C are forecast across the country, while in the south west it will rise to 40C in the shade with local peaks of up to 42C.

Although it will be extremely hot, Météo France is not predicting that any all-time temperature records will be broken.

Thursday 

Thursday brings relief as cooler air arrives from the northwest, gradually lowering temperatures across the country over Thursday and Friday. 

The north and east of the country is likely to see rainstorms on Thursday. 

Water restrictions

Virtually all of France – with the exception of Paris and some of its suburbs – is now under water restrictions as the drought continues.

Around a third of the country is on high-level restrictions which restricts domestic use of water.

Wildfires

The hot, dry summer has also seen the outbreak of multiple wildfires across France, with two new blazes breaking out over the weekend.

Many local communes have adopted bans on barbecues and fireworks because of the risk of fire, while homeowners in certain areas are also required to make preparations at their property.

