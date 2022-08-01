Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect in France in August?

Monday

The heatwave begins on Monday in the south and east of the country. Five départements are on orange alert – the second-highest level – for high temperatures; Ardèche, Drôme, Gard, Pyrénées-Orientales and Vaucluse.

Temperatures of between 35C and 40C are expected across the area. As well as high daytime temperatures the nights are expected to be unusually warm. Overnight from Sunday to Monday, it was still 27.2C in Perpignan, 24.6C in Nîmes-Courbessac, 25.5C in Avignon and 23.6C in Montélimar.

This is expected to continue in the days to come, making for some sticky and uncomfortable nights.

Tuesday

On Tuesday the heatwave will start to move north and west, encompassing the whole of the south, central and eastern France.

Wednesday

Wednesday is expected to be the peak, with the heatwave expanding to cover almost the whole country, with the exception only of the coastline of northern France.

Temperatures of 35C-39C are forecast across the country, while in the south west it will rise to 40C in the shade with local peaks of up to 42C.

🌡️ #Canicule : mercredi, journée la plus #torride et #étouffante de la semaine, les températures maximales frôleront, voire dépasseront ponctuellement les 40°C sous abri. pic.twitter.com/Z1AuHOM7um — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) July 31, 2022

Although it will be extremely hot, Météo France is not predicting that any all-time temperature records will be broken.

Thursday

Thursday brings relief as cooler air arrives from the northwest, gradually lowering temperatures across the country over Thursday and Friday.

The north and east of the country is likely to see rainstorms on Thursday.

Water restrictions

Virtually all of France – with the exception of Paris and some of its suburbs – is now under water restrictions as the drought continues.

Around a third of the country is on high-level restrictions which restricts domestic use of water.

Wildfires

The hot, dry summer has also seen the outbreak of multiple wildfires across France, with two new blazes breaking out over the weekend.

Many local communes have adopted bans on barbecues and fireworks because of the risk of fire, while homeowners in certain areas are also required to make preparations at their property.

