Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect in France in August?

French weather forecaster Météo France has issued five new weather warnings for extreme heat this week, although it is not expected that August will see a repeat of record-breaking temperatures - here's what is forecast for the week.

Published: 1 August 2022 09:09 CEST
Extremely hot temperatures are forecast this week in France. Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP

Monday

The heatwave begins on Monday in the south and east of the country. Five départements are on orange alert – the second-highest level – for high temperatures; Ardèche, Drôme, Gard, Pyrénées-Orientales and Vaucluse.

Temperatures of between 35C and 40C are expected across the area. As well as high daytime temperatures the nights are expected to be unusually warm. Overnight from Sunday to Monday, it was still 27.2C in Perpignan, 24.6C in Nîmes-Courbessac, 25.5C in Avignon and 23.6C in Montélimar.

This is expected to continue in the days to come, making for some sticky and uncomfortable nights.

Tuesday

On Tuesday the heatwave will start to move north and west, encompassing the whole of the south, central and eastern France. 

Wednesday 

Wednesday is expected to be the peak, with the heatwave expanding to cover almost the whole country, with the exception only of the coastline of northern France.

Temperatures of 35C-39C are forecast across the country, while in the south west it will rise to 40C in the shade with local peaks of up to 42C.

Although it will be extremely hot, Météo France is not predicting that any all-time temperature records will be broken.

Thursday 

Thursday brings relief as cooler air arrives from the northwest, gradually lowering temperatures across the country over Thursday and Friday. 

The north and east of the country is likely to see rainstorms on Thursday. 

Water restrictions

Virtually all of France – with the exception of Paris and some of its suburbs – is now under water restrictions as the drought continues.

Around a third of the country is on high-level restrictions which restricts domestic use of water.

Wildfires

The hot, dry summer has also seen the outbreak of multiple wildfires across France, with two new blazes breaking out over the weekend.

Many local communes have adopted bans on barbecues and fireworks because of the risk of fire, while homeowners in certain areas are also required to make preparations at their property.

WILDFIRES

Firefighter seriously injured battling new wildfires in southern France

More wildfires broke out in southeastern France on Sunday, with 350 hectares burned in Gard where a firefighter was seriously injured.

Published: 1 August 2022 08:32 CEST
A 35 hectare fire near near Marseille caused the partial closures of motorways.

“Four firefighters are injured,” announced Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin in a tweet about the fire which broke out around 3pm in a pine forest in the town of Aubais, south of Nimes.

One of them was “seriously injured” and had to be evacuated by helicopter to the Montpellier hospital centre for burns to the hands and face.

The others were more slightly injured following a reversal of the flames by the wind which partly destroyed their vehicle, Eric Agrinier, who coordinated the operations, told AFP.

Meanwhile fires in the Gironde département which broke out in mid July are still not fully extinguished, although they are contained and the famous sand dune Dune du Pilat has re-opened to visitors. Firefighters remain in the area to contain any new outbreaks. 

