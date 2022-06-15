MAP: Where are water restrictions in place in France and what do they mean?

As of June 15th, 124 water restriction orders were in place across a total of 39 of France’s 96 mainland départements.

With more hot, dry weather forecast it is expected that restrictions will cover most of the country before long.

The départements where water alerts are currently in place are: Aïn, Allier, Alpes-Maritimes, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Ardèche, Bouches du Rhône, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Deux Sèvres, Dordogne, Doubs, Drôme, Franche-Comte, Gard, Gironde, Haute-Savoie, Ille et Vilaine, Indre, Loire, Loire Atlantique, Loir et Cher, Loiret, Lot, Maine et Loire, Mayenne, Morbihan, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Saône-et-Loire, Sarthe, Savoie, Tarn, Tarn et Garonne, Territoire de Belfort, Var, Vaucluse, Vendée, Vienne and Yonne.

The government’s Propluvia website has a map showing areas where restrictions are in place which is regularly updated as restriction levels change.

There are four main drought alert levels:

Vigilance (grey on the map): the lowest alert level, involving raising awareness and encouraging individuals to reduce water usage. No activities are actually banned.

Alerte (yellow on the map): Watering gardens, and other green spaces such as golf courses or washing cars may be banned at certain times, and a reduction in the amount of water permitted for agricultural use;

Alerte renforcée (orange on the map): Tightens the above restrictions including a temporary ban on certain domestic activities such as watering gardens or washing cars, and further reductions on water for agricultural purposes;

Crise (red on the map): A ban on any non-priority use, including agricultural purposes. Water may only be used for essential reasons – health, civil security, drinking and sanitation.

If you are in a yellow or orange zone, the detailed rules on water usage are issued through the local préfecture or mairie. This could involve, for example, banning the use of hosepipes to water the garden or allowing car-washing only in the evenings.

At the orange level there could be a ban on using hosepipes for a certain period.

The final restriction level is ‘crisis’, under which water may only be used for essential reasons such as drinking, cooking or washing.

As early as May 13th, the government was advising residents to cut their water use as much as possible by making sure taps were turned off when not in use, and limiting the amount of water they used on their gardens.

And experts expect the situation to get worse before it gets better, with the whole of France predicted to have a hot and dry summer. Already, in Niort, western France, drain water from the ice rink and public swimming pools is being used to water the city’s green spaces.

The Ministry of Ecology published a map on this subject, indication the risk of drought in France over the coming months.

What can individual households do?

Good question. It seems too big for single households to handle, but everyone can make an effort to save water.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition has the following simple suggestions for people to help alleviate the pressure on water stocks.

Turn off taps, and don’t let them drip;

Limit the amount of tap water used on gardens – install containers to collect and store rainwater to use instead;

Install water-saving equipment;

Take a shower instead of a bath;

Repair water leaks;

Don’t run your washing machine or dishwasher half empty.

The above are all suggestions, rather than rules so you don’t need to worry about the mayor coming round to check whether you’re having a shower or a bath.

