ENVIRONMENT

MAP: Where are water restrictions in place in France and what do they mean?

Water restrictions are already in place in around one third of France, and it's expected that these will be extended in the weeks to come. Here's how to find out what restrictions are in place in your area, and what that means for everyday life.

Published: 15 June 2022 15:43 CEST
(Photo: Nicolas Tucat / AFP)

As of June 15th, 124 water restriction orders were in place across a total of 39 of France’s 96 mainland départements.

With more hot, dry weather forecast it is expected that restrictions will cover most of the country before long.

The départements where water alerts are currently in place are: Aïn, Allier, Alpes-Maritimes, Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Ardèche, Bouches du Rhône, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Deux Sèvres, Dordogne, Doubs, Drôme, Franche-Comte, Gard, Gironde, Haute-Savoie, Ille et Vilaine, Indre, Loire, Loire Atlantique, Loir et Cher, Loiret, Lot, Maine et Loire, Mayenne, Morbihan, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Saône-et-Loire, Sarthe, Savoie, Tarn, Tarn et Garonne, Territoire de Belfort, Var, Vaucluse, Vendée, Vienne and Yonne.

The government’s Propluvia website has a map showing areas where restrictions are in place which is regularly updated as restriction levels change.

Image: Ministère du développement durable / Propluvia

There are four main drought alert levels:

Vigilance (grey on the map): the lowest alert level, involving raising awareness and encouraging individuals to reduce water usage. No activities are actually banned.

Alerte (yellow on the map): Watering gardens, and other green spaces such as golf courses or washing cars may be banned at certain times, and a reduction in the amount of water permitted for agricultural use;

Alerte renforcée (orange on the map): Tightens the above restrictions including a temporary ban on certain domestic activities such as watering gardens or washing cars, and further reductions on water for agricultural purposes;

Crise (red on the map): A ban on any non-priority use, including agricultural purposes. Water may only be used for essential reasons – health, civil security, drinking and sanitation.

If you are in a yellow or orange zone, the detailed rules on water usage are issued through the local préfecture or mairie. This could involve, for example, banning the use of hosepipes to water the garden or allowing car-washing only in the evenings.

At the orange level there could be a ban on using hosepipes for a certain period.

The final restriction level is ‘crisis’, under which water may only be used for essential reasons such as drinking, cooking or washing. 

As early as May 13th, the government was advising residents to cut their water use as much as possible by making sure taps were turned off when not in use, and limiting the amount of water they used on their gardens.

And experts expect the situation to get worse before it gets better, with the whole of France predicted to have a hot and dry summer. Already, in Niort, western France, drain water from the ice rink and public swimming pools is being used to water the city’s green spaces.

The Ministry of Ecology published a map on this subject, indication the risk of drought in France over the coming months. 

What can individual households do?

Good question. It seems too big for single households to handle, but everyone can make an effort to save water.

The Ministry of Ecological Transition has the following simple suggestions for people to help alleviate the pressure on water stocks.

  • Turn off taps, and don’t let them drip;
  • Limit the amount of tap water used on gardens – install containers to collect and store rainwater to use instead;
  • Install water-saving equipment;
  • Take a shower instead of a bath;
  • Repair water leaks;
  • Don’t run your washing machine or dishwasher half empty.

The above are all suggestions, rather than rules so you don’t need to worry about the mayor coming round to check whether you’re having a shower or a bath.

WEATHER

Heatwave: Temperatures to expect in France this week

Forecasters are predicting scorching temperatures across France this week as the heatwave arrives from Spain - here's what to expect.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:09 CEST
Heatwave: Temperatures to expect in France this week

The heatwave hit southern France at the start of the week – with temperatures of 36C and 37C recorded in Nimes, Carcassonne and Montelimar, breaking seasonal records – and on Wednesday it is making its way north, bringing unusually high temperatures right across the country.

The official threshold for a heatwave – three or more days where the national thermal indicator exceeds 25.3C and there is a danger to the population of excess mortality – has been reached and local authorities across France are activating their heatwave plans.

Frédéric Nathan of Méteo France said the heatwave was “extremely early”, but due to climate change France is likely to see more early, intense and long heatwaves in the years to come.

Forecaster Méteo France has now released detailed predictions for the week.

Wednesday

Temperatures of above 30C are expected for the whole country as the “heat plume” moves north from Spain.

The hottest temperatures will obviously be in the south, with 34C-38C expected for the whole of the southern part of the country; Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Occitaine, Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Rhône-Alpes.

Further north it will be slightly cooler with temperatures of 32C-34C expected across the centre and north of the country, including Paris.

The coolest areas will be Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France, but even there temperatures are expected to hit 30C, according to Méteo France.

Thursday and Friday

The mercury will continue to rise as the week goes on, with temperatures of 35C-40C expected across the whole of southern France.

Méteo France predicts that for the south “40C in the shade will certainly be reached, especially on Friday.”

Temperatures will also rise in the north, with 32C-36C widely expected, and the heat is predicted to extend to Brittany, which frequently escapes heatwaves.

Saturday

Temperatures are predicted to reach their peak on Saturday, especially in the north where Paris is forecast to reach 36C.

Through the heatwave night-time temperatures are expected to stay high, not falling below 20C in any part of the country.

Saturday is predicted to be the last day of the very high temperatures, with storms forecast to arrive on Saturday evening from the west, travelling eastwards across the country.

Once the storms are over, temperatures are expected to fall back to the usual seasonal averages of around 30C.

