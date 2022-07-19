For members
WILDFIRES
MAP: Where are the main wildfires in France right now?
Two huge wildfires have been burning in south west France for a week, but other blazes have broken out in Brittany and the south east of the country - here's the interactive map showing the latest situation.
Published: 19 July 2022 12:49 CEST
A firefighter battles one of the several wildfires blazing in France. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / POOL / AFP
ENVIRONMENT
National park plan for northern France means end of fossil and shell collecting
Tourists and locals alike flock to France's 'Jurassic coast' to hunt for ancient remains, but that might soon become illegal, as the cliffs are set to become part of a new national park.
Published: 19 July 2022 14:21 CEST
