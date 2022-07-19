MAP: Where are the main wildfires in France right now?

Thousands of people have been evacuated and an area the size of Paris has been destroyed – including five campsites – in the Gironde département in south west France.

The blazes there began on July 12th and firefighters are still battling to bring them under control and save nearby villages from being destroyed.

However in recent days several other wildfires have broken out, including a third blaze in the Gironde area.

Away from the south west, a fire broke out in the Finistère département of Brittany on Monday night and blazes have also begun in the south east, close to Nice, and further north in the area between Lyon and Grenoble.

The below interactive map from the forest fire tracker FeuxdeForet.fr shows the latest fire reports.

The yellow tick indicates a small fire that is fixed and under control while the red flame equals a wildfire. The orange triangle indicates a suspected fire, which has not been confirmed as a wildfire.

French firefighters warned at the start of the summer that the unusually hot, dry weather has left much of the country ‘a tinderbox’ and wildfires are likely to continue to be a major problem throughout the summer.

Anyone visiting the French countryside is asked to take extra care, since the vast majority of wildfires are started by people.

You should avoid starting fires or barbecues in or near woodland, and you should never throw away cigarette butts into the woods or out of the car window.

You should also be careful where you’re parking your car, because heat from the exhaust pipe can start a fire on dry grass.

