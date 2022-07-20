For members
How to protect your French property from wildfires
The wildfires raging in south west France could unfortunately become a more regular event as the climate crisis worsens - so what steps should you take if you live in France or own property there?
Published: 20 July 2022 12:15 CEST
How can you protect your French property from wildfires. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / POOL / AFP
