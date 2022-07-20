For members
ANIMAL WELFARE
What you need to know about owning a dog in France
There's a practical side to puppy love in France. From the certificates you need to sign, to the microchips you need to insert and the documents you need to travel there’s much more to owning a dog than loving them, feeding them and taking them for a walk.
Published: 20 July 2022 17:22 CEST
(Photo: Laurent Emmanuel / AFP)
ENVIRONMENT
Lower the air-con, cut the wifi and turn off the lights, France urges residents
The French government has urged people to make the effort to save energy - including by cutting wifi routers when on holiday and lowering the air-con - as it prepares a plan to cut the entire country's energy use by 10 percent. Here's what we know so far about the plan.
Published: 20 July 2022 16:33 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments