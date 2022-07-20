France introduces new law to crack down on ‘impulse buying’ of pets

What’s happened?

France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, in an interview with a French newspaper, announced that the government is putting together proposals to make “mastery of the French language” compulsory in order to get certain types of carte de séjour residency permit.

But what does that mean?

The minister’s announcement was very short on detail, and the Interior Ministry has not responded to requests for clarification from The Local, so there are some things that we don’t know.

Who?

This affects non-EU citizens. Those who have the passport of an EU country, including dual nationals, are not covered by the announcement.

Which permits?

Darmanin said that the test would be required for the carte de séjour plurianuelle, this is the permit for long-term residents, typically given after spending time in France on either a long-stay visa or a short-term or temporary carte de séjour.

There are certain groups, including temporary workers and au pairs, who are not eligible for the plurianuelle card, it is a multi-year card intended for people who are staying in France in the long term. You cannot go directly onto the general plurianelle without having first had another type of permit, so this doesn’t affect new arrivals in France.

It also does not affect visa applications, and does not change the requirements for French citizenship, which already has a language test as part of the application process.

From what Darmanin has said, it appears that this would not affect new arrivals, people applying for the temporary 1-year or 5-year cards, or those who already have a 10-year or permanent card.

What level?

This is of course the million-euro question – how hard is the test likely to be?

Unfortunately, it is one we cannot answer at this stage, although we have requested clarification on this important point.

At present there is no formal language requirement for residency cards, but if you want French citizenship you will have to prove your language capabilities.

The level required for citizenship is B1 on the DELF scale, defined as “able to handle day-to-day matters that arise in school, work or leisure”.

A B1 candidate “should be able to get by while travelling in an area where only French is spoken, and should be able to describe events and justify things like opinions, plans, or even ambitions”.

You are not required to be able to speak perfect, error-free French, only to be able to make yourself understood and understand any replies you are given.

You can test yourself on the below quiz.

TEST Is your French good enough for citizenship and residency?

It seems unlikely that the language requirement for residency would be higher than that needed to become a French citizen.

The EU countries that do have a language requirement for residency purposes generally ask for either A1 or A2 on the DELF scale – roughly equivalent to an A level in the UK or having taken a high school foreign language course in the US.

Qualification type

The other thing that we don’t know is what type of qualifications would be accepted and whether you would have to take a specific exam.

When it comes to citizenship, you need to have passed writing, reading, listening and oral sections of the exam, and the certificates you present cannot be more than two years old.

There are exemptions for anyone who has a degree or equivalent from a French university, but an exemption previously in place for over 60s was scrapped in 2020.

Looking around other EU countries, those who require a language test generally accept certificates from a variety of courses, so you don’t need to do a test specifically for the residency permit. In Norway, those who struggle with exams have the option or either taking the test or doing 250 hours of Norwegian classes at the state provider.

When?

This is only a proposal at this stage, so if you are applying for residency now then it does not concern you.

Darmanin says he intends to put forward a bill before parliament in September, at which point we should know more about what is being proposed.

However, any bill would need to be debated extensively in parliament, since it is likely to include a wide range of measures on immigration, not just language tests.

The Macron government has also lost its outright majority in parliament, which will make getting any bill passed more difficult. Then, even if the bill is passed, it will also need to come before the Senate for debate before it can become law. Generally the process of bills becoming law and being brought into effect takes many months, or years.

French classes

If you are worried that your French is not up to the level required then you may be looking for some extra classes.

As part of his announcement, Darmanin said that the “integration budget”, including the budget for free or discounted language classes, would be increased. Again, however, he provided no detail.