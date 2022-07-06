Read news from:
‘Be vigilant’: The parts of France braced for forest fires this summer

After a dry winter, followed by a warm, dry spring, France is facing a hot, dry summer - which brings with it the prospect of a higher-than-normal number of forest fires. Certain parts of the country are already on red alert.

Published: 6 July 2022 16:06 CEST
Forest fires near Saint-Tropez, southern France, in August 2021 forced thousands of people, including tourists, to be evacuated. (Photo: Nicolas Tucat / AFP)

Local authorities and firefighters across the south of France are beginning to seriously  worry about the spread of wildfires, and some are even starting to deny access to their forests.

The Bouches-du-Rhône département has closed 23 of its 25 forests to the public, and the Var prefecture has also advised against access to four mountainous areas (the Haut-Var, the center Var, the Maures and the Sainte-Baume) that it has identified as being at “severe” risk of forest fires.

“It is the arrival of the west wind that changes the situation and the level of risk,” Var fire service Commander Delphine Vienco told local newspaper Var Matin.

Firefighters in the Gard are on similar levels of vigilance, with red alerts in place in some areas from Wednesday.

Last month, after helping put out an 80-hectare wildfire in neighbouring Aude, a spokesperson for the Hérault fire service, told FranceInfo: “In the fire brigade we have what we call the three-30 rule: that is, when there is less than 30 percent humidity in the air, a temperature of more than 30C, and a wind of more than 30km/h, we know that we are going to have fires.”

But it’s not just the south of the country that is at risk. In March, forest fires were observed in Moselle and in Maine-et-Loire, and on May 1st in in the state forest of Rennes, in Ille-et-Vilaine, Brittany – départements that, until then, were widely considered safe from vegetation fires at any time of year, let alone so early.

In 2018 and 2019, forested areas in the south west region of Nouvelle Aquitaine ( including the forests of les Landes, Haut Limousin, la Vienne, la Charente, la Dordogne, les Pyrenées-Atlantiques and Lot et Garonne) and the forests of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Corsica, Occitanie, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur were most at risk of fires, according to the government.

This Environment Ministry map shows the frequency of fires in France between 2007 and 2018.

Image: Ministère de l’Écologie

Today, because of drought and rising temperatures, land across the whole country is vulnerable to wild fires, whether forests, meadows or wasteland. 

This map shows the areas which have active plans de prévention des risques Incendie de forêt (PPRIF). To date, the number of approved PPRIFs is approaching 200: 46 percent of them are in the PACA region, 22 percent in the Occitanie region, 18 percent in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, 9 percent in Corsica and 5 percent elsewhere in the territory.

Image: Ministère de l’Écologie

President of the National Federation of Firefighters of France Grégory Allione has the following message for people in France: “The message is: be careful, be vigilant. Help us!” he told Le Parisien.

“We know that nine out of 10 fire starts are of human origin. And that seven times out of 10, fires are started by carelessness or accident. 

“The guy who throws a cigarette butt out of the window, it still exists. Last year, almost 7,000 hectares were destroyed [by wildfires] in the hinterland of Saint-Tropez, one of the jewels of our country, because of a cigarette butt thrown out of a freeway rest area. 

“This resulted in the death of two people and the evacuation of 10,000 others, not to mention the destruction of Hermann’s turtles, an animal species that has endured through our time. 

“Nowadays, throwing a cigarette butt, making a campfire, clearing brush, cutting tiles, generating sparks, is criminal. It leads to disasters. 

A forest fire is not only trees that burn, it is also men and women who take risks to put it out … it is campsites, houses, populations, families that are threatened.”

And he added that firefighters have to be on year-round alert for forest fires, rather than simply during the summer months when the risk is heightened: “The fire season is from January 1 to December 31. What will it be like in August and September with the scorching temperatures predicted? We’re predicting weeks ahead with record high temperatures and lots of wind.

According to the fire service, 37 percent of forest fires are arson, and a further 30 percent are caused accidentally by individuals. You should avoid starting fires or barbecues in or near woodland, and you should never throw cigarette butts into the woods or out of the car window.

The Hérault prefecture tweeted the following infographic detailing what you can do to prevent forest fires, and what to do if you spot a forest fire.

WEATHER

Forecast: France set for a long July heatwave as temperatures rise again

Temperatures in France are set to soar into the middle of July, with forecasting models suggesting that the country may be set for an enduring heatwave as the summer holidays begin - prompting wildfire warnings.

Published: 6 July 2022 10:06 CEST
An anticyclone currently installed over Britain is expected to slide down over France, bringing clear skies, sunshine, and set temperatures soaring above even recently remodelled seasonal norms, Météo France forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C in the northern half of the country, and may touch 40C in the south towards the second weekend of the grandes vacances. “From July 8, the air mass will warm up slowly but surely, in particular from the point of view of maximum temperatures, which will go well above normal for the season,” Météo France’s Gaétan Heymes explained.

Image: Météo France

It is too early to predict a long-term heatwave, however. Some weather models have suggested that temperatures in excess of 45C may be reached in the south towards mid-July, but forecasters, such as Météo France, warn that beyond five or six days the forecast accuracy drops markedly and rapidly.

It is too early to say with confidence how interacting weather systems will pan out beyond next Monday or Tuesday, they argue, and therefore it is too early to say whether France faces a second official heatwave this summer, after June’s early scorcher sent the mercury soaring. Weather trends can be predicted, rather than day-to-day forecasts.

Heat waves are declared when temperatures exceed certain figures during the day, and remain above certain figures in the evening. Temperature thresholds are higher in the south of France than in the north of the country.

But a number of indicators suggest that the threshold may be reached. The inter-governmental European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts suggests that average temperatures across almost of of France between July 11th and 17th will be 3C above seasonal norms before the anticyclone starts moving east into central Europe.

But while holidaymakers may enjoy basking in the sun, the weather forecast is worrying for farmers, who are already dealing with a serious drought situation. 

Thunderstorms in June partially relieved the situation in places, but some towns and villages have had to have water supplies brought in by tanker. Météo-villes said, “in the South-East of France and the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region, soil humidity remains 30 percent to 60 percent lower than normal, sometimes 80 percent on the Var and certain sectors of Bouches-du-Rhône”.

In addition to these difficulties for supply and for agriculture, parts of the country are tinder-box dry, and further high temperatures will increase the risk of wildfires.

The Direction Générale de la Sécurité Civile has issued a wildfire alert for the next three days, to July 7th, due to a very high fire risk in the west of Provence and Corsica. This meteorological high danger of fire is linked to the strong winds in the area and hot and dry conditions.

The longer-range predictions come with caution. One US long-range weather model released on Sunday suggested temperatures as high as 46C in Paris could be reached in mid-July. The same system then diverged dramatically from other models, and – when run a second time – showed temperatures in the mid-30s rather than the mid-40s, suggesting initial predictions that had quickly gained traction on social media were “extreme” and “unlikely” forecasters said.

Météo France meteorologist François Gourand, however, added that “we know it will happen one day, but not when”.

