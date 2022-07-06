Forecast: France set for a long July heatwave as temperatures rise again

An anticyclone currently installed over Britain is expected to slide down over France, bringing clear skies, sunshine, and set temperatures soaring above even recently remodelled seasonal norms, Météo France forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 35C in the northern half of the country, and may touch 40C in the south towards the second weekend of the grandes vacances. “From July 8, the air mass will warm up slowly but surely, in particular from the point of view of maximum temperatures, which will go well above normal for the season,” Météo France’s Gaétan Heymes explained.

Image: Météo France

It is too early to predict a long-term heatwave, however. Some weather models have suggested that temperatures in excess of 45C may be reached in the south towards mid-July, but forecasters, such as Météo France, warn that beyond five or six days the forecast accuracy drops markedly and rapidly.

It is too early to say with confidence how interacting weather systems will pan out beyond next Monday or Tuesday, they argue, and therefore it is too early to say whether France faces a second official heatwave this summer, after June’s early scorcher sent the mercury soaring. Weather trends can be predicted, rather than day-to-day forecasts.

READ ALSO France faces very hot summer with risk of droughts and wildfires, forecasters warn

Heat waves are declared when temperatures exceed certain figures during the day, and remain above certain figures in the evening. Temperature thresholds are higher in the south of France than in the north of the country.

But a number of indicators suggest that the threshold may be reached. The inter-governmental European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts suggests that average temperatures across almost of of France between July 11th and 17th will be 3C above seasonal norms before the anticyclone starts moving east into central Europe.

Mise à jour de la prévision mensuelle ECMWF pour la semaine du 11 au 17 juillet : anomalie de température prévue supérieure à 3°C sur la quasi-totalité du pays.

Pour la semaine suivante, l'anomalie tend à se décaler vers l'Europe Centrale. A suivre… pic.twitter.com/QJzn6MKIe2 — Gaétan Heymes (@GaetanHeymes) July 4, 2022

But while holidaymakers may enjoy basking in the sun, the weather forecast is worrying for farmers, who are already dealing with a serious drought situation.

Thunderstorms in June partially relieved the situation in places, but some towns and villages have had to have water supplies brought in by tanker. Météo-villes said, “in the South-East of France and the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region, soil humidity remains 30 percent to 60 percent lower than normal, sometimes 80 percent on the Var and certain sectors of Bouches-du-Rhône”.

In addition to these difficulties for supply and for agriculture, parts of the country are tinder-box dry, and further high temperatures will increase the risk of wildfires.

The Direction Générale de la Sécurité Civile has issued a wildfire alert for the next three days, to July 7th, due to a very high fire risk in the west of Provence and Corsica. This meteorological high danger of fire is linked to the strong winds in the area and hot and dry conditions.

The longer-range predictions come with caution. One US long-range weather model released on Sunday suggested temperatures as high as 46C in Paris could be reached in mid-July. The same system then diverged dramatically from other models, and – when run a second time – showed temperatures in the mid-30s rather than the mid-40s, suggesting initial predictions that had quickly gained traction on social media were “extreme” and “unlikely” forecasters said.

Perso j'aurais tendance à penser qu'à sortir chaque run alarmiste de GFS (ou autre) en été on risque de banaliser la chose et de crier au loup bien trop souvent, car on a, à raison, peur de ce qui va nous arriver… Au delà de 8-9 jours pour moi ➡️ prévision d'ensemble ou rien ! — François Gourand (@FGourand) July 3, 2022

Météo France meteorologist François Gourand, however, added that “we know it will happen one day, but not when”.

READ ALSO ‘Over 40C’: What will summers in Paris be like in future?