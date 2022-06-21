Read news from:
France faces very hot summer with risk of droughts and wildfires, forecasters warn

After an unprecedented early heatwave in June, summer in France is set to be unusually hot with a high risk of drought and wildfires, according to long-range weather forecasts.

Published: 21 June 2022 09:42 CEST
The parched river bed of the Gardon near the Saint-Nicolas de Campagnac bridge in Saint-Anastasie, southern France, after a heat wave hit France, on June 20, 2022. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

Summer has only just begun, but temperatures in May were the third warmest since 1900 and June’s heatwave was the earliest on record in France.

According to French meteorologists, this will continue throughout the summer of 2022 – which is predicted to be unusually hot and dry. 

Though meteorologists warn that weather cannot be predicted accurately more than 15 days in advance, there are still signs that point to a hotter average summer for 2022, with low rainfall that will lead to drought.

Low rainfall throughout the year

After low rainfall this year, several départements are already at yellow and orange alert levels for drought, with water restrictions in place.

A map of water restrictions in France, as of 20 June 2022, by the Ministry of Environment

Earlier in the year, France’s monthly rainfall deficit was 30 to 40 percent in February and March, 25 percent in April and 65 percent in May. Additionally, as of May, 2022 was listed as the fourth driest year on record since 1959 in France.

For the month of July, Météo France predicts that weather patterns may be a little more unstable over northern Europe, which may overflow into northern France and lead to more rainfall and possibly recurrent thunderstorms.

However, further south, meteorologists predict the weather will remain generally dry. For the month of August, the CFS method for modelling weather patterns predicts average rainfalls.

According to seasonal predictions, France’s southern half is listed as “likely” to experience drought.

While thunderstorms are expected throughout the summer, meteorologists worry this will not lesson drought, as they are very localised and thus “a few kilometers away, where the storm has not passed, the drought remains at the same level,” explained Météo France’s Romaric Cinotti.

The dry conditions also means an increased risk wildfires this summer.

High temperatures

According to the seasonal trends for the summer, which were presented in early June, a “hot” scenario is “very likely” for the southern half of the country and “likely” for the northern half.

A dry scenario is also “likely” over the southern half.

Both European and American weather prediction models have found that recurrent heatwaves and abnormally high average temperatures will occur in the months of July and August.

The European seasonal model predicts temperatures exceeding +2C over most of France, while the American model expects temperature anomalies to fall between +0.5 to +1C. Ultimately, meteorologists agree that summer temperatures are expected to exceed average seasonal temperatures and that a ‘cool’ summer does not seem to be on the agenda.

Europe swelters under record-breaking heatwave

Forest fires are raging, animals are suffering and humans are sweating as Europe grapples with one of the most intense heatwaves ever recorded.

Published: 18 June 2022 18:43 CEST
France and other western European nations on Saturday sweltered under a blistering June heatwave that has sparked forest fires and concerns that such early summer blasts of hot weather will now become the norm.

The weather on Saturday was the peak of a June heatwave that is in line with scientists’ predictions that such phenomena will now strike earlier in the year thanks to global warming.

The French southwestern town of Biarritz, one of the country’s most sought-after seaside resorts, saw its highest all time temperature Saturday of 41 degrees, state forecaster Meteo France said.

Queues of hundreds of people and traffic jams formed outside aquatic leisure parks in France, with people seeing water as the only refuge from the devastating heat.

With the River Seine off limits to bathing, scorched Parisians took refuge in the city’s fountains.   

Temperatures in France could reach as high as 42C in some areas on Saturday, Meteo France said, adding that June records had already been beaten in 11 areas on Friday.

“This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France” since 1947, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo France.

With “many monthly or even all-time temperature records likely to be beaten in several regions,” he called the weather a “marker of climate change”.

Forest fires rage

In a major incident in France, a fire triggered by the firing of an artillery shell in military training in the Var region of southern France was burning some 200 hectares (495 acres) of vegetation, local authorities said.

“There is no threat to anyone except 2,500 sheep who are being evacuated and taken to safety,” said local fire brigade chief Olivier Pecot.

The fire came from the Canjeurs military camp, the biggest such training site in Western Europe. Fire services’ work was impeded by the presence of non-exploded munitions in the deserted area but four Canadair plans have been deployed to water bomb the fires.

Farmers in the country are having to adapt.

Daniel Toffaloni, a 60-year-old farmer near the southern city of Perpignan, now only works from “daybreak until 11.30am” and in the evening, as temperatures in his tomato greenhouses reach a sizzling 55 degrees C.

Forest fires in Spain on Saturday had burned nearly 20,000 hectares (50,000 acres) of land in the north-west Sierra de la Culebra region.

The flames forced several hundred people from their homes, and 14 villages were evacuated.

Some residents were able to return on Saturday morning, but regional authorities warned the fire “remains active”.

Firefighters were still battling blazes in several other regions, including woodlands in Catalonia.

Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast in parts of the country on Saturday — with highs of 43 degrees C expected in the north-eastern city of Zaragoza.

There have also been fires in Germany, where temperatures topped 40C on Saturday. A blaze in the Brandenburg region around Berlin had spread over about 60 hectares by Friday evening.

Foretaste of future

Dutch authorities said they expect Saturday to be the hottest day of the year so far.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year on Friday, with temperatures reaching over 30 degrees C in the early afternoon, meteorologists said.

“I think at the moment people are just enjoying it being hot but if it gets any hotter than this, which I think it is meant to, then that’s a concern,” said Claire Moran, an editor in London.

Several towns in northern Italy have announced water rationing and the Lombardy region may declare a state of emergency as a record drought threatens harvests.

Italy’s dairy cows were putting out 10 percent less milk, the main agricultural association, Coldiretti, said Saturday.

With temperatures far above the cows’ “ideal climate” of 22-24C, animals were drinking up to 140 litres of water per day, double their normal intake, and producing less due to stress, it said.

Experts warned the high temperatures were caused by worrying climate change trends.

“As a result of climate change, heatwaves are starting earlier,” said Clare Nullis, a spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization in Geneva.

“What we’re witnessing today is unfortunately a foretaste of the future” if concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise and push global warming towards 2 degrees C from pre-industrial levels, she added.

