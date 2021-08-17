Thousands evacuated in southern France as ‘fierce’ wildfire spreads

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance
Weather

Share this article
Thousands evacuated in southern France as 'fierce' wildfire spreads
Screenshot from Twitter @SDIS83.
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalfrance

Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said on Tuesday morning.

Around 750 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds.

“Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there are no victims,” a fire service spokeswoman said, adding that the blaze was “still very fierce”.

France is just the latest of a number of Mediterranean countries to be hit by extreme weather and wildfires, which climate scientists warn will become increasingly common because of man-made global warming.

The quickly spreading fire, which broke out on Monday about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Mediterranean city Toulon, had already covered more than 3,500 hectares of forest and scrubland as of Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

Evacuations have mainly taken place around Saint-Tropez and the villages of Le Mole and Grimaud, according to the fire department spokeswoman.

The Var prefecture confirmed that several campsites were evacuated and asked people to avoid congesting the roads around the Gulf of Saint-Tropez so that the emergency services can access the area.

Wildfires have already flared this summer around the Mediterranean basin, including in Greece, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Algeria and Morocco.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

Mountaineer dies on Europe’s Mont Blanc despite rescue attempts

Violent weather returns to France with 15 storm warnings

Violent weather returns to France with 15 storm warnings

Eleven areas of France on alert as floods cause dozens of deaths across Europe

Eleven areas of France on alert as floods cause dozens of deaths across Europe

IN PICTURES: French town hit by freak June hailstorm

IN PICTURES: French town hit by freak June hailstorm

Central France on alert for more violent storms

Severe floods hit parts of northern France with more storms forecast

Violent storms in south west France leave thousands without power

Swathes of France on alert as storms spread across the country