LIVING IN FRANCE

Tax deadlines and summer jobs: essential articles for life in France

What happens if you fail to file your French tax return in time; what you need to know about landing a summer job; the European cities an easy train ride from Paris and a heart-stopping video of a daredevil in action. Here are our latest must-reads for anyone living in France

Published: 29 May 2022 10:08 CEST
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline in the bay of Le Mont Saint-Michel, north-western France, during his world record distance attempt, on May 24, 2022. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

As anyone who has lived in France for any length of time knows, the deadlines for the annual tax declaration are upon us.

But what are the penalties if you either miss the deadline or fail to file your return at all? We take a look at the sanctions – and explain where you can go for help if you’re having problems with your return.

Late fees, fines and charges: What you risk by missing French tax deadlines

Temperatures may have dipped in recent days, but we’re at the start of what promises to be another warm summer in France … and there’s already another frustratingly predictable row brewing over the Burkini, with a court blocking the city of Grenoble’s decision to allow the swimwear

If France wants to take its place in a multicultural world then it must make room for all its citizens, writes civil liberties expert Rim-Sarah Alouane.

OPINION: If France is to belong in a multicultural world it must accept its Muslim women

Speaking of summer, as the holidays approach in France, many employers are looking for seasonal workers – so if you’re looking for a seasonal job, here’s how to go about it, and the rules you need to know.

How to get a summer job in France

It’s around this time of year that many second home-owners head out to their place in the country. And some will discover an issue or two that needs fixing.

Plumbing emergencies are common in France, so here’s our guide to what to do, who to call and the phrases you will need if water starts gushing in unexpected areas.

Plumbing Emergencies in France: Who to call and what to say

Rail travel is a more relaxed, environmentally friendly way to travel than flying – but some argue that the time it takes to get from A to B is an inconvenience too many … so we’ve checked the timetables to find six European cities you can reach by train from Paris in a few hours.

6 European cities less than seven hours from France by train

And finally… French daredevil slackline walker Nathan Paulin claimed a new world record as he completed a 2,200-metre (nearly 1.4-mile) trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island.

VIDEO: French daredevil beats tightrope record with Mont Saint-Michel crossing

LIVING IN FRANCE

Traffic warnings for France ahead of holiday weekend

This weekend represents the first chance to 'faire le pont' and have a long holiday weekend - and the French seem set to make the most of it with warnings of extremely heavy traffic from Wednesday.

Published: 24 May 2022 12:26 CEST
Thursday, May 26th marks the Christian festival of Ascension and is a public holiday in France.

More importantly, it’s the first time this year that French workers have had the opportunity to faire le pont (do the bridge) and create a long weekend.

In France, most public holidays fall on different days each year and if they happen to fall on the weekend then there are no extra days off work.

This year that happened on New Year’s Day (a Saturday) and both of the early May public holidays (the workers’ holiday on May 1st and VE Day on May 8th, which both fell on a Sunday).

READ ALSO Why 2022 is a bad year for public holidays

But as Ascension is on a Thursday, workers have the option to take a day of annual leave on Friday and therefore create a nice four-day weekend.

And it appears that many are planning on doing just that, as the traffic forecaster Bison futé is predicting extremely heavy traffic from Wednesday evening, as people prepare to make their after-work getaway and head to the coast, the countryside or the mountains to fully profit from their holiday weekend.

According to Bison futé maps, the whole country is coloured red – very heavy traffic – on both Wednesday and Thursday as people take to the roads to leave the cities.

Map: Bison futé

Meanwhile Sunday is coloured black – the highest level, meaning extremely heavy traffic and difficult driving conditions – across the whole country. 

Map: Bison futé

If you were hoping to take the train instead you might be out of luck, SNCF reports that most TGV services are sold out for over the holiday weekend. 

