For members
WORKING IN FRANCE
How to get a summer job in France
As the summer holidays approach in France, many employers are looking for seasonal workers - so if you're looking for a summer job, here's how to go about it.
Published: 25 May 2022 13:15 CEST
(Photo: Alain Julien / AFP)
For members
WORKING IN FRANCE
EXPLAINED: Why it just became a little easier to be self-employed in France
Life might be a bit easier for self-employed workers in France now that a new law has gone into effect. Here are the details.
Published: 16 May 2022 14:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments