VIDEO: French daredevil beats tightrope record with Mont Saint-Michel crossing

Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just metres before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said.
“He reached the stopping mark and so the (distance) record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters.
Paulin started his walk at an elevation of around 100 metres in late afternoon, secured to a safety line.
It took him two hours to inch his way, barefoot, along the two-centimetre-wide slackline.
🔵🇫🇷MARCHER SUR LES NUAGES – Le funambule français Nathan Paulin a réussi ce mardi un véritable exploit en traversant la baie du Mont-Saint-Michel sur une « slackline » longue de 2,2km, battant ainsi son propre record du monde (BFMTV). pic.twitter.com/3KAX3cjzrw
— 🌐Le Globe (@LeGlobe_info) May 24, 2022
Paulin claimed the previous record when he completed the then longest crossing of 1,662 metres in 2017 above the Cirque de Navacelles, a steep-sided canyon in southern France.
His team said he had surpassed that mark last year in Sweden, but that the walk to Mont Saint-Michel was the longest.
Mont Saint-Michel, a 1,300-year-old Benedictine abbey, is a UNESCO world heritage site and a major tourist attraction in northwest France.
