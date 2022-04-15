Revealed: The best companies to work for in France

French workers are generally well protected by the country’s labour laws and are entitled to benefits like five weeks of paid holidays, restaurant vouchers and a 35-hour work week (for some).

But an annual study into the ‘best’ companies to work for takes into account somewhat less tangible strengths like trust in management, pride in work and atmosphere.

The annual ranking, carried out by the Great Place to Work Institute, saw the companies put head to head in a survey that measured subjects as diverse as employee pride and their trust in management.

In order to qualify for the awards, a company must obtain 65 percent positive responses in a questionnaire filled out by employees.

Patrick Dumoulin, president of the Great Place to Work organisation said: “In 2022, three quarters of the companies on the list are French and a quarter are subsidiaries of foreign companies.

“Twenty years ago, it was the opposite, in particular because the subsidiaries of American groups labelled Best Workplaces in the United States encouraged them to do the same in France.

“This shows that French companies have gradually become aware of the importance of the employee experience and have placed it at the heart of their strategy.”

Here are the winners;