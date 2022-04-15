Read news from:
WORKING IN FRANCE

Revealed: The best companies to work for in France

A new league table has revealed what it considers to be the best companies to work for in France in 2022, based on how happy their employees are.

Published: 15 April 2022 10:18 CEST
French workers are generally well protected by the country’s labour laws and are entitled to benefits like five weeks of paid holidays, restaurant vouchers and a 35-hour work week (for some).

But an annual study into the ‘best’ companies to work for takes into account somewhat less tangible strengths like trust in management, pride in work and atmosphere.

The annual ranking, carried out by the Great Place to Work Institute, saw the companies put head to head in a survey that measured subjects as diverse as employee pride and their trust in management.  

In order to qualify for the awards, a company must obtain 65 percent positive responses in a questionnaire filled out by employees.

Patrick Dumoulin, president of the Great Place to Work organisation said: “In 2022, three quarters of the companies on the list are French and a quarter are subsidiaries of foreign companies. 

“Twenty years ago, it was the opposite, in particular because the subsidiaries of American groups labelled Best Workplaces in the United States encouraged them to do the same in France. 

“This shows that French companies have gradually become aware of the importance of the employee experience and have placed it at the heart of their strategy.”

Here are the winners;

  • IT service management company Wavestone was named the best company to work for in France in the 2022 Great Place To Work Awards.
  • It came top in the over 2,500 employees category in the survey of 338 French businesses large and small, followed by sports store Decathlon.
  • Another digital services company, Groupe SII came in third in the 20th annual awards, ahead of DHL Express, Accenture Conseil, Kiabi, Cultura and Koesio.
  • For companies with between 1,000 and 2,499 employees, Salesforce topped the list, followed by Extia and Talan, the children’s fashion house Flashy, financial services company Cofidis, then Hilti, SNCF Connect, Sushi Shop, Recrea, and CDiscount.

WORKING IN FRANCE

The 10 French jobs most in demand over the next 10 years

France's national statistics body has published a report looking at which sectors will be doing the most recruiting between now and 2030 - so if you plan on working in France, here's who is hiring.

Published: 29 March 2022 09:56 CEST
Updated: 29 March 2022 11:05 CEST
The 10 French jobs most in demand over the next 10 years

The report, jointly published by research institute la Direction de l’animation de la recherche, des études et statistiques (Dares) and business group France Stratégie estimated that between 2019 and 2030 there will be a total of 8.4 million vacancies needing to be filled.

That works out at 760,000 jobs a year, and this only covers existing industries that need to recruit, the great majority – 89 percent – being replacements for workers who are retiring.

According to their calculations, the jobs most likely to be recruiting are;

  • Maintenance workers
  • Teachers
  • Home-carers for elderly or disabled people
  • Drivers of all types (eg hauliers, bus drivers, delivery drivers)
  • Administrative, accounting and financial services managers
  • Commercial and technical managers
  • Nurses and midwives 
  • Nursing assistants
  • Warehouse staff
  • Computer engineers

These roles are largely based on the replacement of retiring staff, with only the healthcare sector projected to grow, especially in the areas of nursing care and home helps, as an ageing population will require extra care.

In addition to this there are the sectors which are expected to grow and create new jobs, the main one being the IT and digital sector, which is projected to create 115,000 additional roles before 2030.

The French government has been pushing the creation of new tech-based roles including through the creation of start-ups and expanding the French gaming industry.

The report also lists the industries that are likely to shrink over the next 10 years, with public administration and finance expected to recruit fewer people as more administrative processes move online, together with the insurance sector.

The report also suggests that the impact of the pandemic on the arts and hospitality sectors will be long lasting, with just 80,000 vacancies expected between 2019 and 2030, compared to 300,000 between 2009 and 2019.

And if you have an idea to set your own business, there is government help available to set up new enterprises.

