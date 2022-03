The report, jointly published by research institute la Direction de l’animation de la recherche, des études et statistiques (Dares) and business group France Stratégie estimated that between 2019 and 2030 there will be a total of 8.4 million vacancies needing to be filled.

That works out at 760,000 jobs a year, and this only covers existing industries that need to recruit, the great majority – 89 percent – being replacements for workers who are retiring.

According to their calculations, the jobs most likely to be recruiting are;

Maintenance workers

Teachers

Home-helps for elderly or disabled people

Drivers of all types (eg hauliers, bus drivers, delivery drivers)

Administrative, accounting and financial services managers

Commercial and technical managers

Nurses and midwives

Nursing assistants

Warehouse staff

Computer engineers

READ ALSO Jobs you can do in France if you don’t speak French

Article continues below video

These roles are largely based on the replacement of retiring staff, with only the healthcare sector projected to grow, especially in the areas of nursing care and home helps, as an ageing population will require extra care.

In addition to this there are the sectors which are expected to grow and create new jobs, the main one being the IT and digital sector, which is projected to create 115,000 additional roles before 2030.

The French government has been pushing the creation of new tech-based roles including through the creation of start-ups and expanding the French gaming industry.

The report also lists the industries that are likely to shrink over the next 10 years, with public administration and finance expected to recruit fewer people as more administrative processes move online, together with the insurance sector.

Ask the expert: How to write the perfect French CV

The report also suggests that the impact of the pandemic on the arts and hospitality sectors will be long lasting, with just 80,000 vacancies expected between 2019 and 2030, compared to 300,000 between 2009 and 2019.

And if you have an idea to set your own business, there is government help available to set up new enterprises.