If you are applying for a job with a French business, chances are you will have to submit a CV.

Obviously this should be written in French, and there are some thing things required to make it attractive to a French employer.

“It sounds obvious but for most jobs, you will need to write your CV in perfect French, without errors,” said Antoine Lecoq, managing director of Page Group, a recruitment agency with dozens of branches in France.

If you can do that, then as a foreigner in France, you might even have certain advantages on the job market.

What information do I need?

A lot of the information you should include on a CV is obvious, and the same in more or less every country around the world: contact details, education and training, work experience, skills, languages, contact details etc.

But there are some key differences too. For example, you are expected to list your address on the CV.

Appear ready to work in France

Lecoq explained that if you don’t currently live in France but are applying for a job here, you should list a French postal address (of a friend or family member for example) and French telephone number.

“Employers need to understand if they have someone ready to work quickly or not. If the CV is written in French, has a French address, or explains that you can come to France easily, that will make it easier,” he said.

He said that foreigners in France should specify on their CV whether they have the right to work here (through an existing visa or carte de séjour) or will need their future employer to sponsor a work permit or visa. There is no need to specify your nationality unless it is relevant to the job

Outside of the CV writing progress, those applying for high level jobs should switch their LinkedIn page into French and connect with other French people.

“You should really push the social networks,” said Lecoq.

Photo

Until recently, it was commonplace to include a photo on CVs in France, but this is beginning to change.

“By tradition, there have often been photos. I think if there isn’t a photo, it won’t stop you from getting a job, but if you do choose to have one, make sure it is professional – not a snapshot of you in the garden or on holiday,” said Lecoq.

Other pieces of information traditionally included in French CVs but now increasingly left out are marital status and date of birth. You are not obliged to include these details.

What should the CV look like?

Once completed your CV should look something like this;

An example of the French CV format. (Source: The Local)

From top to bottom, the sections should appear as following: name, education and training, key skills, professional experience. Within each of these sections, relevant qualifications should be listed newest to oldest.

“If your experiences don’t follow any kind of chronology, your CV will not be readable to a French employer,” said Lecoq, who also insisted that the order of the sections is not too important – as long as the information is clear.

“When you are junior, you emphasise your education closer to the top, but once you have 15-20 years of experience, you can put education at the end,” he said.

You can make use of a sidebar to include other relevant information like contact details (which can also be listed clearly at the top if you prefer), languages, IT skills, volunteering experience and hobbies.

Ideally, your CV should be no longer than one page but for some executive management positions, two or three pages would be considered appropriate. In either case, keep your language clear, ordered and succinct.

There are plenty of websites online where you can get find French CV templates for free. Just search for ‘cv français à télécharger’.

Lettre de motivation

Many jobs will require you to send a lettre de motivation, explaining why you are applying for the job.

The Page Group, of which Page Personnel is a part, have listed a number of tips for acing this.

It is important to write a snappy introduction – your future employer will judge you based on the first few lines. Mention the name of the job position you are applying for and what grabbed your attention in the job advertisement.

Explain why you are well qualified for the job, giving examples of when you have proved you have the required skills.

Avoid repeating yourself or simply re-write your CV in paragraph format.

Avoid waffling – keep your letter clear, concise and to the point.

Job interviews

Should you be asked to interview for the position, it is best to practice answering standard job interview questions in French beforehand.

You will likely be asked about your motivation for applying to the position, past experience and any gaps in your CV.

In France, unlike in many anglophone countries, many employers are suspicious of candidates who have changed sector repeatedly through their career.

“French employers will try to understand the coherence of someone’s professional journeys. In the interview, you must be prepared to explain that orally,” said Lecoq.

Other tips

It may be worth submitting your CV to a recruitment agency such as the Page Group.

“In some anglophone countries, 80-90 percent of recruitment is outsourced, meaning that you have to go through recruitment agencies. It is not the case in France. Here you can send applications directly to businesses themselves, but it helps if you also go through recruitment agencies,” he said.

“The particular interest for foreigners in applying via a recruitment agency is that you can be accompanied in your job search. You will have feedback on how to frame your previous experience and how to re-do your CV.”

Besides getting the professionals involved, there are some other simple steps you can take to increase your odds of getting your dream job.

Ask a native French speaker to check your spelling and grammar before submitting your CV

Don’t lie – you will likely be rumbled and humiliated during your job interview;

Don’t list references – instead, put a note indicating that these are available on request: des références peuvent être fournies sur demande

Learn French.

Key vocabulary

Postuler à un emploi – to apply for a job

Faire acte de candidature à un emploi – to apply for a job

Un CV – a CV (pronounced say-vay)

Une lettre de motivation – a cover letter

Une candidature – an application

Une candidature à un stage – an application for an internship

État civil et coordonnées – personal and contact details

Expérience professionnelle – professional experience

Éducation – education

Formation – training

Centres d’intérêt – hobbies

Baccalauréat – the high-school leavers qualification, roughly equivalent to A-levels or SATs

Licence de/d’ – Bachelor’s degree in

Master de/d’ – Master degree in

Doctorat de/d’ – Doctorate/PHD in

Langue maternelle – native language

Courant – fluent