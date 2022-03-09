Read news from:
Why France’s Covid-rule change is good news for Americans

The latest change to France's Covid rules means the end of two major problems that had led many Americans to cancel or postpone trips to France. Here's why the changes are good news for people travelling from the USA.

Published: 9 March 2022 13:05 CET
Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP

France’s rules around vaccine passes and booster shots have created problems for Americans, to the point that the US Embassy in France issued a formal warning against booking trips before carefully checking all the rules.

There essentially have been two problems for visitors who were vaccinated in the USA.

The first is that US vaccination certificates do not carry EU-compatible QR codes, so all new arrivals had to head to a participating pharmacy in order to obtain a code that would allow them to use the vaccine pass.

The pass is currently required for a wide range of venues, including long-distance trains, so this was a particular problem for people who had booked a flight and then a connecting train to take them to their final destination.

Once in France, the pass is required for a wide range of venues including restaurants, cafés and tourist sites, so holidaying without one isn’t really an option.

The second concerns booster shots.

A Covid vaccination booster shot isn’t required to enter France, but it is necessary in order to get a vaccine pass, and French rules stipulate that if more than four months has passed since your second dose, you need a booster.

The problem is that many US States do not offer a booster shot until six months after the second dose, leaving many Americans unable to fulfil the criteria to get a French vaccine pass.

In desperation, many readers even contacted us to ask if they could become ‘vaccine tourists’ and get their booster shot in France.

Others simply cancelled or postponed their trip.

But there’s good news – from Monday, March 14th the vaccine pass is no longer required to access any venues in France.

A health pass – which can include a negative Covid test – will remain required for medical establishments and nursing homes.

Mask requirements are also relaxed on March 14th – find all the new rules HERE.

Travel rules, however, do not change.

The USA is on France’s orange list, which means that fully vaccinated people can come for any reason and do not need a Covid test in order to enter France.

But unvaccinated people can only travel if their journey is essential – you can find the full list of accepted reasons HERE but it does not include holidays, family visits or visits to second homes.

READ ALSO Everything you need to know about travel between France and the USA

Vaccine pass end: What changes in France on Monday

France will move ahead with a radical relaxation of its Covid rules on Monday, including the end of the vaccine pass in most venues. Here's what changes.

Published: 9 March 2022 10:37 CET
Vaccine pass end: What changes in France on Monday

In what is probably the biggest change to Covid-related rules in France since the end of lockdowns, the vaccine pass will be coming to an end in almost all venues, together with a major relaxation of the mask rules, on Monday, March 14th.

Vaccine pass – the pass has been in force in various forms since summer of 2021, but on Monday it ends in almost all venues.

Bars, cafés, restaurants, ski lifts, tourist sites, gyms, leisure centres, sports stadiums, cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, concerts, large events and long-distance trains – none of these will require any kind of pass from Monday.

Only Ehpad nursing homes, hospitals and medical centres will retain the use of the pass and this will again be the health pass – which means that unvaccinated people can use a negative Covid test. Emergency medical care has always been provided with no pass required.

The pass is technically ‘suspended’ rather than scrapped, so it could return if cases spike again. However local authorities do not have the power to impose the use of the vaccine/health pass, so there will be no regional variations on this one. 

Masks – the mask rule will be scrapped for many venues, but there are some exceptions. The rule had already been lifted for vaccine pass venues such as bars, cafés, museums and gyms – and from Monday it is lifted in almost all indoor venues, including shops and workplaces.

It remains the rule, however, on all public transport (including taxis and VTC like Uber) and in all stations, airports and transport interchanges. Failure to wear a mask covering your mouth and nose on public transport can net you a €135 fine.

Masks will also be required for patients and visitors in all medical establishments including hospitals and nursing homes.

Private businesses are legally entitled to impose their own conditions of entry, which can include a mask requirement, and local authorities also have the power to impose mask rules if cases spike.

READ ALSO ‘You can’t fool a virus’ – many in France keep masks despite rule change

Workplaces – the workplace protocol also changes, with the end of compulsory mask-wearing, limits on workplace canteens and the end of protocols on ventilation, spacing and hand sanitising.

As for télétravail (remote working), this will “remain in the hands of the employers” said Labour minister Elisabeth Borne. This has been a recommendation rather than a rule, and the government has now ended its recommendation for at least two days a week of remote working, but if people prefer to continue working from home they can discuss it with their employer.

Schools – schools are also covered by the mask rule, so pupils and teachers will no longer have to wear masks in class. With a few brief exceptions, masks have been compulsory in French schools since May 2020. Schools had returned from the February holidays to a more relaxed health protocol which includes more mixing between classes, the resumption of indoors sports and a less rigorous protocol for children who test positive for Covid.

Vaccine mandate – the mandate making Covid vaccination – including a booster – compulsory for medical staff remains in place.

Travel – as for travel, nothing changes on Monday and unvaccinated travellers from certain countries are still barred – click HERE for a full breakdown of the travel rules.

