Why France’s Covid-rule change is good news for Americans

France’s rules around vaccine passes and booster shots have created problems for Americans, to the point that the US Embassy in France issued a formal warning against booking trips before carefully checking all the rules.

There essentially have been two problems for visitors who were vaccinated in the USA.

The first is that US vaccination certificates do not carry EU-compatible QR codes, so all new arrivals had to head to a participating pharmacy in order to obtain a code that would allow them to use the vaccine pass.

The pass is currently required for a wide range of venues, including long-distance trains, so this was a particular problem for people who had booked a flight and then a connecting train to take them to their final destination.

Once in France, the pass is required for a wide range of venues including restaurants, cafés and tourist sites, so holidaying without one isn’t really an option.

The second concerns booster shots.

A Covid vaccination booster shot isn’t required to enter France, but it is necessary in order to get a vaccine pass, and French rules stipulate that if more than four months has passed since your second dose, you need a booster.

The problem is that many US States do not offer a booster shot until six months after the second dose, leaving many Americans unable to fulfil the criteria to get a French vaccine pass.

In desperation, many readers even contacted us to ask if they could become ‘vaccine tourists’ and get their booster shot in France.

Others simply cancelled or postponed their trip.

But there’s good news – from Monday, March 14th the vaccine pass is no longer required to access any venues in France.

A health pass – which can include a negative Covid test – will remain required for medical establishments and nursing homes.

Mask requirements are also relaxed on March 14th – find all the new rules HERE.

Travel rules, however, do not change.

The USA is on France’s orange list, which means that fully vaccinated people can come for any reason and do not need a Covid test in order to enter France.

But unvaccinated people can only travel if their journey is essential – you can find the full list of accepted reasons HERE but it does not include holidays, family visits or visits to second homes.

