COVID-19 RULES
Vaccine pass end: What changes in France on Monday
France will move ahead with a radical relaxation of its Covid rules on Monday, including the end of the vaccine pass in most venues. Here's what changes.
Published: 9 March 2022 10:37 CET
From Monday, the vaccine pass will no longer be required to visit bars or cafés in France. Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
EXPLAINED: What do France’s new Covid rules mean for tourists?
France is planning a major relaxation of its Covid rules, but other restrictions - notably on travel - remain in place. This is what you need to know if you're planning a trip to France.
Published: 8 March 2022 11:46 CET
