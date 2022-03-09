Vaccine pass end: What changes in France on Monday

In what is probably the biggest change to Covid-related rules in France since the end of lockdowns, the vaccine pass will be coming to an end in almost all venues, together with a major relaxation of the mask rules, on Monday, March 14th.

Vaccine pass – the pass has been in force in various forms since summer of 2021, but on Monday it ends in almost all venues.

Bars, cafés, restaurants, ski lifts, tourist sites, gyms, leisure centres, sports stadiums, cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, concerts, large events and long-distance trains – none of these will require any kind of pass from Monday.

Only Ehpad nursing homes, hospitals and medical centres will retain the use of the pass and this will again be the health pass – which means that unvaccinated people can use a negative Covid test. Emergency medical care has always been provided with no pass required.

The pass is technically ‘suspended’ rather than scrapped, so it could return if cases spike again. However local authorities do not have the power to impose the use of the vaccine/health pass, so there will be no regional variations on this one.

Masks – the mask rule will be scrapped for many venues, but there are some exceptions. The rule had already been lifted for vaccine pass venues such as bars, cafés, museums and gyms – and from Monday it is lifted in almost all indoor venues, including shops and workplaces.

It remains the rule, however, on all public transport (including taxis and VTC like Uber) and in all stations, airports and transport interchanges. Failure to wear a mask covering your mouth and nose on public transport can net you a €135 fine.

Masks will also be required for patients and visitors in all medical establishments including hospitals and nursing homes.

Private businesses are legally entitled to impose their own conditions of entry, which can include a mask requirement, and local authorities also have the power to impose mask rules if cases spike.

READ ALSO ‘You can’t fool a virus’ – many in France keep masks despite rule change

Workplaces – the workplace protocol also changes, with the end of compulsory mask-wearing, limits on workplace canteens and the end of protocols on ventilation, spacing and hand sanitising.

As for télétravail (remote working), this will “remain in the hands of the employers” said Labour minister Elisabeth Borne. This has been a recommendation rather than a rule, and the government has now ended its recommendation for at least two days a week of remote working, but if people prefer to continue working from home they can discuss it with their employer.

Schools – schools are also covered by the mask rule, so pupils and teachers will no longer have to wear masks in class. With a few brief exceptions, masks have been compulsory in French schools since May 2020. Schools had returned from the February holidays to a more relaxed health protocol which includes more mixing between classes, the resumption of indoors sports and a less rigorous protocol for children who test positive for Covid.

Vaccine mandate – the mandate making Covid vaccination – including a booster – compulsory for medical staff remains in place.

Travel – as for travel, nothing changes on Monday and unvaccinated travellers from certain countries are still barred – click HERE for a full breakdown of the travel rules.