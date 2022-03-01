11 things to do in France in Spring 2022

Practicalities
First things first, you can find the latest on rules for international travel here.
France still has rules on mask-wearing in certain indoor spaces and requires a vaccine passport (with a booster shot) for many everyday venues – full details here. However, the health minister says these rules may be relaxed by ‘mid March’ – find the latest here.
March
Angoulême comic festival – After being rescheduled from January, the Angoulême International Comic Book Festival will go ahead from March 17th-20th. It is the third largest comic book festival in the world, typically attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and thousands of artists. You can find more information here.
Paris Orchid festival – the capital’s Jardin des Plantes is displaying 1,001 orchids (and that’s just a tiny fragment of its total collection) in the gardens’ enormous and beautiful greenhouses until March 21st. Tickets are €7 and you can buy in advance here or on the door.
Sarlat goose festival – cuisine in the south west of France goes in for goose in a big way, from foie gras to the slow-cooked confit de canard to gésiers (duck gizzards, it’s nicer than it sounds). In the Dordogne town of Sarlat-la-Canéda they love geese so much they have an entire festival to celebrate them. Running on March 5th and 6th, the festival includes markets, a treasure hunt and many cooking demos – details here.
April
Easter – Easter falls on April 17th this year, with the two-week school holidays taking place in late April and early May, depending on the zone.
Easter in France has lots of its own traditions – including magic flying church bells – and of course a lot of chocolate, but many towns also have an Easter festival or market over the long Easter weekend (Easter Monday is always a public holiday).
Bessières omelette festival – The town of Bessières in south west France really likes omelettes – every year at Easter they make a giant one with 15,000 eggs. Created in a giant pan, the omelette feeds around 10,000 people. After Covid-related cancellations, the festival is back this year on April 16th, 17th and 18th.
Corsica’s ‘chained man’ – if you’re on the island of Corsica on Good Friday and you see a hooded man chained to a cross, don’t panic. It’s a local Easter tradition and there is always a long list of volunteers to be the ‘penitent’ on the cross.
Easter egg hunts – la chasse aux oeufs (egg hunt) is a popular activity around Easter and many towns have their own event.
