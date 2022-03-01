Read news from:
11 things to do in France in Spring 2022

The weather is warming up, the days are getting longer and France is lifting many Covid-related health and travel restrictions. All of which means that the spring is a great time to visit France or, if you're already here, plan a little road trip.

Published: 1 March 2022 11:53 CET
Believe it or not, French people volunteer to do this. Photo by PASCAL POCHARD CASABIANCA / AFP

Practicalities

First things first, you can find the latest on rules for international travel here.

France still has rules on mask-wearing in certain indoor spaces and requires a vaccine passport (with a booster shot) for many everyday venues – full details here. However, the health minister says these rules may be relaxed by ‘mid March’ – find the latest here.

March

Angoulême comic festival – After being rescheduled from January, the Angoulême International Comic Book Festival will go ahead from March 17th-20th. It is the third largest comic book festival in the world, typically attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors and thousands of artists. You can find more information here

Paris Orchid festival – the capital’s Jardin des Plantes is displaying 1,001 orchids (and that’s just a tiny fragment of its total collection) in the gardens’ enormous and beautiful greenhouses until March 21st. Tickets are €7 and you can buy in advance here or on the door. 

Members of the Giant Omelette Brotherhood of Bessières cook a giant omelette as part of Easter celebrations. Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP

Sarlat goose festival – cuisine in the south west of France goes in for goose in a big way, from foie gras to the slow-cooked confit de canard to gésiers (duck gizzards, it’s nicer than it sounds). In the Dordogne town of Sarlat-la-Canéda they love geese so much they have an entire festival to celebrate them. Running on March 5th and 6th, the festival includes markets, a treasure hunt and many cooking demos – details here.

April 

Easter – Easter falls on April 17th this year, with the two-week school holidays taking place in late April and early May, depending on the zone.  

Easter in France has lots of its own traditions – including magic flying church bells – and of course a lot of chocolate, but many towns also have an Easter festival or market over the long Easter weekend (Easter Monday is always a public holiday).

Bessières omelette festival – The town of Bessières in south west France really likes omelettes – every year at Easter they make a giant one with 15,000 eggs. Created in a giant pan, the omelette feeds around 10,000 people. After Covid-related cancellations, the festival is back this year on April 16th, 17th and 18th.

Corsica’s ‘chained man’ – if you’re on the island of Corsica on Good Friday and you see a hooded man chained to a cross, don’t panic. It’s a local Easter tradition and there is always a long list of volunteers to be the ‘penitent’ on the cross.

Easter egg huntsla chasse aux oeufs (egg hunt) is a popular activity around Easter and many towns have their own event.

Printemps de Bourges – the four-day music festival runs this year from April 19th to 24th in the central French town of Bourges. It has a wide range of acts booked and it’s also a favourite place for scouts to sign new talent, so it’s a good place to hear the ‘next big thing’.
 

The Berck kite festival. Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP
 
La Rochelle kite festival – France’s west coast has some stunning long, windswept beaches, perfect for kite-flying. The International Kite and Wind Festival was cancelled last year, but is back from 16-18th April 2022. Some of the best kite pilots in the world will attend for kite-making workshops, kite-surfing displays, land-sailing activities and much more. This event is perfect for families. You can find more information HERE
 
Berck kite festival – on the north coast, the town of Berck-sur-Mer has its own kite festival, running from April 23rd to May 1st. This is a big event which a lot of international competitors travel to – full details here.
 
May 
 
Invasion of Britain (in Nîmes) – if you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time and watch Roman soldiers slaughtering Brits, then the southern French city of Nîmes has this covered for you. This city’s stunning 12,000-seater Roman amphitheatre offers an annual spectacle in May – this year it’s a re-enactment of the Roman Emperor Hadrien’s invasion of Britain in AD 122. The event runs from May 6th-8th – pre-book tickets here.    
 
French Open – the tennis tournament returns to Roland Garros from May 22nd to June 5th. Restrictions could have been relaxed by then, but as things stand the tournament may be without its defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has said that he will not attend if a Covid vaccination is a requirement for players. But there will be lots of other great players and superior catering though, so still well worth the ticket price.
 
Cannes film festival – The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled for May 17-28 in 2022. The event, widely considered  the most prestigious film festival in the world, was postponed in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic but did eventually go ahead. Visitors to this glitzy even get to rub shoulders with the stars and see multiple film premiers. Tickets generally go on sale in early May and are available via this page

Six French social norms that take some getting used to

From the bureaucracy to driving on the right and a whole new language, there's a lot to get used to in France. But there are also more subtle social norms that foreigners can at first find confusing.

Published: 22 February 2022 12:00 CET
Here is our selection of some of the key social norms that you need to know about. 

  • Obsessive bonjour-ing

People say bonjour a lot in France. Like, really a lot. 

It is about more than simply saying hello, it is about politeness and respect. 

READ MORE Why bonjour is the most sacred word to French people

You will hear people saying bonjour at the shop, at the workplace, in the elevator or doctor’s waiting room, as well as obviously with neighbours or people that you know – a normal day can easily involve 50 bonjours.

If you omit to utter a bonjour, you may be dismissed as rude or snobby. 

  • Complaining

Complaining is a national pastime in France. 

There is almost no limit to the number of damning ‘La‘s that can be affixed to an exasperated oh-la-la

Opinion polls routinely show the French to be pessimistic about their future, even when things are going comparatively well. 

Various theories have been put forward as to why the French are such a bunch of râleurs: from societal value placed on scepticism and rebellion enshrined since during the enlightenment period and revolution, to a sense of nostalgia for the glory days of De Gaulle and Napoleon Bonaparte. 

Disagree with these theories? Feel free to complain in the comments section below. 

  • La bise

Many countries practise la bise, a greeting whereby people kiss each other on the cheek. 

In France it is highly commonplace – before the Covid pandemic, 91 percent of French people would greet close acquaintances with a bise. 

But while Latin countries like France, Italy and Spain are pre-disposed to a little light cheek smooching, anglophones can find it a little uncomfortable. 

For foreigners this can be a minefield, especially as different regions have their own variations of the greeting, how many times you need to do it and which cheek to start with. If in doubt, you should let the French person lead. 

Generally, you would only bise with your family, in-laws, close friends or social situations where everyone is doing it. 

READ ALSO La bise: Who to kiss in France, how many times and on which cheek 

Exchanging la bise is probably not the best idea during a pandemic. We prefer the fist bump anyway. 

  • Terrible drivers 

Many stereotypes about the French are untrue, or at least exaggerated, but not this one. France numbers some truly shocking automobilistes.

Whether it is tailgating, speeding or clanging other cars while parking, driving is an area where France does not live up to its reputation for sleek elegance. 

READ ALSO Who are the worst drivers in Europe?

A 2021 study found that 74 percent of French drivers break the rules of the road and 88 percent said that they feared the aggressive behaviour of other drivers – no surprise there. 

France routinely ranks high on the list of European countries with the worst drivers – although Italy, Spain and Greece tend to compete for the top spots. 

  • Speedos

What is it with the French and Speedos?

The skimpy male swimwear item – also known as a budgie-smuggler or a banana-hammock – has been out of fashion for many years in other countries, but in France they are not just popular but compulsory in some places, such as municipal swimming pools, where baggy swim shorts are not allowed.

READ MORE Why are the French so obsessed with Speedos

The French believe it is more hygienic to wear tight-fitting swimwear, a theory that  

  • Not tipping

While your wallet might thank you, it can be a little awkward for foreigners in France to get around the idea that tipping is not the norm. 

Service staff in France are generally better paid than in most anglophone countries, meaning they do not rely on tips to make up their income. 

Leaving a bit extra for the waiter or waitress is considered a friendly gesture if the service was particularly good, but it’s certainly not expected for every meal.

READ MORE How much should you tip the waiter or waitress in France?

Is there anything we have missed from this list? We’d love to hear from you at [email protected]

