Readers reveal: What makes the quality of life in France so high

Good cheese, comprehensive healthcare and friendly neighbours - The Local's readers reveal the reasons for their great quality of life in France.

Published: 21 February 2022 17:16 CET
French football supporters smile during a match
French football supporters smile during a match - but it turns out the country's foreign residents are even happier. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Earlier this month France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies found that the average French person rated their quality of life as 7.4 out of 10 –  but it seems that readers of The Local are much happier. 

Out of 100 people who responded to our survey last week, most said they were very happy and the results of our – admittedly unscientific – survey gave a life satisfaction score of 8.5 out of 10.

“Living in France was the best decision we ever made,” said American, Robert Heuer. 

A whopping 91 percent said that life in France was better than in their home country, with work-life balance, great public services and magnificent culinary offerings among the reasons why.   

Here’s what you had to say: 

Food 

Unsurprisingly, French cuisine is seen as a key benefit by many of the country’s foreign residents. 

Julia Fray, an American living in the Alpes-Maritimes, praised the country’s “wonderful markets”. 

Among her favourite culinary delights are “wild-caught fish and game, mushrooms, provençal wines, locally raised vegetables, fruits, flowers, meat, and delicious prepared foods: foie gras, terrines and pâtés en croûte.” 

Others among you pointed out the obvious, but nonetheless salient truth. 

“Wine and cheese is much cheaper,” said American, Barry Epstein. 

A British lady called Harriet, living in Paris, praised the city’s “croissants and baguettes”, while an American reader told us how they appreciated having a “more connections with local merchants”. 

Louise McTavish, a mother living in Essone, said that France had less of a “junk food culture” compared to her native Scotland. 

Pace of Life 

Another common theme among our readers is an appreciation for what Elaine Denny, who lives in the Pyrenees, described as a “relaxed pace of life”.

“There’s more respect for the pleasures of life here and people make time to enjoy them,” said Paris-based American Robert Friday. 

“There is a more balanced lifestyle in France between work and home,” said Randy Kerber, perhaps reflecting the fact that French workers spend fewer hours at work than the European Union average.  

Economic opportunity 

The French economy has bounced back strongly from the fall-out of the Covid-19 pandemic, with unemployment at a near-10 year low. 

Canadian Val Critchley, put it succinctly. “Cost of living cheaper, housing cheaper, friendly neighbours, low crime rate.” 

“Somehow I make less money, but end up having many more holidays and can afford better quality clothing,” said Fabio Ferretti, an Anglo-Italian. 

Maryke from South Africa, described France as having the following benefits: “Economically stable. More spending power and disposable income. Better prospects.” 

An Indian reader, Aditya Das, said that the standard of living in France is about the same as in India when it comes to the middle class, “but for the poor, France is much better.”

Public services 

Many of you said that state-managed services were run highly effectively in France. 

“Our taxes are visible in the good roads, schools, parks and free events,” said Scheenagh Harrington, a Brit living in Tarn in the south west.

John Walton praised the country’s “genuinely helpful local services” and “rural fibre internet, high-speed rail, fast roads”. 

Americans, in particular, were also keen to highlight France’s incredible health system. 

“The quality of healthcare is first rate and is so much less expensive than in the US,” said Robert Heuer. 

But the Brits were impressed too. 

“The health system is second to none,” said Susan Smith, who is based in Aude. 

Politics 

While it is an election year, we were still pleased to hear how many of you are enthusiastic about French politics – or rather, French politics in relation to your home country. 

“I don’t have to live in a country that would elect Donald Trump president, or even a corrupt half-wit like George W. Bush,” wrote Julia Fray. 

Harve Cohen, also from the US, heralded a “better political environment” in France. 

Readers from the UK also said the political scene was less toxic here. 

“No Brexit, less racists”, declared Howard Turner, from the UK, when summarising why he preferred life in France. 

“At a population level, the Brits suffer from an overbearing superiority complex in combination with an attitude of righteous indignation if anyone disagrees with them. The French might be anarchic socialists but they are easier to live with,” said Nigel Thomas. 

Friendliness 

Perhaps surprisingly, at least for those living in Paris, the friendliness of the local population was also frequently mentioned as a key advantage of life in France. 

“When out walking everyone says ‘Bonjour’,” said James Dunkley. “We have found the French people to be very friendly.”

“While we have many American friends and have developed strong friendships with our French neighbours,” said Robert Heuer. 

“French people, in my experience, are always pleasant and friendly,” said La Sarthe-based Brit, Geoff Todd. 

LIVING IN FRANCE

French supermarkets open ‘chitchat checkouts’ to counter loneliness

Every day at 9am sharp, 72-year-old Gisele shows up at her local hypermarket in western France to "cheat loneliness".

Published: 15 February 2022 09:07 CET
Updated: 19 February 2022 08:52 CET
French supermarkets open 'chitchat checkouts' to counter loneliness

She always picks the same checkout counter, the one where patrons are encouraged to linger and shoot the breeze as they settle up.   

Here at the Hyper U store in Nantes, western France, they have an official name for the designated checkout: Bla Bla Caisse (Chitchat checkout).

A blue sign saying “here we take our time” encourages those with time on their hands to linger and talk, and nudging those who don’t to pay at a different counter.

“I talk about everything and nothing, for example about my grandkids coming over for the holidays,” said Gisele, dressed in an elegant blue jacket with a fur collar and clutching a red bag, a baguette tucked under her arm.

Except for school breaks when she has company, Gisele’s daily Hyper U trips are the only chance to see people, she said, so “dressing up” for the occasion makes sense.

“I used to play bridge at a club, but because of Covid I don’t really feel like going anymore,” she said.

Behind the checkout counter Rozenn Charpentier, 52, scans groceries while listening to a customer in her 60s complaining that she was given a ticket although she “wasn’t parked that illegally”.

A client in his 60s is in a better mood, having just won €150 in a scratch card game.

Two teenagers, meanwhile, buy pellet toy guns. “Be careful with those,” Charpentier warns them.

“At the ‘bla bla’ counter I feel free to start a conversation, people are usually happy to talk,” she said.

The store’s cashiers take turns at the chitchat counter, on a voluntary basis.

The supermarket opened the slow checkout two years ago to “revive human contact” with customers after the store’s six self-service counters went into service, said Regis Defontaine, head of communication and events at the supermarket.

“There’s nothing particularly original about customers and sales staff having a conversation. But these days we’re losing that social link and some say that’s a pity. This is not Amazon,” he said, in reference to the US online retailer.

Customers who pick the chatting queue are typically elderly, often live alone and have all the time in the world, he said.

Other national hypermarket brands, like Auchan and Carrefour, now have similar setups.

“Some clients like to take their time and talk,” said Pierre-Emmanuel Vasseur, the manager of the Carrefour Angers Grand Maine store.

Here, it’s been just over a week since the first chitchat checkout opened, with customers both curious at, and mystified by, the novelty.

“What are we supposed to talk about?” asked one man in his 60s with well-groomed grey hair and an impeccable shirt.

A woman inquired eagerly: “Do we have a time limit?”

“Since I’m supposed to chat with you, let me say that I find you charming,” a man said to the young cashier.

Just behind him, another client has second thoughts: “I’m not a good talker,” he said, before pushing his trolley in the opposite direction.

No such hesitations for Marie-Luc Lefeuvre-Justeau, a 82-year old regular, who says she likes to chat when she goes shopping.

“The problem is that usually somebody will complain because they’re in a hurry,” she said. “But here, we don’t bother anybody.”

