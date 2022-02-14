For members
QUALITY OF LIFE
MAP: Where are the happiest areas of France?
A new study has given a comprehensive view of happiness levels in different parts of France, with the area where you live having almost as strong an effect on happiness as whether you are young, rich or in a couple.
Published: 14 February 2022 14:35 CET
A new study has suggested that people living outside of big French cities are more likely to be happy. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments