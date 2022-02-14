Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

QUALITY OF LIFE

MAP: Where are the happiest areas of France?

A new study has given a comprehensive view of happiness levels in different parts of France, with the area where you live having almost as strong an effect on happiness as whether you are young, rich or in a couple.

Published: 14 February 2022 14:35 CET
Hikers walk in the French Alps
A new study has suggested that people living outside of big French cities are more likely to be happy. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies compiled self-reported quality of life data among the population between 2010-19. 

In results published last week, researchers found that the average person living in mainland France rated their quality of life at 7.4 out of 10 – with all responses given before the pandemic.

The study noted that people who are “young, rich, in a couple, in good health and born French” were most likely to view their quality of life positively.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“Life satisfaction increases with the richness of a commune but the impact of this is weaker than the with the impact of individual wealth,” wrote the authors. 

But the geographical differences should not be understated. 

On the map below, people living in the départements shaded in blue reported lower than average life satisfaction, while those shaded in yellow and orange reported higher than average life satisfaction. 

A map shows self-reported quality of life in France.

A map shows self-reported quality of life in France. Blue areas indicate départements where quality of life is lower than the national average, yellow indicates it is higher and orange indicates significantly higher. Grey areas mean quality of life is close to the national average and dark grey areas indicate départements where data was not available. Source: INSEE

The data indicates that people are happiest in the the largely rural départements of Gard, Cantal, Aude and Ariège départements. 

The areas with the lowest reported quality of life include Tarn in south west France, the Paris suburban area of Seine-Saint-Denis, Loir-et-Cher near Orélans and Isère in eastern France. 

Seine-Saint-Denis is not the only greater Paris area to perform poorly. Paris itself, Yvelines and Val-d’Oise all reported lower than average quality of life. 

On a broader scale, the study revealed that people living in rural areas were happier than those living in big cities, but a number of other factors also had an impact. People living in detached houses, for example, were more likely to report higher quality of life, as were those in employment. 

The survey also found that foreigners living in France were happiest in areas where the overall proportion of foreigners is lower. The same can be said for unemployed people. 

The researchers also found that self-reported life satisfaction generally decreases with age and that middle-aged men were generally happier than middle-aged women. 

A graph shows that self-reported quality of life among people in France decreases with age.

A graph shows that self-reported quality of life among people in France decreases with age. Source: INSEE
 
The overall level of life satisfaction across the country was more or less the same in 2010 as it was by 2019. But data for people living in the regions of Normandy, Centre-Val de Loire and Pays de Loire suggests that overall quality of life decreased by about 2-3 percent. The quality of life for people living in Paris increased marginally. 
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN FRANCE

Voting, digital health and ‘Poutine’: Essential articles for life in France

France's new digital health portal, the hidden costs of buying a property and why the French refer to the Russian leader as 'Poutine' - here are 6 essential articles for life in France.

Published: 13 February 2022 09:04 CET
Voting, digital health and 'Poutine': Essential articles for life in France

If you’re thinking about buying property in France, there’s a few things you need to know – aren’t there always?

But, at the most basic level, two questions are most frequently asked. How long it will take … and, secondly, are there any added costs that you need to take into account. Hint: there are…

Revealed: The ‘hidden’ extra costs when buying property in France

Anyone registered in the French health system will shortly be receiving letters or emails about Mon espace santé.

The French government’s new digital health portal was launched earlier this month by Health Minister Olivier Véran – who claimed it will be a health service game-changer similar to the carte vitale when it was introduced in 1998.

Readers have asked us what you have to do, and if it’s safe. So, we took a closer look.

EXPLAINED: France’s new digital health space Mon Espace Santé

Away from healthcare, April’s Presidential election is already weighing on the news cycle like a heavy stone on a rubber sheet. Candidates – and not-yet candidates (we’re looking at you, M Macron) – are pulling out the carefully regulated media appearances, to build up voter support.

And there’s one cohort of voters keen to exercise their right. We spoke to a handful of new French citizens who able to take part in Presidential elections for the first time.

‘Proud and patriotic’ – The new French citizens able to vote for the first time

And if you’re interested in French politics, check out our new podcast on all things French politics and elections related. 

One thing is for sure, you’re going to hear a lot of conflicted claims over the next few months and one issue that candidates are clashing on already is security and crime.

From rising or falling crime rates to the ongoing terror threat, we take a look at the real situation on the ground.

FACT CHECK: Is crime ‘out of control’ in France?

If you’ve been paying attention to the French media recently, you will no doubt have read about Russian President Vladimir Putin – and may be vaguely wondering why his name is spelt Poutine, and pronounced Puh-teen, in France.

There’s a very good reason, with unfortunate gastronomic consequences. Anyway, we explain all here

Reader question: Why do the French call the Russian leader Poutine?

SHOW COMMENTS