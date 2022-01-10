Covid home-test kits in France: How to use, where to find and how much?

The French government sees Covid self-test kits (known as autotests) as a “complement” to its existing infrastructure of more than 12,000 testing sites across the country, offering both PCR and antigen tests.

Over the weekend, the French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said that pharmacies would receive an extra ten million self-tests this week, as part of the “reinforced testing policy”.

“We will guarantee pharmacies that we will reimburse them for stock that they buy but have not sold, which will incite them to buy more stock,” he told BFMTV. “We need self-tests to be sold in as many pharmacies as possible”

Test types

France offers four types of Covid test;

PCR test – a test performed by a medical professional with the sample sent to a laboratory for processing. These are considered the most reliable

Antigen test – a test performed by a medical professional (usually in a pharmacy) with results delivered on the spot

Self-test – the same as an antigen test, but you do it yourself at home. Self tests and antigen tests are identical, but antigen tests are considered more reliable as they are administered by professionals who are trained in how to collect the sample

All three of the above test types involve nasal swabs.

Saliva tests – an antigen test, but instead of a nasal swab, the patient spits into a test tube. Usually used on children or people who, for medical reasons, cannot take a nasal swab test.

Who should take a self test?

School children under the age of 12 are required to take self-tests on Day 2 and Day 4 after coming into contact with someone infected with Covid. Parents are required to sign an attestation sur l’honneur declaring that these tests have been completed.

Vaccinated children over the age of 12 are required to do the same (unvaccinated children of this age are required to self-isolate for 7 days and then complete a negative PCR or antigen test).

Among the general population, people who are contact cases are encouraged to take an antigen or PCR test straight away and then carry out self-tests on Day 2 and Day 4 following interaction with the infected person.

The health ministry has made an instructional video on how to perform self-tests correctly, although each pack should come with written instructions.

Where can I buy a self-test and how much does it cost?

Self-tests are available in pharmacies and, up until January 31st, in supermarkets.

The government has set price limits on self-tests – the maximum price for a single test is limited to €5.20, after being brought down from €6 in May 2021.

Supermarkets generally sell these tests at a lower price than pharmacies – in part because they can buy in bulk.

Some people also get free tests:

Carers who work with old, disabled or immunodeficient people (this covers some 600,000 people in France) can receive ten free tests per month from the pharmacy;

Adults and children over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated can get two free self-tests from the pharmacy if they are a contact case and have just completed a negative antigen or PCR test (which they must present at the counter);

Children under the age of 12 who need self-tests to return to school can get them from the pharmacy once proof of a negative antigen or PCR test result is presented at the counter.

How should I interpret my test result?

If the result of your self-test is positive, you must take either an antigen or PCR test straight away to confirm the result (if you cannot work from home it would be better to take a PCR test, as this is needed to obtain an arrêt de travail).

Once the result is confirmed, what you do next depends on your age and vaccination status.

If you are fully vaccinated or if you are under 12 years old, you should isolate for five days following your confirmatory result. After this, you should take another antigen or PCR test. If it is negative and you have no symptoms, you can leave self-isolation. If you test positive or are displaying symptoms, wait two days and then do another antigen or PCR test.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you should self-isolate for a minimum of seven days following your confirmatory result. After this, you should take another antigen or PCR test. If it is negative and you have no symptoms, you can leave self-isolation. If you test positive or are displaying symptoms, wait three days and then do another antigen or PCR test.

Can I use a self-test for travel?

Self-tests cannot be used for travel to France, and in fact few countries accept the results of home-test kits for travel purposes.

Whether or not you need a test to visit France depends on where you are coming from.

Currently, all travellers coming from non-EU/Schengen zone countries must carry out a PCR or antigen test at least 48 hours before departure time.

Vaccinated travellers coming from a green list country, which includes all EU and Schengen zone nations do not need to take any test at all. Unvaccinated travellers coming from these places must take a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure time.

All travellers from the UK to France must take a pre-departure test (antigen or PCR) within 24 hours of their departure time.

Are there any other restrictions on home tests?

Results of a home test kit cannot be uploaded to the Tous Anti Covid contact tracing app.

They also cannot be used to provide proof of recent recovery from Covid – if you need this proof (either for travel or for the domestic if you cannot get a booster due to recently having had Covid) you will need either an antigen or PCR test.

If you test positive for Covid and cannot work from home you will need an arrêt de travail in order to ensure (if you are an employee) that you continue to be paid. This can only be obtained with a PCR test.

Useful test vocab

Le pass sanitaire – the health pass

Le pass vaccinal – the vaccine pass

L’autotest – the self-test

Un test anti-génique – an antigen test

Un test PCR – a PCR test

TousAntiCovid – the name of the French app which hosts the passport

Une attestation de vaccination – a vaccination certificate

Un code QR – a QR code (pronounced code coo aire)

Dépistage Covid/Un test Covid – Covid testing/a Covid test

Bonjour, Pouvez-vous échanger mon attestation de vaccination américaine contre un QR code pour le pass sanitaire ? – Hello, can you exchange my American vaccination certificate for a QR code for the health passport?