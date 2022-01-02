What are the new Covid rules in France for self-isolation if you are positive or a contact case?

The change in rules from Monday responds to the need “to take into account the extremely rapid evolution of the spread of the Omicron variant in France”, health minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche.

It should allow a “risk-benefit balance aimed at ensuring the virus is controlled while maintaining socio-economic life”, said the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, “the first available virological data” showed “the incubation period of Omicron appears to be faster than previous variants, favouring a possible reduction in the length of isolation”.

What changes if you test positive?

It depends on your vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated people who test positive will only have to isolate for seven days, but can leave quarantine after five days if they show a negative antigen or PCR test, Veran said.

Until now, anyone who tested positive in France had to isolate for 10 days.

Meanwhile, those who are not fully vaccinated must complete a 10-day quarantine, according to the same rules, but shortened to seven should they present a negative antigen or PCR test at that stage.

These rules apply regardless of the coronavirus variant they were infected with.

What about close contacts?

There will be no quarantine for fully inoculated (this includes the booster dose, if applicable) individuals who have a close contact test positive.

However, people must respect protective measures and “undergo regular testing”, Veran said.

They will also need to take a rapid antigen or PCR test “on the day you learn that you are a contact case”, followed by a self-test on the second and fourth days.

“If you take proof of your first test on day 0 to a pharmacy, you will receive the necessary home tests free of charge,” Veran added.

Until now, those who were a close contact of someone who tested positive had to quarantine for a week.

But if you’re unvaccinated, the seven-day quarantine remains and you should test at day zero and again on day seven. A negative test is required to leave isolation after that period.

And again, the rules apply whatever strain of coronavirus someone has caught.

