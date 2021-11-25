France to stop closing school classes after one case of Covid

Up until now primary school classes across France have closed for seven days with pupils forced to continue learning from home if one case of Covid-19 is reported.

Pupils in secondary or high schools – who being over the age of 12 are eligible to be vaccinated – are only sent home if they are unvaccinated and a classmate tests positive.

But on Thursday the country’s Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer announced that from next week there would be a change in policy for primary schools and maternelles.

Under the new system if a Covid-19 case is reported by one pupil, the other pupils in the class would then need to take a test. Those who return a negative result will be allowed to go back to school.

Any pupil who tests positive will have to isolate for 10 days as is currently the case.

“The new measure from next week is designed to protect our students and fellow citizens. There will no longer be systematic closures of classrooms. Only students showing a negative test will be able to go back to class,” said Blanquer.

He said the tests for children would remain free.

The new protocol had been successfully trialled in 10 départements across France.

The minister said that there were currently 8,500 classes closed across France meaning tens of thousands of pupils were out of school. The Covid incidence rate among 6 to 11 year-olds has risen sharply in recent days.

Le taux d'incidence chez les enfants âgés de 6 à 10 ans grimpe à 340 (courbe verte), en hausse de 148% en une semaine. Il était de 80 il y a deux semaines, lors de la rentrée des vacances de la Toussaint. #Covid19 1/4 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lxJ1WsxHjR — Nicolas Berrod (@nicolasberrod) November 23, 2021

At the height of the third wave of the pandemic last spring over 12,000 classes were closed.

France has made it a priority to try to keep classes and schools open during the Covid pandemic. Apart from the enforced closures during the first wave in spring 2020 schools have remained largely open apart from a slightly extended spring holiday last year.