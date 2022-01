France recorded record numbers of Covid cases over the Christmas holidays, with more than 200,000 new daily cases, ans hospitals are feeling the impact.

“Delta is saturating intensive care units, Omicron [is driving] conventional hospitalisations,” Health Minister Olivier Véran told France Inter on Monday.

Flu, gastroenteritis and bronchitis are adding further pressure on the French health system.

Ministers are set to meet on Monday afternoon to reassess the country’s Covid response. New restrictions are possible but in the meantime, here’s what you need to know about new rules coming into place from January 3rd.

New self-isolation rules

The amount of time you need to spend self isolating if you are a contact case or have tested positive for Covid-19 will be cut from Monday.

How the rules apply to you depends on your age and vaccination status.

Fully vaccinated people, over the age of 12, who test positive will have to isolate for seven days, but can leave quarantine after five days if they show a negative antigen or PCR test.

Fully vaccinated people, over the age of 12, who are a contact case, do not need to isolate but must take a PCR or antigen test immediately and take self-tests two days and then four days after they first learned they came into contact with an infected person.

To be considered ‘fully vaccinated’ you may need to have a booster depending on your age and the time since your second vaccine dose.

People over 12 who are not fully vaccinated must complete a 10-day quarantine if they test positive, but this is shortened to seven days should they present a negative antigen or PCR test at that stage.

People over 12 who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for seven days if they are a contact case and must take a negative PCR or antigen test on the 7th day before coming out of quarantine.

No matter their vaccinations status, children under 12 must isolate for at least seven days if they test positive. They can leave on day five if they test negative via a PCR or antigen test and have not had any symptoms for 48 hours.

Children under 12 must take a PCR test or antigen test immediately after realising that they are a contact case. Self tests must then be completed on Day 2 and Day 4.

You can read a full breakdown of the rules HERE.

Remote working rules come into force

The government is enforcing new remote working rules for a period of at least three weeks to avoid the spread of Covid-19, amid record new case numbers.

The regulations say that for situations where it is possible, companies should adopt a minimum of three remote working days per week – with four remote days the target. Businesses face tough sanctions if they fail to follow the new protocol, with a fine of €1,000 per employee not conforming to rules.

Back to school

Children across France return to school on Monday – even though some politicians had called for the holidays to be extended in light of the ongoing Covid pandemic. Last week the government announced rigorous new testing requirements for pupils when a classmate tests positive.

The testing regime described in the above self-isolation section applies. For children who are a contact case, parents must sign an attestation sur l’honneur, stating that all the required tests were conducted. You can find a template document to fill in HERE.

Last month, the Education Ministry said that it had made €20 million available for schools to install CO2 captors in schools, which allow authorities to judge whether there is a sufficient aeration in classrooms to prevent the spread of Covid.

New eating and drinking rules

Customers must be seated to consume drinks in bars and cafés. Eating or drinking in bars, cinemas and sporting facilities is banned.

It will be illegal to sell sell food and drink on long-distance trains. SNCF have said that removing masks to eat or drink is not allowed but said some exceptions would be made for young children or vulnerable people.