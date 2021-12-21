EXPLAINED: Rules and official advice for Christmas and New Year in France

Christmas

Last Christmas lockdown was lifted just in time for the holidays, but a lot of restrictions remained in place. This year things are more relaxed, but there are still rules that need to be followed.

Rules

Health pass – if you’re heading out to a bar, café or restaurant for your Christmas dinner, you will need to show the health pass with either proof of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid or a negative Covid test taken within the past 24 hours. If you’re over the age of 65 and had your second vaccine shot more than 7 months ago, you will need to have a booster in order to keep your pass activated.

Masks – masks are compulsory on all public transport and in all indoor public spaces – including venues such as bars, cafés and museums that are covered by the health pass. Many local authorities have brought in extra mask rules covering outdoor public spaces, so make sure you check local rules where you are. If you are visiting a Christmas market you will need both a mask and a health pass. If you intend to ski, you will need a mask and a health pass to access ski lifts.

Travel – travel within France is unrestricted, although you will need a health pass for long-distance train journeys. International travel is more complicated. If you’re travelling in the EU you will need only either proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test result, but if you’re travelling outside the EU you need to check the traffic lights map for travel restrictions. Travel to and from the UK is banned in all but a very small number of cases – full details here.

Recommendations

The above are rules with penalties in place for breaking them – if you’re caught without a mask you face a €135 fine while can you be refused entry to venues without a health pass. But there are also a number of official recommendations for celebrating safely this Christmas.

Limit gatherings – last year we had the ‘rule of 6’ for festive gatherings in private homes. This year there is no number, but people are advised to keep groups small and ensure that everyone is vaccinated and tested if the group includes any vulnerable people such as the elderly.

Parties – businesses are advised to cancel Christmas parties, while the Scientific Council has urged people to work from home where possible.

Ventilation – if you’re having a gathering in your home you are advised to keep it well ventilated, opening a window or door for 10 minutes in every hour (the same advice as is already in place for workplaces).

Testing – if you intend to travel or meet up with friends and family over Christmas, it is advised to take a test in advance, particularly if you intend to meet up with someone in a vulnerable group such as the elderly.

Jean-François Delfraissy, head of the Scientific Council, recommends either a self-test on the day of the event or an antigen test the day before. PCR tests are recommended only for people with symptoms, but antigen tests can be accessed on a walk-in basis at the pharmacy, while self-test kits are available in pharmacies for around €6.

New Year

New Year’s Eve isn’t as big a party/drinking session in France as it is in some countries, but it is still celebrated and January 1st is a public holiday.

The rules in place around masks, health passes and travel are the same as those for Christmas.

Recommendations

Gatherings – as with Christmas, people are advised the keep their gatherings small although there is no recommended limit.

Nightclubs – nightclubs are closed until at least January 7th, so there is no chance of going clubbing for New Year. Dancing in bars, cafés and restaurants is also banned, in case you were tempted to subvert the regulations, so if you fancy a New Year boogie it will have to be at home.

Public events – the rules state that public events are still allowed, with masks and health passes, but the city of Paris has already announced that the annual fireworks event has been cancelled because of the health situation and it seems likely that other cities will follow suit.

Testing – if you intend to travel or attend a party for New Year, it is advised to take a test in advance, particularly if you intend to meet up with someone in a vulnerable group such as the elderly.

Jean-François Delfraissy, head of the Scientific Council, recommends either a self-test on the day of the event or an antigen test the day before. PCR tests are recommended only for people with symptoms, but antigen tests can be accessed on a walk-in basis at the pharmacy, while self-test kits are available in pharmacies for around €6.

Is this likely to change?

The health situation in France is not good, with patient numbers in intensive care topping 3,000 for the first time since May and Omicron case numbers rising rapidly.

As always, the government says it will not rule out bringing in further restrictions if the health situation requires it, but at present is only monitoring the situation.

Any big changes are unlikely to be brought in before Christmas, but could affect New Year events. Keep up to date with the latest on the health rules HERE.