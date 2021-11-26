Can tourists use the French health pass without a booster?

France has announced sweeping changes to its Covid vaccine booster programme - making them available to all adults but also making them mandatory to continue to use the health pass. So what does this mean for those who have been vaccinated in another country?
Member comments
The problem is that I am finding it impossible to get the troisième dose, before my Covid pass is deleted! There needs to be more time before such a thing is put into action. In relation to my vaccination in early July I should be given a bit more leeway … I think I will be lucky to have the 3rd jab at the end of March or April.