Who is now eligible for a Covid vaccine booster in France?

Faced with soaring Covid case numbers, France’s Health Minister Olivier Véran announced two important changes to the Covid vaccine booster shot programme – opening up boosters to all adults and shortening the gap between the second and third dose.

Here’s how it works;

Who

At present all over 65s are eligible, together with health workers, people in high risk groups and those with a vulnerable family member.

From Saturday, November 27th this changes and all over 18s become eligible.

A previous plan to make over 50s only eligible from December 1st has been scrapped.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

When can I get a booster?

The previous rule was to leave a gap of six months between the second and third doses, this has now been shortened to five months.

So if you’re over 18 and you had your second dose on or before June 27th, you will be eligible for a booster from Saturday November 27th.

How

Booking and availability of vaccines is unchanged, you can access a vaccine from either a vaccine centre (although some of the larger ones have closed since the summer), your GP/family doctor or a pharmacy.

You can book appointments for GPs and pharmacies in person or by phone, or you can book online for appointments at all three venue types.

The largest booking site – Doctolib – was so overwhelmed by people trying to book an appointment in the immediate aftermath of the minister’s announcement that it was reporting a 30-minute wait just to access the site, but it is expected to return to normal service soon.

If you do not become eligible until Saturday, you can still book your appointment now, but for a date after November 27th.

And here's the vaccination booking site just moments after the minister's announcement pic.twitter.com/PbXrY885gD — Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) November 25, 2021

Which vaccine?

Boosters are carried out with either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine. People who book via online platforms such as Doctolib can specify the type of vaccine they want, although this may limit their choice of venue or appointment date. France recently barred under 30s from getting the Moderna vaccine over health concerns.

What does this mean for the health pass?

Not only are boosters available for all, they will soon become required if you want to keep your health pass activated.

From January 15th, health passes will begin to be deactivated for people who are eligible for the booster but have not had it within the 7 month time limit – this will be the case from December 15th for those over the age of 65.

The health pass will be deactivated seven months after the date when you got your second dose, giving you two months between becoming eligible and having the pass deactivated to book your shot.

Once you have had the booster, you scan the code from your third vaccination certificate into the TousAntiCovid app in order to keep it activated.

For the moment, the deactivation of health passes will only concern those vaccinated in France, and not tourists arriving from another country.