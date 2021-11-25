Calendar: When do France’s new Covid measures come into force?

While appearing to rule out a lockdown or curfew over Christmas, the French government has introduced a raft of new measures to fight against the fifth wave, which is spreading at a “lightning” pace.

Some will come into force in the coming days, others in the coming months. Here are the key dates you need to know:

Friday, November 26th – Mandatory mask wearing

Mask wearing will become mandatory in all indoor spaces – even those which ask for a valid health pass as a condition of entry.

READ ALSO Where to wear a face mask in France

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Local préfectures are also able to make masks obligatory in outdoor markets and other open air events. The Health Minister emphasised that entry to Christmas markets will be conditional on possession of a valid health pass and the wearing of masks.

Saturday, November 27th – Vaccine booster doses for over 18s

Everyone aged over 18 in France will become eligible for a booster dose, once five months has passed since their second dose.

Some groups are already eligible for boosters including: over 65s; people with pre-existing medical conditions that put them at higher risk; health workers and domestic carers.

READ ALSO France sets 7 month limit on Covid health pass and opens up booster jabs to all

If you have had a single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, rather than one of the other recognised vaccines (AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna), then you can have a booster after one shot rather than two.

Monday, November 29th – health pass tests valid for only 24 hours

People using negative Covid test results as a way to validate their health pass will now have to present a negative test result from within the past 24 hours – this window will shorten from 72 hours. This will force non-vaccinated people to take tests more regularly if they wish to continue using the health pass.

Monday, November 29th – Change to Covid rules in schools

Primary school classrooms will not close, even after a pupil has tested positive for Covid. When one student tests positive, the rest of the class will have to take tests to prove they are not infected. Those who test negative will be able to stay in class.

Wednesday, December 15th – Booster shot required for over 65s for valid health pass validity

Over 65s will need a booster shoot if they are to keep a valid health pass. Past this date, if you are over 65 and have waited for more than seven months since your last dose but haven’t received a booster, then your health pass will be deactivated.

READ ALSO Can tourists aged over 65 still use France’s health pass?

Helpfully, if you use the TousAntiCovid app on your phone, you will receive an alert notifying you when your personal booster dose deadline is.

Saturday, January 15th – All over 18s must have a booster shot to retain valid health pass

Over 18s will face the same rules as over 65s from this date. Remember that if you have already been infected with Covid (and have some kind of proof), then this counts the same as a dose of AstraZeneca/Moderna/Pfizer vaccine.

Early 2022 – Vaccination of children aged 5-11?

The European Medicines Agency has already approved vaccinating children aged 5-11.

The French Health Minister said health and ethics authorities in France would consider whether or not to offer the vaccine to younger children in the coming weeks. There will not be any formal decision before the start of the new year.