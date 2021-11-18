Miss France contestants to get employment contracts for the first time

The announcement that Miss France finalists will get employment contracts comes as the contest organisers are being sued in the Labour Court by the feminist group Osez le féminisme, which contends that the ‘sexist’ nature of the competition breaches France’s strict labour laws.

Now Alexia Laroche-Joubert, president of the Miss France company, has announced that all 29 finalists will have valid work contracts, which comes with its own protections under labour laws, for the competition final and ceremony.

However it did not appear that the contract would cover the weeks of preparation for the show, and she gave no specifics on the type of contract, merely saying they would have “legal consequences”.

Although many younger French people regard the Miss France contest as an embarrassing anachronism, the event remains hugely popular, covered in detail by almost all French newspapers while the final is screened on terrestrial TV on Saturday night, regularly drawing audiences of more than 7 million people.

READ ALSO ‘Old fashioned and embarrassing’ – has Miss France contest had its day?

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

As well as looking pretty and appearing committed to world peace, the Miss France candidates also have to take a test on the history and geography of France. If you fancy your testing your knowledge of France, you can find the quiz HERE.

The final of this year’s contest will be held in Caen on Saturday, December 11th with 29 finalists representing the pre-2016 regions of France and the French overseas territories.