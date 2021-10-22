Yellow vest, fuel price and health pass protests planned in France on Saturday

The ‘yellow vests’ are leading the protests against increasing fuel prices, the cause that started the protests three years ago. A call has gone out for a ‘return to the roundabouts’, the movement’s favoured protest site when their demonstrations began in late 2018.

The first new ‘yellow vests’ protests last week were limited in scope, police said, and authorities do not expect a large increase in the scale of demonstrations this week – despite mounting anger on popular activists’ social media.

The French government on Thursday sought to defuse growing anger about record fuel prices, announcing a price cap on household gas until the end of 2022 and a €100 grant for people struggling with petrol price rises.

Meanwhile, protests against the health pass are continuing for a 15th successive week, despite falling numbers. From a high of around 250,000 marchers in the summer, 40,000 protested the pass last weekend, according to official figures, compared to 45,000 the weekend before.

The number of protests is also dwindling, police have said that about 60 events are planned across France on Saturday, compared to about 200 at the height of the marches against the pass sanitaire this summer.

Rallies are planned in Paris from 2pm, as well as cities such as Marseille, Lille, Lannion and Amiens. In Strasbourg a ‘Marche blanche et silencieuse’ is planned in support of emergency service workers who lost their jobs for refusing compulsory vaccination.

