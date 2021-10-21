French MPs agree extension of health pass until July 2022

The Local
Covid-19 health passPolitics

The French health pass could be in place until July 2022
The French health pass could be in place until July 2022. Photo: Joel Saget/AFP
The Local
MPs in the French parliament have approved a bill extending the Covid health pass legislation until July 31st 2022 if the health situation requires it.

The narrow approval in the Assemblée nationale allows the extension of the emergency legislation that permits the use of the health pass if necessary until next summer, although the government is already talking about phasing it out in certain areas if Covid case numbers remain low.

The bill will now pass to the Senate, where it will be debated on October 28th.

The pass sanitaire (health pass) was first brought in in August, with an expiry date of November 15th and the option to extend if MPs agree.

The bill before parliament on Wednesday extends emergency legislation that allows the government to extend – or reintroduce – the health pass without the need to consult MPs.

As case numbers in France are low there has been discussion of scrapping the health pass either in areas with low case numbers or in certain sectors, although case numbers have seen a slight rise in the last week, prompting health minister Olivier Véran to warn his fellow MPs that the crisis is “far from over”.

The health pass is required to access a wide range of venues including bars, cafés, restaurants, cinemas, theatres, leisure centres, sports ground and long-distance train travel.

It requires proof of either fully vaccinated status, recent recovery from Covid or a negative test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Since October 15th, ‘convenience tests’ for unvaccinated people with no symptoms have no longer been free, while tourists and visitors to France also have to pay for tests.

